Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 682498 times)

Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 07:32:02 am »
To clarify, there's no 'woke' or 'cancel culture' element to our modding either. Offence is taken, not given - sometimes the taken offence is brought to our attention, sometimes we spot it, at other times we ourselves find something offensive.

Also, remember, very few people on here get to see the modding taking place as it happens - and that's also correct - there's no obligation here for transparency, it's a private site, etc..........so that also means you (collectively) don't get to see much of the action we take to protect not only the integrity of the site itself but also to protect the mental and emotional wellbeing of our members. Abuse and bullying should never be tolerated.

If at any point any member feels that something is amiss, there is the freedom to PM any of us, report any post or private message, or start a thread in feedback. We always look at things and take as collective a view as possible.

Sometimes there isn't time for a massive debate in the Staff Room as to whether or not Welshred is a massive quilt (still luv ya, Chris!) so sometimes we take unilateral action where the incident is a clear and obvious one.

At other times though, we just can't be fuckin arsed moderating threads that turn into keyboard warrior battles between dented egos and distorted dark masculine archetype behaviours. It's too much like hard work so we exercise the right to say no, not here, fuck off to reddit or the official site with that shite. :thumbup

We even have our own version of VAR! Sometimes someone gets a ban and it's reviewed in the cold light of day and they're let back in, with a request to watch it. We're neither nazis nor woke advocates.......

...........but it's Ben's site and he trusts us to get it right.
Online Welshred

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 am »
Hey!!! I'm a melt not a quilt :(
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15962 on: Yesterday at 07:52:30 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:42:48 am
Hey!!! I'm a melt not a quilt :(
Let's bring Peter Walton in on this one... ;D
Offline Medellin

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15963 on: Yesterday at 09:28:43 am »
Been sent this a couple of times now, didn't know where to put it but it is enough for me to be asking others the question..
I have to be tested twice a week..should I be worried or concerned that the swabs I'm using are treated with a substance that's a known carcinogen?
No idea whether it's so minimal to be exposed too..

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15964 on: Yesterday at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: BJ on March 25, 2021, 10:16:03 pm
Thanks for the reply. What caused me to ask was that Id been commenting on the Everton thread and went back to check the latest posts to find that it had taken a strange turn.  Someone had posted the Rodriguez WhatsApp spoof post, people were having a laugh at it and then claims of transphobia appeared.  Personally I didnt see it that way, I wasnt going to get involved anyway.  The last post on there was someone saying they didnt see it as transphobic.  The mods obviously did so those who had already posted didnt get the chance to explain themselves.  Just an observation, and thats it.

I think you need to realise that this is a forum with 40k+ members from all walks of life, this isn't you sat around a table in private with 4 mates who you know inside out.

So what you post on here should take that into account, and posts which make fun of someone who is different (as that post was doing - even if it's a spoof) could easily be highly offensive on a personal level to one of the many readers on here. 
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15965 on: Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm »
To be clear I wasnt using cancel culture or woke in regard to this site; its an observation about the way society is going in general.  I cant relate to it and have trouble keeping up with what others feel Im supposed to be or say or think.  I have a strong sense of self and dont need to be told what is and isnt acceptable to think and what viewpoint is acceptable.  Expressing it is a different matter which is why I asked the initial question.

As someone who grew up with the traditions of old Labour ( Harold Wilson had near sainthood in our house), new Labour leaves the old party form almost unrecognisable.  As the years have gone on, I identify as apolitical.  What Ive noticed is that being apolitical isnt acceptable either, people assume my neutral stance isnt really neutral but that Im a Tory, I must be, right, because I dont have the same view on a particular topic that they have.  Theres no room for criticising an opinion without you being called the extreme opposite, which isnt even logical.

SoS mentioned someone getting dogs abuse on a politics thread, that happened to me also.  Like most of us, Im teetering on the edge of sanity atm.  Having nothing better to do, I was taking an interest in Trumps impeachment and browsing the site found a US politics thread where it was being discussed.  I read the latest page of comments and someone said something along the lines of hoping Trump would have to repay the money hed received from his role as President.  I wrote that he was one of only 3 US presidents to have not taken a presidential salary so hed have nothing to pay back.  A simple statement of fact. I made two further innocuous statements and was rounded on so swiftly and so vehemently with all kinds of personal accusations that I left the thread sharpish and never went back.  Several well intentioned people had seen the pile on against me and pmd me warning me of some of the characters on there and advising me to stay away.  I will never get involved in any sort of political debate on here again.  The transphobia accusations came on a football thread and while I only saw them after the thread was locked, I do wonder if I had added a smiley emoji to the spoof WhatsApp image, would I have been banned?  I simply dont know.

I have rarely wandered off talking about football on here, other than word association, biscuits and Old photos threads because I joined the forum to talk about football.  As I said I will tread very carefully for fear of offending someone. I didnt join the site to upset anyone with my views and honestly I dont think I hold extreme views on anything for them to be taken as offensive.  Conversely, it does seem that there are people looking to take offence.  There is a balance to be had and I will always look for that.

Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15966 on: Yesterday at 12:27:18 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm
SoS mentioned someone getting dogs abuse on a politics thread, that happened to me also.  Like most of us, Im teetering on the edge of sanity atm.  Having nothing better to do, I was taking an interest in Trumps impeachment and browsing the site found a US politics thread where it was being discussed.  I read the latest page of comments and someone said something along the lines of hoping Trump would have to repay the money hed received from his role as President.  I wrote that he was one of only 3 US presidents to have not taken a presidential salary so hed have nothing to pay back.  A simple statement of fact. I made two further innocuous statements and was rounded on so swiftly and so vehemently with all kinds of personal accusations that I left the thread sharpish and never went back.  Several well intentioned people had seen the pile on against me and pmd me warning me of some of the characters on there and advising me to stay away.  I will never get involved in any sort of political debate on here again.  The transphobia accusations came on a football thread and while I only saw them after the thread was locked, I do wonder if I had added a smiley emoji to the spoof WhatsApp image, would I have been banned?  I simply dont know.

I have rarely wandered off talking about football on here, other than word association, biscuits and Old photos threads because I joined the forum to talk about football.  As I said I will tread very carefully for fear of offending someone. I didnt join the site to upset anyone with my views and honestly I dont think I hold extreme views on anything for them to be taken as offensive.  Conversely, it does seem that there are people looking to take offence.  There is a balance to be had and I will always look for that.

I think it's a case of reading the room.

We have a lot of Americans on here, and Trump is a sore subject. For a lot of us Brits too. Statements of fact which clearly miss the point (i.e. him profiting off his presidency, not his salary) are always likely to come across as less of a helpful contribution to the thread and more of a snippy comment.
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15967 on: Yesterday at 12:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:34:49 am
I think you need to realise that this is a forum with 40k+ members from all walks of life, this isn't you sat around a table in private with 4 mates who you know inside out.

So what you post on here should take that into account, and posts which make fun of someone who is different (as that post was doing - even if it's a spoof) could easily be highly offensive on a personal level to one of the many readers on here.
I take your point.  Could I add that Im a person of faith and have twice encountered hateful anti-religious comments that I found very offensive.  What did I do, nothing, because I believe people have the right to offend me.  Take that away and free speech means nothing. 
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15968 on: Yesterday at 12:37:46 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 12:34:00 pm
What did I do, nothing, because I believe people have the right to offend me.  Take that away and free speech means nothing.

Freedom of speech doesn't mean someone has the right to not be responded to when they say something offensive. They are not free from the consequences of their speech.
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15969 on: Yesterday at 12:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:37:46 pm
Freedom of speech doesn't mean someone has the right to not be responded to when they say something offensive. They are not free from the consequences of their speech.
I agree.  In my case I didnt feel getting into an argument about what had offended me would be productive or transformative so left the thread and got on with my day.

(Just to address the right to respond comment you made, on the Everton thread those who were accused of transphobia were denied the right to response by closing the thread.)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15970 on: Yesterday at 12:41:42 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 12:34:00 pm
I take your point.  Could I add that Im a person of faith and have twice encountered hateful anti-religious comments that I found very offensive.  What did I do, nothing, because I believe people have the right to offend me.  Take that away and free speech means nothing.

I didn't see any harm in thinking that WhatsApp thing was funny. I didn't take it as being transphobic. I thought it was funny because it was absurd.
I thought the guy SoS is referring to in the Brexit thread had it coming. His posts came across as condescending, and his reasoning was pathetic.
I think religion should be fucked off completely. It's absolute nonsense.  ;D

 
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15971 on: Yesterday at 12:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:41:42 pm
I didn't see any harm in thinking that WhatsApp thing was funny. I didn't take it as being transphobic. I thought it was funny because it was absurd.
I thought the guy SoS is referring to in the Brexit thread had it coming. His posts came across as condescending, and his reasoning was pathetic.
I think religion should be fucked off completely. It's absolute nonsense.  ;D
;D

Ive always felt quite proud that as a fan base we are very diverse, in every way that could be conveyed.  The one thing that unites us is the love of our great team, everything else is just noise.  People can hold whatever views they like as far as Im concerned as long as they arent actively seeking to incite violence.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15972 on: Yesterday at 12:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:41:42 pm
I didn't see any harm in thinking that WhatsApp thing was funny. I didn't take it as being transphobic. I thought it was funny because it was absurd.
I thought the guy SoS is referring to in the Brexit thread had it coming. His posts came across as condescending, and his reasoning was pathetic.
I think religion should be fucked off completely. It's absolute nonsense.  ;D

 

Same as me on the James stuff, it was the absurdity of the post that I found funny.

As for that Brexit fella, he deserved all the abuse he got, voting to fuck us up while living in Indonesia.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15973 on: Yesterday at 01:06:17 pm »
Closing a thread is not about denying anyone a right to reply or to defend a position. It's most often about us saying no, not today, not here, not that shite thanks. Often, we'll lock a thread temporarily, for a clean up or to let things cool down. Sometimes we just forget to reopen it. Sometimes we deliberately forget ;)
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15974 on: Yesterday at 01:11:28 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:06:17 pm
Closing a thread is not about denying anyone a right to reply or to defend a position. It's most often about us saying no, not today, not here, not that shite thanks. Often, we'll lock a thread temporarily, for a clean up or to let things cool down. Sometimes we just forget to reopen it. Sometimes we deliberately forget ;)
Mate you run the place the way you see fit.  As mentioned, its a thankless task.  I asked a genuine question and got a genuine answer. 

Egg shells it is  ;)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15975 on: Yesterday at 01:21:56 pm »
If your salary is £24k a year, £2k a month, obviously you are in the 20% tax bracket.

To go to the 40% tax bracket, your salary needs to be £50,001, £4166.75 per month.

If during a month, you do a dickload of overtime which takes your income for that month to £5k, would you get taxed at the higher tax band for that month for the excess over £4166.75, or because your annual income is still under the £50k, you still get 20%?

Having a long running debate about this with people that think you go up to the 40% bracket. Doing my head in.
Online Welshred

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15976 on: Yesterday at 01:24:44 pm »
You only go to the 40% once you've passed the 50k threshold, so you'd be taxed at 20%
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15977 on: Yesterday at 01:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:24:44 pm
You only go to the 40% once you've passed the 50k threshold, so you'd be taxed at 20%

Any chance you could explain that to these dickheads  ;D

So many of them stop doing overtime after doing a certain amount of hours because they think they'll get taxed more.

"Of course you'll get taxed more, you're fucking earning more" 
"No, but it goes up to 40%"

:butt
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15978 on: Yesterday at 01:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:27:27 pm
Any chance you could explain that to these dickheads  ;D

So many of them stop doing overtime after doing a certain amount of hours because they think they'll get taxed more.

"Of course you'll get taxed more, you're fucking earning more" 
"No, but it goes up to 40%"

:butt

I'm not sure on your exact question, but even if they do tax you 40% that month, you would get a rebate at the end of the tax year or they would give you a higher allowance for the next tax year. You aren't going to miss out.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15979 on: Yesterday at 03:13:55 pm »
Am not an accountant so don't quote me but if I understand things correctly, you get taxed 20% on all earnings up to a certain threshold within one FY.

Only what you earn above that is taxed at the higher rate, so if you earn £1 over the threshold, your tax outgoings only increase by 40p.


It's not like their entire earnings will be taxed at the higher rate, only the portion which goes over the threshold.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15980 on: Yesterday at 03:19:22 pm »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 12:50:50 pm
People can hold whatever views they like...
That I totally agree with - we (collectively as a race) cannot and should never seek to police thought. Where things get tricky is the manner in which certain belief systems are expressed. That's where responsibility and accountability come into play, especially when it's in the public domain in full site of c50k registered users from all over the world on an internet forum, as opposed to the local pub with mates you've known for decades - and even then, viewpoints change over time. My own mother, bless her, raised me as left wing as it gets yet now I refuse to discuss politics with her due to her radically changed views and the manner in which they're expressed. If she posted on here the way she talks out there, I'd ban her in a heartbeat (not kidding) :wave
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15981 on: Yesterday at 03:19:23 pm »
If you're on a standard tax code (so not emergency) with the same employer you started the year with then you'd only pay the higher amount once you've earned above the threshold during that tax year.

It's not a case of if you earn over £4166.75 in a particular month that you'll be taxed the higher amount.

That's if it's done correctly anyway, which given most payroll is done by idiots may not be the case. Either way as Elmo said, it would be refunded come the end of the year.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15982 on: Yesterday at 03:20:40 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:13:55 pm
Am not an accountant so don't quote me but if I understand things correctly, you get taxed 20% on all earnings up to a certain threshold within one FY.

Only what you earn above that is taxed at the higher rate, so if you earn £1 over the threshold, your tax outgoings only increase by 40p.


It's not like their entire earnings will be taxed at the higher rate, only the portion which goes over the threshold.

I have two jobs, I get taxed at exactly the same rate - 20% - and have never paid more tax even when my monthlies have gone over the the figures Barney gives.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15983 on: Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm »
You can earn, irrespective of monthly amounts, up to £50k and you'll pay 20%.  For example you could earn 10k a month for five months and pay 20%.  Once you exceed £50k you should be taxed at 40%, following the same example, in month six you should get taxed 40% of anything you earn even if that's £100. You don't pay 40% on what preceded you reaching the threshold.

I've known more than a few PAYE payroll departments not trigger the 40% bracket though and it's later clawed back via the next year's tax code, even if the individual doesn't earn £50k

Obviously it goes up to 45% if you're lucky enough to earn 150k.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15984 on: Yesterday at 03:51:56 pm »
For the benefit of the few Scots on here... we have a more complicated system with extra brackets.... 19%, 20%,21%,41% and 46%, each with different thresholds but the same general rules apply.
Offline BJ

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15985 on: Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:19:22 pm
That I totally agree with - we (collectively as a race) cannot and should never seek to police thought. Where things get tricky is the manner in which certain belief systems are expressed. That's where responsibility and accountability come into play, especially when it's in the public domain in full site of c50k registered users from all over the world on an internet forum, as opposed to the local pub with mates you've known for decades - and even then, viewpoints change over time. My own mother, bless her, raised me as left wing as it gets yet now I refuse to discuss politics with her due to her radically changed views and the manner in which they're expressed. If she posted on here the way she talks out there, I'd ban her in a heartbeat (not kidding) :wave
Thanks for taking the time to respond, its appreciated.  I agree about policing the written word as opposed to policing thought.  In terms of this forum, you only have the written word to police because its the only form of expression on here. The catalyst for my question yesterday was the (temporary) locking of the Everton thread.  Posters, who rarely take part on any football related threads, appeared on there, (having taken no part in the recent conversation) with accusations that were a stretch, to say the least.  The fact that more people have said they didnt see it as transphobia, than did, gives an indication as to what was going on. 

There is an age factor to this as well.  The younger people (not necessarily young but younger 25-40ish) are more inclined to see things as either black or white than us oldies do, that includes impatience with how things have progressed with LFC.  Accusations of racist, homophobe, transphobe ..... are thrown around recklessly which diminishes the real fight against such things.  Nobody should tolerate bigotry but being too quick, too often to call it out where it simply doesnt exist isnt helping any cause.  Im not sure anymore if I can laugh at Sterling missing an open goal for fear of being called racist. Maybe hes a bad example because of the hostile feelings towards him that a lot of our fans have but you see what Im saying. 

Anyway, Ive got a better feel for how the land lies now.  Sorry if this has derailed the thread and apologies if I shouldnt have brought it up. 
Online Chris~

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15986 on: Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm
You can earn, irrespective of monthly amounts, up to £50k and you'll pay 20%.  For example you could earn 10k a month for five months and pay 20%.  Once you exceed £50k you should be taxed at 40%, following the same example, in month six you should get taxed 40% of anything you earn even if that's £100. You don't pay 40% on what preceded you reaching the threshold.

I've known more than a few PAYE payroll departments not trigger the 40% bracket though and it's later clawed back via the next year's tax code, even if the individual doesn't earn £50k

Obviously it goes up to 45% if you're lucky enough to earn 150k.
That's not how it works. In PAYE it's broken down monthly/weekly/4-weekly and builds up. So say in Month 1 you earned 10k, you get 1/12 tax free, 1/12 of your 20% rate and 40%. You'd pay some at 40% because  of this. Of your earnings the next month were say 1k you'd now have a running total of 11k earnings 2/12 of personal allowance, 2/12 20% and 2/12 40%. It'd look at how much tax you paid in month one and then look at how much you should have paid total up to month 2 and deduct the difference, or refund if that's how it works out. In month 3 you stop working, don't plan on doing any more,you can then either claim or wait for the refund on tax paid as your yearly earnings would be under the yearly personal allowance but you've paid tax.

If you only.got taxed 40% once you went over 50k in year it'd would be the same with 20% and going over 12500

In Barney's example it'd need to be month 1 to go in to 40% you'd pay less tax the month after though to adjust for this and your year to date earnings going back under 40%
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15987 on: Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:41:42 pm
I didn't see any harm in thinking that WhatsApp thing was funny. I didn't take it as being transphobic. I thought it was funny because it was absurd.
I thought the guy SoS is referring to in the Brexit thread had it coming. His posts came across as condescending, and his reasoning was pathetic.
I think religion should be fucked off completely. It's absolute nonsense.  ;D

I didn't agree with the fella either, and I do understand why his stance was criticised, but the manner and longevity of the quite personal savaging he got was way over the top for me. Maybe I am just being unrealistic given the emotive subject of that thread, but I just thought RAWK was better than that, and 99 times out of 100, it is. Although I'm a relative newcomer to RAWK I've lurked for years, and I tend to get the impression that RAWK keeps hold of so many quality posters because it's not a site where mass kickings are tolerated, even when the overwhelming majority disagree with a poster and his/her opinion and reasoning.

Regardless of what I thought of that guys thinking on that subject, I was actually keen to read what he had to say, simply because I like to learn about how people arrive at certain mindsets on such important topics. We can never understand why people think what they think and do what they do unless we hear them out and mull it over. We don't have to agree with them, of course, but at least we get a better understanding of where they are coming from.

Anyway, don't start me on religion...
Online John C

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15988 on: Today at 07:24:57 am »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 01:11:28 pm
Mate you run the place the way you see fit.  As mentioned, its a thankless task.  I asked a genuine question and got a genuine answer. 

Egg shells it is  ;)
We'd hate to think you have to tread on egg shells BJ, honestly it's more understanding our attempted balanced approach to the non-footy related articles.

As Barney said above the thought of someone typing that whatsapp message to wind Everton fans up is hilarious, but it strays in to a subject matter that some of our members do not find funny. Its not the wind-up that offended but the subject and potential demeaning, if you know what I mean.

Having written the first line, it is a fact that a Brexit or right-wing sympathiser will not get much leeway on this site unless they construct an opinion articulately and then leave the discussion and don't cause an ongoing argument.

Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 05:06:25 pm
Im not sure anymore if I can laugh at Sterling missing an open goal for fear of being called racist.
That's not racism though BJ, not one itota.




Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15989 on: Today at 08:07:19 am »
There is a phrase I learned on here, which admittingly I still find hard to follow when I wake up at night because some fucking tit on the other side of the world has misunderstood what I said in one post, but:

It's only the internet.
