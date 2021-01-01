To be clear I wasnt using cancel culture or woke in regard to this site; its an observation about the way society is going in general. I cant relate to it and have trouble keeping up with what others feel Im supposed to be or say or think. I have a strong sense of self and dont need to be told what is and isnt acceptable to think and what viewpoint is acceptable. Expressing it is a different matter which is why I asked the initial question.



As someone who grew up with the traditions of old Labour ( Harold Wilson had near sainthood in our house), new Labour leaves the old party form almost unrecognisable. As the years have gone on, I identify as apolitical. What Ive noticed is that being apolitical isnt acceptable either, people assume my neutral stance isnt really neutral but that Im a Tory, I must be, right, because I dont have the same view on a particular topic that they have. Theres no room for criticising an opinion without you being called the extreme opposite, which isnt even logical.



SoS mentioned someone getting dogs abuse on a politics thread, that happened to me also. Like most of us, Im teetering on the edge of sanity atm. Having nothing better to do, I was taking an interest in Trumps impeachment and browsing the site found a US politics thread where it was being discussed. I read the latest page of comments and someone said something along the lines of hoping Trump would have to repay the money hed received from his role as President. I wrote that he was one of only 3 US presidents to have not taken a presidential salary so hed have nothing to pay back. A simple statement of fact. I made two further innocuous statements and was rounded on so swiftly and so vehemently with all kinds of personal accusations that I left the thread sharpish and never went back. Several well intentioned people had seen the pile on against me and pmd me warning me of some of the characters on there and advising me to stay away. I will never get involved in any sort of political debate on here again. The transphobia accusations came on a football thread and while I only saw them after the thread was locked, I do wonder if I had added a smiley emoji to the spoof WhatsApp image, would I have been banned? I simply dont know.



I have rarely wandered off talking about football on here, other than word association, biscuits and Old photos threads because I joined the forum to talk about football. As I said I will tread very carefully for fear of offending someone. I didnt join the site to upset anyone with my views and honestly I dont think I hold extreme views on anything for them to be taken as offensive. Conversely, it does seem that there are people looking to take offence. There is a balance to be had and I will always look for that.



