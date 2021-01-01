« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - RAWK replies  (Read 681906 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,319
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15960 on: Today at 07:32:02 am »
To clarify, there's no 'woke' or 'cancel culture' element to our modding either. Offence is taken, not given - sometimes the taken offence is brought to our attention, sometimes we spot it, at other times we ourselves find something offensive.

Also, remember, very few people on here get to see the modding taking place as it happens - and that's also correct - there's no obligation here for transparency, it's a private site, etc..........so that also means you (collectively) don't get to see much of the action we take to protect not only the integrity of the site itself but also to protect the mental and emotional wellbeing of our members. Abuse and bullying should never be tolerated.

If at any point any member feels that something is amiss, there is the freedom to PM any of us, report any post or private message, or start a thread in feedback. We always look at things and take as collective a view as possible.

Sometimes there isn't time for a massive debate in the Staff Room as to whether or not Welshred is a massive quilt (still luv ya, Chris!) so sometimes we take unilateral action where the incident is a clear and obvious one.

At other times though, we just can't be fuckin arsed moderating threads that turn into keyboard warrior battles between dented egos and distorted dark masculine archetype behaviours. It's too much like hard work so we exercise the right to say no, not here, fuck off to reddit or the official site with that shite. :thumbup

We even have our own version of VAR! Sometimes someone gets a ban and it's reviewed in the cold light of day and they're let back in, with a request to watch it. We're neither nazis nor woke advocates.......

...........but it's Ben's site and he trusts us to get it right.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:58 am by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,726
  • JFT96
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15961 on: Today at 07:42:48 am »
Hey!!! I'm a melt not a quilt :(
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,508
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15962 on: Today at 07:52:30 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:42:48 am
Hey!!! I'm a melt not a quilt :(
Let's bring Peter Walton in on this one... ;D
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,795
  • Yeah right..
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15963 on: Today at 09:28:43 am »
Been sent this a couple of times now, didn't know where to put it but it is enough for me to be asking others the question..
I have to be tested twice a week..should I be worried or concerned that the swabs I'm using are treated with a substance that's a known carcinogen?
No idea whether it's so minimal to be exposed too..

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,633
  • YNWA
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15964 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 10:16:03 pm
Thanks for the reply. What caused me to ask was that Id been commenting on the Everton thread and went back to check the latest posts to find that it had taken a strange turn.  Someone had posted the Rodriguez WhatsApp spoof post, people were having a laugh at it and then claims of transphobia appeared.  Personally I didnt see it that way, I wasnt going to get involved anyway.  The last post on there was someone saying they didnt see it as transphobic.  The mods obviously did so those who had already posted didnt get the chance to explain themselves.  Just an observation, and thats it.

I think you need to realise that this is a forum with 40k+ members from all walks of life, this isn't you sat around a table in private with 4 mates who you know inside out.

So what you post on here should take that into account, and posts which make fun of someone who is different (as that post was doing - even if it's a spoof) could easily be highly offensive on a personal level to one of the many readers on here. 
Logged

Online BJ

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm »
To be clear I wasnt using cancel culture or woke in regard to this site; its an observation about the way society is going in general.  I cant relate to it and have trouble keeping up with what others feel Im supposed to be or say or think.  I have a strong sense of self and dont need to be told what is and isnt acceptable to think and what viewpoint is acceptable.  Expressing it is a different matter which is why I asked the initial question.

As someone who grew up with the traditions of old Labour ( Harold Wilson had near sainthood in our house), new Labour leaves the old party form almost unrecognisable.  As the years have gone on, I identify as apolitical.  What Ive noticed is that being apolitical isnt acceptable either, people assume my neutral stance isnt really neutral but that Im a Tory, I must be, right, because I dont have the same view on a particular topic that they have.  Theres no room for criticising an opinion without you being called the extreme opposite, which isnt even logical.

SoS mentioned someone getting dogs abuse on a politics thread, that happened to me also.  Like most of us, Im teetering on the edge of sanity atm.  Having nothing better to do, I was taking an interest in Trumps impeachment and browsing the site found a US politics thread where it was being discussed.  I read the latest page of comments and someone said something along the lines of hoping Trump would have to repay the money hed received from his role as President.  I wrote that he was one of only 3 US presidents to have not taken a presidential salary so hed have nothing to pay back.  A simple statement of fact. I made two further innocuous statements and was rounded on so swiftly and so vehemently with all kinds of personal accusations that I left the thread sharpish and never went back.  Several well intentioned people had seen the pile on against me and pmd me warning me of some of the characters on there and advising me to stay away.  I will never get involved in any sort of political debate on here again.  The transphobia accusations came on a football thread and while I only saw them after the thread was locked, I do wonder if I had added a smiley emoji to the spoof WhatsApp image, would I have been banned?  I simply dont know.

I have rarely wandered off talking about football on here, other than word association, biscuits and Old photos threads because I joined the forum to talk about football.  As I said I will tread very carefully for fear of offending someone. I didnt join the site to upset anyone with my views and honestly I dont think I hold extreme views on anything for them to be taken as offensive.  Conversely, it does seem that there are people looking to take offence.  There is a balance to be had and I will always look for that.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 