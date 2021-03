To be clear I wasnít using cancel culture or woke in regard to this site; itís an observation about the way society is going in general. I canít relate to it and have trouble keeping up with what others feel Iím supposed to be or say or think. I have a strong sense of self and donít need to be told what is and isnít acceptable to think and what viewpoint is acceptable. Expressing it is a different matter which is why I asked the initial question.



As someone who grew up with the traditions of Ďoldí Labour ( Harold Wilson had near sainthood in our house), Ďnewí Labour leaves the old party form almost unrecognisable. As the years have gone on, I identify as apolitical. What Iíve noticed is that being apolitical isnít acceptable either, people assume my neutral stance isnít really neutral but that Iím a Tory, I must be, right, because I donít have the same view on a particular topic that they have. Thereís no room for criticising an opinion without you being called the extreme opposite, which isnít even logical.



SoS mentioned someone getting dogs abuse on a politics thread, that happened to me also. Like most of us, Iím teetering on the edge of sanity atm. Having nothing better to do, I was taking an interest in Trumpís impeachment and browsing the site found a US politics thread where it was being discussed. I read the latest page of comments and someone said something along the lines of hoping Trump would have to repay the money heíd received from his role as President. I wrote that he was one of only 3 US presidents to have not taken a presidential salary so heíd have nothing to pay back. A simple statement of fact. I made two further innocuous statements and was rounded on so swiftly and so vehemently with all kinds of personal accusations that I left the thread sharpish and never went back. Several well intentioned people had seen the pile on against me and pmíd me warning me of some of the characters on there and advising me to stay away. I will never get involved in any sort of political debate on here again. The transphobia accusations came on a football thread and while I only saw them after the thread was locked, I do wonder if I had added a smiley emoji to the spoof WhatsApp image, would I have been banned? I simply donít know.



I have rarely wandered off talking about football on here, other than word association, biscuits and Old photos threads because I joined the forum to talk about football. As I said I will tread very carefully for fear of offending someone. I didnít join the site to upset anyone with my views and honestly I donít think I hold extreme views on anything for them to be taken as offensive. Conversely, it does seem that there are people looking to take offence. There is a balance to be had and I will always look for that.