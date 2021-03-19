« previous next »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 19, 2021, 05:58:24 pm
I moved to Nationwide a few years ago and got no complaints. Their app is decent.

I'm with nationwide too, but have never used the app, so can't say about that.

The website is ok, a bit cumbersome for some things, but very secure (it drives me nuts with the 50000 warnings about scams. "Are you SURE you want to pay that bill? REALLY?)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Quote from: reddebs on March 19, 2021, 06:29:52 pm
Is it a decent app Rob?  The Yorkshire Bank one has been great so I'm gutted it's changing to Virgin.

the missus manages to use it so it must be ok ;D

Quote from: redbyrdz on March 19, 2021, 08:23:46 pm
I'm with nationwide too, but have never used the app, so can't say about that.

The website is ok, a bit cumbersome for some things, but very secure (it drives me nuts with the 50000 warnings about scams. "Are you SURE you want to pay that bill? REALLY?)

My Natwest is like that too, does my head in, wish there was an option to disable them
Quote from: rob1966 on March 19, 2021, 05:54:17 pm
Yes they do.

https://www.postoffice.co.uk/the-co-operative-bank

The cashminder account is more for people who struggle get an account according to the Co-op website, the Co-op current account will be best for Deb, missus has that account and as you know its got the online stuff that Deb needs too.
I have both with them now. The Cashminder one was for exactly the reason you mentioned, did everything I needed, still does.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Quote from: rob1966 on March 19, 2021, 08:50:29 pm
the missus manages to use it so it must be ok ;D

It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob.  I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁

Quote from: reddebs on March 19, 2021, 09:13:26 pm
It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob.  I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁



I log on to the website for her and I've set up money transfers, payments direct debits etc. When she first set up the account, they did transfer all existing DDS for her.
Quote from: rob1966 on March 19, 2021, 09:24:38 pm
I log on to the website for her and I've set up money transfers, payments direct debits etc. When she first set up the account, they did transfer all existing DDS for her.

Thanks Rob I'll have a closer look into it.
Quote from: reddebs on March 19, 2021, 09:13:26 pm
It's more what it'll let you do than how easy it is Rob.  I need to be able to do pretty much everything through it so I never need to speak to anyone in person or on the phone 😁
I'm with the Nationwide, and I do everything on the app - setting up regular payments, cancelling payments, transferring money between accounts etc - can't think of the last time I actually had to speak to an actual person. Only thing you can't do, which I know you can do with some bank apps, is pay in cheques.

I also have a Starling account, which I got largely because you can use it abroad with no fees - it's one of the new banks which doesn't have branches at all. It seems good too, though I've not used it nearly as much as my Nationwide one.

Having said that, it's probably also worth checking Money Saving Expert for their advice on which bank, as the best bank account for you might be different - that's generally my first point of call for anything financial!
Quote from: Red_Bear on March 20, 2021, 01:49:42 am
I'm with the Nationwide, and I do everything on the app - setting up regular payments, cancelling payments, transferring money between accounts etc - can't think of the last time I actually had to speak to an actual person. Only thing you can't do, which I know you can do with some bank apps, is pay in cheques.

I also have a Starling account, which I got largely because you can use it abroad with no fees - it's one of the new banks which doesn't have branches at all. It seems good too, though I've not used it nearly as much as my Nationwide one.

Having said that, it's probably also worth checking Money Saving Expert for their advice on which bank, as the best bank account for you might be different - that's generally my first point of call for anything financial!

Thanks for that I'll have a look.
I'll not mention the bank I work for as that seems a little too much salesy.

I've had my Barclays account since I was a student and I'd say they nail it.
I know they are a big faceless corporate entity, but they have it boxed off.

I find the app great and they've got the features of the new startups of instant app notifications for payments made and received (that you can turn off).

I have a number of current accounts at different times for "research". The nat west app seems ok so far, although their new to bank customer journey is a little clunky.

Starling are great for a startup. The no fee foreign charge is such a great feature and you get the MasterCard exchange rate (which will be better than almost any bank can offer).

Nationwide, I've found their app a little cumbersome if I'm honest. I've an ISA with them otherwise I'd have shut it.

Had the astra vaccine a couple of hours ago..
With having to be tested twice a week in work does having the vaccine affect getting future tests and/or delay whether or not getting tested next week if so?
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

It shouldn't affect you being tested, as far as I'm aware the only thing that stops you receiving further tests for 90 days is a positive Covid test.
Quote from: Welshred on March 20, 2021, 01:40:31 pm
It shouldn't affect you being tested, as far as I'm aware the only thing that stops you receiving further tests for 90 days is a positive Covid test.

👍🍻
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Good pals of RAWK - Car issue perhaps best pitched here than the Car threads.

Bought a cheap run around a while back as I could no longer stomach the monthly on a PCP - agreed to it when I was young, single and living at home. 4 years later I have my own place, partner etc and we want to move somewhere bigger, so not helpful paying £250 a month for a car I barely drive as I work from home. Once everyone's had both vaccines we'll be 3/2 office/home so will significantly reduce my mileage.

I am due to hand my car back a week today. I've had a scuff on the bumper sorted, there is a few minor marks on two of the alloys and this weekend, the dash system advised the brake pads need replacing. The finance company collecting the car say I also need to show it's got a valid MOT - which runs out the day they're collecting it.

Can I get away with not MOT'ing the car when they collect, as ostensibly it still is within it's MOT on the date of collection? Can I get away with not replacing the brake pads as this would be considered acceptable wear and tear (still got the original set on from four years ago) or is it a bit morally questionable to hand it back in this way, especially with the brake pads needing attention, given I assume they will drive it away as opposed to a low loader?

Anyone handed back a PCP car at their property can advise? Ideally I just want to valet it to within an inch of it's life and take photos so I can avoid the ridiculous charges they will clearly try and levy against me for minor things. I don't want to incur massive charges if they argue it needs an MOT and two brake pads at my cost?

Advice appreciated.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:19:36 am
Good pals of RAWK - Car issue perhaps best pitched here than the Car threads.

Bought a cheap run around a while back as I could no longer stomach the monthly on a PCP - agreed to it when I was young, single and living at home. 4 years later I have my own place, partner etc and we want to move somewhere bigger, so not helpful paying £250 a month for a car I barely drive as I work from home. Once everyone's had both vaccines we'll be 3/2 office/home so will significantly reduce my mileage.

I am due to hand my car back a week today. I've had a scuff on the bumper sorted, there is a few minor marks on two of the alloys and this weekend, the dash system advised the brake pads need replacing. The finance company collecting the car say I also need to show it's got a valid MOT - which runs out the day they're collecting it.

Can I get away with not MOT'ing the car when they collect, as ostensibly it still is within it's MOT on the date of collection? Can I get away with not replacing the brake pads as this would be considered acceptable wear and tear (still got the original set on from four years ago) or is it a bit morally questionable to hand it back in this way, especially with the brake pads needing attention, given I assume they will drive it away as opposed to a low loader?

Anyone handed back a PCP car at their property can advise? Ideally I just want to valet it to within an inch of it's life and take photos so I can avoid the ridiculous charges they will clearly try and levy against me for minor things. I don't want to incur massive charges if they argue it needs an MOT and two brake pads at my cost?

Advice appreciated.

Never leased a car, but the requirement for the MOT will be purely so that the car is road legal when their driver collects the car, otherwise they would have to get it collected by truck.

As for the brake pad indicator, there will still be a decent amount of meat left on the pads, probably 1,000 miles or more and braking efficiency won't be affected, but I would ring them to check if they will collect the car with the warning light showing, they may insist that you get the pads changed or they might send a truck instead. If you don't let them know, they could potentially stiff you for a few hundred to get the car collected.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:19:36 am
Good pals of RAWK - Car issue perhaps best pitched here than the Car threads.
Got plenty of friends in that industry - what's the dealer?
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:03:28 pm
Got plenty of friends in that industry - what's the dealer?
BMW Finance are the company collecting. I don't really know how they'll do it - send a low loader or have two people come with one to drive the car away.

I will look into the above, thanks Rob. Been so busy with work and other stuff I've neglected getting this sorted really. Out of site out of mind as I've not had to drive anywhere for months!
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
