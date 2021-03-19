Good pals of RAWK - Car issue perhaps best pitched here than the Car threads.



Bought a cheap run around a while back as I could no longer stomach the monthly on a PCP - agreed to it when I was young, single and living at home. 4 years later I have my own place, partner etc and we want to move somewhere bigger, so not helpful paying £250 a month for a car I barely drive as I work from home. Once everyone's had both vaccines we'll be 3/2 office/home so will significantly reduce my mileage.



I am due to hand my car back a week today. I've had a scuff on the bumper sorted, there is a few minor marks on two of the alloys and this weekend, the dash system advised the brake pads need replacing. The finance company collecting the car say I also need to show it's got a valid MOT - which runs out the day they're collecting it.



Can I get away with not MOT'ing the car when they collect, as ostensibly it still is within it's MOT on the date of collection? Can I get away with not replacing the brake pads as this would be considered acceptable wear and tear (still got the original set on from four years ago) or is it a bit morally questionable to hand it back in this way, especially with the brake pads needing attention, given I assume they will drive it away as opposed to a low loader?



Anyone handed back a PCP car at their property can advise? Ideally I just want to valet it to within an inch of it's life and take photos so I can avoid the ridiculous charges they will clearly try and levy against me for minor things. I don't want to incur massive charges if they argue it needs an MOT and two brake pads at my cost?



Advice appreciated.