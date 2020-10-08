I've a few pairs of my lads trainees that he has grown out of, they have obvious signs of wear on the soles but the uppers are in good condition and still wearable. Rather than just stick them in a shoe bank, I'd like, if possible, to pass them on to somewhere that could give them to a kid that needed and could wear them. Is there anywhere in Liverpool that does this kind of thing?
There are a pair of black leather Adidas strap over school shoes, leather Adidas strap over trainees, a pair of Adidas X white Astro turf trainees and a pair of Nike Air270 React. The Adidas all cost between £25 and £35 quid, the Nikes were about £70, so I'd like them to be used if they could be.