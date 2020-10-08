I'm buying a house with my girlfriend late 2021 and will be keeping my house with a view to rent it out. It's an old three bed mid terrace, and has some small radial damp patches at the foot of the wooden staircase that has caused the wooden skirting board to perish. The wall also shows some patches. Worth noting that the area can't be more than two metres by one.



I've had a lad come round who's said it'll need the plaster removing and injecting with damp coursing treatment, then he can replace the wood or fill the cracks for a cheaper fix, then replaster. I'd have to do the decoration after this.



He's asking for £600 and saying it'll take a day/ day and a half to do.



Does this seem about right to anyone with some knowledge, or does it seem steep? I know the cost of plaster is huge right now. There's no rising damp, no issue with the roof, flashing or pointing so this is in the wall somehow. Happens with old houses I suppose (1920s).



Obviously I want it in good condition before I look to rent it out. Any thoughts would be very appreciated.