Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  8, 2020, 06:12:16 PM
You could have some serious fun with that  ;D
I'm a little bit disturbed by how much a simple google search has already given me about those at the address.
Quote from: kellan on October  8, 2020, 06:20:21 PM
I'm a little bit disturbed by how much a simple google search has already given me about those at the address.

I mean they are quite clearly fucking idiots for using their real address anyway.
Which postcode is the cheapest in Liverpool to insure a car?
(Having lived here for 3 years, it feels like it's insanely expensive compared to back home)
Quote from: kellan on October  8, 2020, 06:08:44 PM
House. On an average residential street.

911 - theres a naked man running around a garden wearing his sisters skin
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  8, 2020, 07:58:31 PM
911 - theres a naked man running around a garden wearing his sisters skin

When did Kellan reveal he address was in Tennessee?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  8, 2020, 08:05:07 PM
When did Kellan reveal he address was in Tennessee?
It's actually Florida, but maybe the description still applies?
I've a few pairs of my lads trainees that he has grown out of, they have obvious signs of wear on the soles but the uppers are in good condition and still wearable. Rather than just stick them in a shoe bank, I'd like, if possible, to pass them on to somewhere that could give them to a kid that needed and could wear them. Is there anywhere in Liverpool that does this kind of thing?

There are a pair of black leather Adidas strap over school shoes, leather Adidas strap over trainees, a pair of Adidas X white Astro turf trainees and a pair of Nike Air270 React. The Adidas all cost between £25 and £35 quid, the Nikes were about £70, so I'd like them to be used if they could be.
Someone posted a pic of Peter Beardsley & his wife the other day - where was it?
My lad dropped his phone down the toilet the other day. Screen is fucked. I've tried connecting it to my laptop to extract things off it that he can transfer to his new phone but then I plug it in it shows nothing except notification that is installing device drivers. Any ideas?
Put it in rice to dry out as much as possible then try again, there are specialist companies - well there are for PCs - which I assume will be expensive.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 12, 2020, 09:02:57 PM
My lad dropped his phone down the toilet the other day. Screen is fucked. I've tried connecting it to my laptop to extract things off it that he can transfer to his new phone but then I plug it in it shows nothing except notification that is installing device drivers. Any ideas?

Are you sure all his stuff isn't backed up to his Google account or iCloud? I set up a new phone the other week and got everything off my old phone without having to transfer a thing off it.
Quote from: WhoHe on October 12, 2020, 09:16:43 PM
Put it in rice to dry out as much as possible then try again, there are specialist companies - well there are for PCs - which I assume will be expensive.
Apparently rice don't do a thing.

Soak it in 90%+ alcohol and then allow to "dry" out. Alcohol displaces the water.
On no account apply power to it from the power button or via and usb lead.  Oops.

Or take it to a specialist. (source: went through it all a couple of years ago with my last phone)
Quote from: WhoHe on October 12, 2020, 09:16:43 PM
Put it in rice to dry out as much as possible then try again, there are specialist companies - well there are for PCs - which I assume will be expensive.

Had it in rice since Friday mate. Done fuck all it seems.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on October 12, 2020, 09:18:54 PM
Are you sure all his stuff isn't backed up to his Google account or iCloud? I set up a new phone the other week and got everything off my old phone without having to transfer a thing off it.

Not sure. He's only 14 so I doubt there's much on the knackered phone that he absolutely needs to get off it. His apps, Spotify, Instagram and whatever other nonsense kids have on their phones can be got from just downloading the apps again I assume.

Quote from: McrRed on October 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Apparently rice don't do a thing.

Soak it in 90%+ alcohol and then allow to "dry" out. Alcohol displaces the water.
On no account apply power to it from the power button or via and usb lead.  Oops.

Or take it to a specialist. (source: went through it all a couple of years ago with my last phone)

I wasn't convinced by the rice thing but upon googling it, I found that the 3 website claim that it does actually work. Certainly didn't on this occasion but thats not to say it doesn't ever work. Given he dropped it from a relative height, it could've knocked off the edge of the toilet a few times before settling in the water and caused other damage.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 12, 2020, 09:02:57 PM
My lad dropped his phone down the toilet the other day. Screen is fucked. I've tried connecting it to my laptop to extract things off it that he can transfer to his new phone but then I plug it in it shows nothing except notification that is installing device drivers. Any ideas?
What exactly was he doing to drop a phone down the toilet? ;D
Rice worked for my eldest daughters pre-smart phone Nokia years ago, but as they were pretty indistructible anyway it may not have contributed much.
I'm guessing you know that that's dried, plain uncooked rice you need to use and not No 43 Special Fried from The Golden Dragon?  ;)
Quote from: Hendollama on October 13, 2020, 07:34:36 AM
What exactly was he doing to drop a phone down the toilet? ;D

Needs to learn to put it on a shelf out of the way first ;)
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 13, 2020, 08:46:52 AM
Needs to learn to put it on a shelf out of the way first ;)

Or use Toilet Buddy...
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October 13, 2020, 12:52:25 PM
Or use Toilet Buddy...

Or buy him an Iphone, they are water resistant to 2 metres for 30 mins, found this out last week when my lad thought it was funny when he walked in for a piss while I was in the bath, after  told him to get out with the phone, to throw it in the air, soft shite dropped it down the bog.
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 13, 2020, 01:47:13 PM
Or buy him an Iphone, they are water resistant to 2 metres for 30 mins, found this out last week when my lad thought it was funny when he walked in for a piss while I was in the bath, after  told him to get out with the phone, to throw it in the air, soft shite dropped it down the bog.

Teaching him to catch would be cheaper than an iPhone
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 13, 2020, 02:18:16 PM
Teaching him to catch would be cheaper than an iPhone
Teaching him not to take a phone in the toilet would be even cheaper.
Quote from: Hendollama on October 13, 2020, 02:22:09 PM
Teaching him not to take a phone in the toilet would be even cheaper.

I've tried that, doesn't work.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 13, 2020, 02:18:16 PM
Teaching him to catch would be cheaper than an iPhone

It's guaranteed that whenever anyone messes about throwing something in the air, its getting dropped...
Trying to organise trains and flights out to France for next month, how soon do you need to be at the airport these days?

It used to be 2hrs before but I've not flown for 20yrs so no idea now.
I'm buying a house with my girlfriend late 2021 and will be keeping my house with a view to rent it out. It's an old three bed mid terrace, and has some small radial damp patches at the foot of the wooden staircase that has caused the wooden skirting board to perish. The wall also shows some patches. Worth noting that the area can't be more than two metres by one.

I've had a lad come round who's said it'll need the plaster removing and injecting with damp coursing treatment, then he can replace the wood or fill the cracks for a cheaper fix, then replaster. I'd have to do the decoration after this.

He's asking for £600 and saying it'll take a day/ day and a half to do.

Does this seem about right to anyone with some knowledge, or does it seem steep? I know the cost of plaster is huge right now. There's no rising damp, no issue with the roof, flashing or pointing so this is in the wall somehow. Happens with old houses I suppose (1920s).

Obviously I want it in good condition before I look to rent it out. Any thoughts would be very appreciated.
Quote from: reddebs on October 13, 2020, 10:57:21 PM
Trying to organise trains and flights out to France for next month, how soon do you need to be at the airport these days?

It used to be 2hrs before but I've not flown for 20yrs so no idea now.
Two hours prior to take off for short haul mate.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 14, 2020, 10:38:24 AM
Two hours prior to take off for short haul mate.
Perfect cheers.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - RAWK replies
« Reply #15667 on: October 14, 2020, 03:08:55 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 14, 2020, 02:36:21 PM
This an internal wall?
It is mate yes. No exposure to the outside on any part of the wall, no windows or door frames in it etc. Two chimney breasts on the length of it stretching from living room to dining room.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 14, 2020, 10:37:41 AM
I'm buying a house with my girlfriend late 2021 and will be keeping my house with a view to rent it out. It's an old three bed mid terrace, and has some small radial damp patches at the foot of the wooden staircase that has caused the wooden skirting board to perish. The wall also shows some patches. Worth noting that the area can't be more than two metres by one.

I've had a lad come round who's said it'll need the plaster removing and injecting with damp coursing treatment, then he can replace the wood or fill the cracks for a cheaper fix, then replaster. I'd have to do the decoration after this.

He's asking for £600 and saying it'll take a day/ day and a half to do.

Does this seem about right to anyone with some knowledge, or does it seem steep? I know the cost of plaster is huge right now. There's no rising damp, no issue with the roof, flashing or pointing so this is in the wall somehow. Happens with old houses I suppose (1920s).

Obviously I want it in good condition before I look to rent it out. Any thoughts would be very appreciated.

That's horrendously expensive on a £ per square metre basis mate.

Damp proofing materials are expensive, and the price of plaster has rocketed, but you only want a couple of square metres doing, so it wouldn't make that much difference.

I'd normally expect to pay around £70 - £100 per sq metre for that sort of work.

But, we are in weird times, and there's defo a "Covid Premium" appearing on the cost of all trades. I'd get another couple of quotes if that were me.

Quote from: Only Me on October 14, 2020, 03:31:21 PM
That's horrendously expensive on a £ per square metre basis mate.

Damp proofing materials are expensive, and the price of plaster has rocketed, but you only want a couple of square metres doing, so it wouldn't make that much difference.

I'd normally expect to pay around £70 - £100 per sq metre for that sort of work.

But, we are in weird times, and there's defo a "Covid Premium" appearing on the cost of all trades. I'd get another couple of quotes if that were me.


That all day long,get on that trusted trader website.Disagree with the price due to covid though,I'd expect you to pay less due to Covid as so many traders are laid off or struggling to fill their time.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 14, 2020, 03:08:55 PM
It is mate yes. No exposure to the outside on any part of the wall, no windows or door frames in it etc. Two chimney breasts on the length of it stretching from living room to dining room.
If you're in the Liverpool area I know a bloke but he seems to be chocka at the moment. He can do plastering and joinery.
Quote from: John C on October 14, 2020, 06:40:10 PM
If you're in the Liverpool area I know a bloke but he seems to be chocka at the moment. He can do plastering and joinery.
Im no longer living in town or the general area mate, out towards Chester now. Appreciate it though.

Thanks to everyone for the replies, its a massive help as Im crap with this sort of thing generally but I didnt get a good feeling from the bloke and it did raise a bit of doubt in me. Ill get on checkatrade as WhereAngelsPlay has said.

Thank you to all who replied.
Another one.

I need to replace all my integrated kitchen appliances before letting the house but who does this?

Do I need a kitchen fitter or does it need to be an electrician/gas fitter.

I'll be replacing washing machine, dish washer, fridge, freezer, gas hob, electric oven and the extractor fan.
A lot of the appliances may come with free fitting from the place you buy them, so check if thats an option. As well as taking old ones away if thats something youre after too.

Otherwise most of those are simple jobs to do yourself. Although oven  would be a gas engineer and extractor a sparky if youre not keen on doing that one. 
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:42:25 AM
Another one.

I need to replace all my integrated kitchen appliances before letting the house but who does this?

Do I need a kitchen fitter or does it need to be an electrician/gas fitter.

I'll be replacing washing machine, dish washer, fridge, freezer, gas hob, electric oven and the extractor fan.

A quick Google seems to suggest that they can all be done by anyone. They'll all need to be checked under your gas and electrical safety tests that you need to get done anyway. Personally I'd get the hob fitted by a gas fitter just for peace of mind (although your neighbour problems would be dealt with if it went wrong ;) ), even though it will be rechecked. I've changed the elements on our cooker a few times and its just a case of switching off at the fuse box and then disconnecting the cable from the oven to get it out and then reconnecting, so its the same when fitting a new one.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/electrical-safety-standards-in-the-private-rented-sector-guidance-for-landlords-tenants-and-local-authorities/guide-for-landlords-electrical-safety-standards-in-the-private-rented-sector

https://www.hse.gov.uk/gas/landlords/safetycheckswho.htm
Thank you guys. 

Was intending buying from ao.com as I know the owner so I'll check the website to see if they do installation and removal of the old appliances.

I'm getting the boiler serviced in 2wks so I'll check with them about the hob.
