Noel Gallagher

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 10:43:58 pm
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 10:29:03 pm
In light of the original quote;

Yes I would say it's essentially the same


No,not even a tiny bit the same.

You do know that you are on a Liverpool FC forum right ?




Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 10:29:03 pm
In times like these I wonder if bands like Oasis would be able to break through, the music industry has changed quite a bit, no melody maker or NME these days


https://www.nme.com/


I can't stand Noel,he's is incapable of evolving musically or lyrically,plus he is an all round bit of a c*nt.


I think I would sooner go to a k-pop festival than put up with an hour of that manc c*nts toddler like rhymes.


Slide away is a great fucking song though.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 10:53:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 15, 2021, 10:43:58 pm

No,not even a tiny bit the same.

You do know that you are on a Liverpool FC forum right ?


Hypocrisy is bad on any forum

Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine.  Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.

Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 10:58:06 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 13, 2021, 06:36:28 pm
Putting Noel Gallagher in the same sentence as Thom Yorke. :o

Radiohead 25 years later still make amazing music, they actually take risks and experiment and their albums don't sound bland or dated.

Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.

One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).

The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 10:59:05 pm
On the one show today apparently. Strange.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:08:31 pm
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 10:53:14 pm
Hypocrisy is bad on any forum

Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine.  Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.

Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays


We're in the 22nd Century.

1/10
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:11:57 pm
Quote from: mattD on June 15, 2021, 10:58:06 pm
Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.

One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).

The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).





My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:12:06 pm
Quote from: mattD on June 15, 2021, 10:58:06 pm
Both Yorke and Gallagher are two self important midgets.

One's a fucking gammon Tory betraying his roots while the other is a pretentious narcissistic middle class self-pitying snob. Unbearable, the egos that came out the 90s makes me glad I was too young for it (and screw Brett Anderson and Damon Albarn too).

The only decent icon is auld Jarvis and the Manics (who all shit on everything from the aforementioned acts).

If identity and politics is what makes a musician credible, I'm glad I'm more interested in foreign music nowadays. Identity and politics were never an issue for me other than extreme right. Noel Gallagher actually had the right idea when he disagreed with Liam over what constituted rock and roll. Rock and roll is turning up to the venue and doing your best to entertain your fans. Everything else is bollocks.

My current favourite singer (Japanese) has a concert custom where she sings one of her songs without a microphone. Starting from an incident early in her career when the amps and everything else failed at a concert and, instead of calling things off, she performed an unmic-ed set anyway. Now that is rock and roll.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:17:16 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 09:15:11 am
he wrote some top tunes when he was a council estate bedroom weed smoking lager drinking nobhead

now he's a country estate 8 bedroom coke taking champagne drinking nobhead - the songs have (surprisingly?) dried up

dried up - a bit like his prune-like face

i've said it before but he's trying to rewrite his own history and trying to make his persona into a messianic lennon-esque one

Funny that. A 5 year-old kid from Djibouti could probably tell you who John Lennon was while very, very few people outside of the UK would even recognize the name Noel Gallagher. Hell, even Jon Bon Jovi has more international recognition and is more of a household name than him.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:19:09 pm
Gallagher compared politics to football back in the day. He said labour was his team. Has he since changed his opinion or are people calling him a tory because he's a twat?

I liked a lot of his songs when they were released but it's aged terribly, a bit like Noel who's morphing into a turtle.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:22:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 15, 2021, 11:08:31 pm

We're in the 22nd Century.

1/10

get a grip

even NME TV closed down in 2012, it has been downhill for british indie music, since the likes of oasis and co
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:24:58 pm
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 11:22:20 pm
get a grip

even NME TV closed down in 2012, it has been downhill for british indie music, since the likes of oasis and co

On what sort of 'measures' are you basing this?
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:26:44 pm
Quote from: jackh on June 15, 2021, 11:24:58 pm
On what sort of 'measures' are you basing this?


Him being the coolest kid in his gang obviously.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:28:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 15, 2021, 11:26:44 pm
Him being the coolest kid in his gang obviously.

Have you two got previous from another thread or something?  ;D  Feels like this escalated quickly.  Not really sure what mark was taking exception to in the first place...?
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:32:10 pm
Quote from: jackh on June 15, 2021, 11:28:21 pm
Have you two got previous from another thread or something?  ;D  Feels like this escalated quickly.  Not really sure what mark was taking exception to in the first place...?


I don't think so but more likely than not.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:35:50 pm
Quote from: jackh on June 15, 2021, 11:24:58 pm
On what sort of 'measures' are you basing this?

The aren't many classic guitar UK bands in the charts and haven't been for about 10 yrs +

Not the end of the world, just an observation

There used to be a whole scene,  similar things has happened in the US, with US rock radio shrinking



Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:43:19 pm
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 10:53:14 pm
Hypocrisy is bad on any forum

Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine.  Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.

Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays

I'm doubtful these two things are linked in the manner in which you (seem to) imply - surely all forms of print media are on the decline, and you can't just point to the various subject matter and blame that/those?

I also think it's important to keep in mind that indie/independent isn't a genre - more an 'ethos', I'd say.  So perhaps 'rock' is on the decline (in terms of 'popularity' or whatever), but that's not to say that indie music is on the decline.

We're also more connected to a wider range of choice, and we 'consume' in a much more immediate manner.  A sold-out Knebworth double-header feels like a different lifetime/world, but I'm inclined to think that there's less concentration/greater variety in which artists & genres people are engaging with/listening to rather than it being the case that there's necessarily a dearth of talent out there.

Anyway, drifting away from the topic in question a bit here.  Perhaps one to take to the music thread instead.

Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 11:35:50 pm
The aren't many classic guitar UK bands in the charts and haven't been for about 10 yrs +

Not the end of the world, just an observation

There used to be a whole scene,  similar things has happened in the US, with US rock radio shrinking

Sorry; missed this as we were posting at a similar time - think I've addressed (or done my best to) similar points anyway...!
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:47:54 pm
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 05:34:48 pm
I assume if anyone throws terms around like "Tory" or "brexiteer" you would be equally disgusted.
You've sort of lost me. I never said I was ''disgusted'' by anything in my post.

I'm not sure what you are getting at by bringing ''Tory'' and ''Brexiteer'' into it. Is Noel Gallagher either or both? I really wouldn't know.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 15, 2021, 11:59:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 15, 2021, 11:47:54 pm
You've sort of lost me. I never said I was ''disgusted'' by anything in my post.

I'm not sure what you are getting at by bringing ''Tory'' and ''Brexiteer'' into it. Is Noel Gallagher either or both? I really wouldn't know.

Sure

you criticised Noel by saying;
Quote
Anyone throwing the "woke" and "snowflake" tags around immediately loses me too. That's all about shutting people down and invalidating them, their opinions, their thoughts and their feelings.

Which is a perfectly reasonable perspective IMO, it just appears people are essentially doing the same when they label someone a "tory" like they do Noel . Do these people immediately lose you as well?

Seeing as Tory is being used a a label to invalidate them and their opinions etc

 If it doesn't that's fair enough, we are all bias somewhat

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 12:04:18 am
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 11:59:52 pm
Sure

you criticised Noel by saying;
Which is a perfectly reasonable perspective IMO, it just appears people are essentially doing the same when they label someone a "tory" like they do Noel . Do these people immediately lose you as well?

Seeing as Tory is being used a a label to invalidate them and their opinions etc

 If it doesn't that's fair enough, we are all bias somewhat

There probably is some sort of contextual bias at play, but when I hear "Tory" or "Brexiteer" my judgement falls on the spoken about whereas when I hear "woke" or "snowflake" it rests upon the speaker.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 12:31:48 am
Quote from: markmywords on June 15, 2021, 11:59:52 pm
Sure

you criticised Noel by saying;
Which is a perfectly reasonable perspective IMO, it just appears people are essentially doing the same when they label someone a "tory" like they do Noel . Do these people immediately lose you as well?

Seeing as Tory is being used a a label to invalidate them and their opinions etc

 If it doesn't that's fair enough, we are all bias somewhat
I see what you mean now.

Personally, I'm not keen on the 'Tory' label being thrown around unless the person does have Tory leanings and ideology. Then, it's a statement of fact rather than a way of closing them down.

No, I'm not a fan of shouting ''Tory'' or ''Brexiteer'' in order to invalidate them and close them down. I have no issue with the terms when factual though.

On a personal note I loathe Tory ideology and I'm also a Remainer, but one of my best friends is an amazing woman but also Tory leaning. My lovely brother is Leave voter too. We can talk about such things in an adult way though.

In any genuine conversation, calling anyone derogatory names in order to close them down and invalidate them does tend to lose me. It's not helpful or productive in any way.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 11:04:21 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 16, 2021, 12:31:48 am
.....
We can talk about such things in an adult way though.
Shame that wasn't and isn't possible on here.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 11:27:24 am
Quote from: WhoHe on June 16, 2021, 11:04:21 am
Shame that wasn't and isn't possible on here.

You've managed to withstand a decade so far!
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #822 on: June 16, 2021, 11:57:14 am »


That's the angry for no reason, sad middle aged man with edgy "opinions" pose isn't it.  As seen on the covers of shit books "written" by the likes of Littlejohn, Clarkson, Morgan, Redknapp and so on.  Next time he'll be doing one of those shrugging or looking perplexed poses.

He was a cliche as rockstar, he's a cliche as a gob on a stick.

That's a really shit jacket he's wearing as well.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 12:23:26 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on June 15, 2021, 11:19:09 pm
Gallagher compared politics to football back in the day. He said labour was his team. Has he since changed his opinion or are people calling him a tory because he's a twat?


He was a New Labour Luvvie and then, before the 2015 election, branded Milliband a 'fucking communist' (but in the same interview said it doesn't matter who you vote for, they're all the same and change nothing). And then said he 'didn't mind' Cameron (in 2013, when Cameron's government were slashing public services, and targeting benefits cuts at the poorest and the disabled)

He later had digs at Cameron for holding the referendum, and later criticised May and Bozo for telling lies.

But his biggest and most bitter rants have been about Corbyn and that leftist end of politics. He hates Corbyn and leftists. But then, anyone to the left of Blair is apparently a 'communist'.

A year or two ago he was getting nostalgic for Blair and New Labour, saying they 'danced' between Tory and Labour and 'got it right'.

About Brexit, he's said he didn't vote because he thought only idiots would vote to leave the EU, and that he didn't want to leave.

But then later, he's had several rants at 'Remoaners', saying if people don't want to accept Brexit, they should fuck off to North Korea, and he wants to see Brexit go through.


In other words, not really a Tory, but hates leftists and Labour. Not a Brexiteer but supports Brexit.

So, like his lyrics, rather jumbled, cliched, and all over the place.

Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 12:57:48 pm
From reading the page since I posted the Scum cover it seems a few are missing the point.

It's not about whether he is a Tory or not, I personally couldn't give a shite how he leans politically.


Gallagher came out openly in support of the Hillsborough Justice campaign a while back, the club even liked/retweeted one of his quotes about his support for the families etc.


He then goes and gives an exclusive interview to the Scum also despite the following:

Ian McNabb @empiresend

@petepaphides NG has at least four Scousers working for him who knew people who died at Hillsborough. To grant an interview to The S*n is unforgivable.

Ian McNabb @empiresend

Well one of them is ex- Icicle Works drummer Chris Sharrock, Ex - Zutons bassist Russ Pritchard, and Noel has my ex-guitar tech Mick Winder. All big LFC fans and top notch chaps. I won't embarrass them by asking them.


(Credit jackh for posting those quotes earlier in the thread)


If you're a Liverpool supporter who isn't bothered by that and you'll continue buying his music and gig tickets going forward then I don't know what to say.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 01:06:19 pm
Quote from: Phil M on June 16, 2021, 12:57:48 pm
From reading the page since I posted the Scum cover it seems a few are missing the point.

It's not about whether he is a Tory or not, I personally couldn't give a shite how he leans politically.

Gallagher came out openly in support of the Hillsborough Justice campaign a while back, the club even liked/retweeted one of his quotes about his support for the families etc.

He then goes and gives an exclusive interview to the Scum

If you're a Liverpool supporter who isn't bothered by that and you'll continue buying his music and gig tickets going forward then I don't know what to say.

It's the hypocrisy isn't it.  As much as we (as Liverpool supporters) have our standpoint, and believe that more/all football supporters, and more/all of society should stand with us (on what we believe to be 'right'), we can't totally expect that.  I'll turn the TV off if (thinking of cases from the past) Sky's F1 Show has a journalist from The Rag on it (I'll probably Tweet to let them know I've switched off too), and I'll be extremely disappointed by any sort of passive alignment with things like The Rag or the Mail or whatever (was disappointed to see Octopus Energy - my providers - seemingly collaborating with The Rag and advertising on GB News this week), but I don't feel like I can't expect every to align exactly with my cause.

When it's Kirkby-born actor Steven Graham or Birkenhead-born musician Miles Kane giving exclusives to The Rag, or Noel Gallagher speaking out in support of truth & justice (and wearing HJC stickers) one minute but giving his own exclusive the next - well that's different.
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 06:48:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 16, 2021, 12:23:26 pm

He was a New Labour Luvvie and then, before the 2015 election, branded Milliband a 'fucking communist' (but in the same interview said it doesn't matter who you vote for, they're all the same and change nothing). And then said he 'didn't mind' Cameron (in 2013, when Cameron's government were slashing public services, and targeting benefits cuts at the poorest and the disabled)

He later had digs at Cameron for holding the referendum, and later criticised May and Bozo for telling lies.

But his biggest and most bitter rants have been about Corbyn and that leftist end of politics. He hates Corbyn and leftists. But then, anyone to the left of Blair is apparently a 'communist'.

A year or two ago he was getting nostalgic for Blair and New Labour, saying they 'danced' between Tory and Labour and 'got it right'.

About Brexit, he's said he didn't vote because he thought only idiots would vote to leave the EU, and that he didn't want to leave.

But then later, he's had several rants at 'Remoaners', saying if people don't want to accept Brexit, they should fuck off to North Korea, and he wants to see Brexit go through.


In other words, not really a Tory, but hates leftists and Labour. Not a Brexiteer but supports Brexit.

So, like his lyrics, rather jumbled, cliched, and all over the place.

He sounds like the music world's Gary Neville.  :)
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 06:49:15 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on June 16, 2021, 11:04:21 am
Shame that wasn't and isn't possible on here.
From me or in general?
Re: Noel Gallagher
June 16, 2021, 11:48:06 pm
Quote from: markmywords on June 13, 2021, 08:14:09 pm
Noel's(oasis) 1st 2 albums are better than Yorke's(radiohead) 1st 2 albums IMO

Beyond that and it's a slam dunk in radiohead's favour.  But in 1996 Noel was king of a very good class, not sure we have had a british guitar music songwriter come along as good these 2 since


The Bends is a million times better than any of the plagiarised shite that Oasis churned out and Im not even that big a fan of Radiohead, but that is a fuckin great album and every Oasis song ever is a shit copy of something someone else has wrote. 
Re: Noel Gallagher
Yesterday at 09:23:49 am
Oasis were great for the first two years or so and Noel was a great songwriter, but a phonetic songwriter. The lyrics don't 'make sense' in terms of narrative or description, but so much of the phrasing ("And so Sally can wait," "Maybe/I don't really wanna know/how your garden grows," "And after all/you're my wonderwall") just 'sounds' great, especially with the Liam drawl, which is why the songs are so easy to sing along to. Eminem's another writer who's terrific at that, though he's a far smarter lyricist. And come on, anyone who isn't excited by the first 90 seconds of Rock n'Roll Star should check for a pulse.

His S*n interview is obviously disappointing but it has nothing to do with the music he was releasing a quarter of a century ago, any more than Morrissey's ongoing stupidity has to do with prime Smiths or Ian Brown's embarrassing anti-vax tweeting has to do with the first Stone Roses album. What is it about Manc bands doing this though? It does feel like a trend.
Re: Noel Gallagher
Yesterday at 09:54:44 am
Has been

What goes around comes around
Re: Noel Gallagher
Yesterday at 12:08:08 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:23:49 am
His S*n interview is obviously disappointing but it has nothing to do with the music he was releasing a quarter of a century ago,

No one has suggested you can't continue to listen to his or Oasis music. Again, that's not the point being made.

 I, and others have merely highlighted the fact he's a massive fucking c*nt for taking the S*n's dough for a cheap headline to massage his already massive ego whilst essentially spitting in the faces of his own professional colleagues (and friends I expect - highlighted above) as well as directly insulting the families who he came out openly in support of which the club even acknowledged publicly.


Re: Noel Gallagher
Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm
"Manc In Being A Bit Of A c*nt By Talking To A Rag Paper Shocker."

I don't care much for Oasis, never really did, although I like a few of their songs. The two main men writing and performing those songs are massive bellends, generally speaking - and for one in particular to say nice things about us and then profit from talking to a rag he knows very well is boycotted by the people he says never let him down, well, that just, how to say this nicely, lets US down, don't you think? That's my personal view - he can get to fuck.

By all means, talk about the issues (but remember to be nice to each other) but please for the love of all that is sacred here, DON'T EVER post images of that fuckin rag here ever again - and please don't quote posts that include it - at least delete the image!!!

This isn't about censorship of OPINION but it's certainly, I'll admit, censorship of specific content.

Unlocked. Play nicely.
Re: Noel Gallagher
Today at 12:36:17 am
Noel Gallagher is a bellend, and that latest High Flying Birds song I had the misfortune of hearing in my local barbers is completely shit, personally everything he's been involved in since 1997 has been crap, although I quite liked that song he did with Ian Brown, who incidentally is also a bellend.
Re: Noel Gallagher
Today at 07:28:43 am
Incidentally, I watched that soppy, trashy fillum 'Yesterday'' recently - gotta admit I kinda liked it.......a bit odd in places (anyone who's worked in the music industry will need to suspend their disbelief in the same way that meteorologists need to suspend ours when watching The Day After Tomorrow)

When it comes to the topic in here though, spoiler........

Spoiler
The bit when he's first googling The Beatles, then checks The Rolling Stones, sees they're still there, and then checks Oasis to find them missing too, he shrugs and says, "Well that figures..." raised a chuckle.
[close]
Re: Noel Gallagher
Today at 12:27:06 pm
The early Oasis stuff is good, but after 97 it is utter dreck. Noels solo stuff is a bit better from what Ive heard but he set the bar low with those awful Oasis albums.

They were decent for a couple of years before turning shit for the best part of 15 odd years or so - thats the mad thing, theyve been shit for 90% of the bands career. What made it hilarious was the Gallaghers banging on about there not being any quality guitar bands that kids could get into yet they kept churning out half arsed albums while touring as a heritage act.

If anyone contributed to the demise of guitar music, it was their conservatism and complacency post-Morning Glory. Pity anyone who actually likes Heathen Chemistry. Only The Scum could think thats relevant. Match made in hell for colossal bellends.

