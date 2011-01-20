Hypocrisy is bad on any forum



Sure I'm aware NME still have a website, but evidently there isn't enough interest in indie music to sustain a weekly printed magazine. Similiar in the US, rock radio stations have shut down or had to change genre to stay alive.



Oasis were inspired by the stone roses, there is no equivalent to inspire the next gen, so I guess oasis wouldn't get off the ground nowadays



The aren't many classic guitar UK bands in the charts and haven't been for about 10 yrs +



Not the end of the world, just an observation



There used to be a whole scene, similar things has happened in the US, with US rock radio shrinking



I'm doubtful these two things are linked in the manner in which you (seem to) imply - surely all forms of print media are on the decline, and you can't just point to the various subject matter and blame that/those?I also think it's important to keep in mind that indie/independent isn't a genre - more an 'ethos', I'd say. So perhaps 'rock' is on the decline (in terms of 'popularity' or whatever), but that's not to say that indie music is on the decline.We're also more connected to a wider range of choice, and we 'consume' in a much more immediate manner. A sold-out Knebworth double-header feels like a different lifetime/world, but I'm inclined to think that there's less concentration/greater variety in which artists & genres people are engaging with/listening to rather than it being the case that there's necessarily a dearth of talent out there.Anyway, drifting away from the topic in question a bit here. Perhaps one to take to the music thread instead.Sorry; missed this as we were posting at a similar time - think I've addressed (or done my best to) similar points anyway...!