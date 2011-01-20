« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Noel Gallagher  (Read 59377 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #760 on: June 10, 2021, 04:59:45 pm »
He's really gone down hill in the last few years. More cocky and smug as ever despite being irrelevant his latest stuff flopping.

This just sums him up. He's trying to promote an album and the best exposure he can get is an exclusive with the Sun that leads with a tirade against Megan fucking Markle.

Must irritate him that his brother had a better solo career than him.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,380
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #761 on: June 10, 2021, 06:40:24 pm »
Whats the story, Noels a Tory.

Been a horrible twat for years.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #762 on: June 10, 2021, 06:51:05 pm »
His bad personality is reflected in his looks. Just has the appearance of a very angry and bitter old man
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #763 on: June 10, 2021, 06:55:07 pm »
Noe Gaagher is a pretty stupid name, too...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,760
  • YNWA
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #764 on: June 10, 2021, 06:57:11 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 10, 2021, 06:55:07 pm
Noe Gaagher is a pretty stupid name, too...

Noel?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,131
  • Indefatigability
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #765 on: June 10, 2021, 06:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on June 10, 2021, 01:27:12 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/LFC/status/273340848844976129

https://mobile.twitter.com/sleafordmods/status/1402939830485532675


Tory Manc c*nt.


Murdoch's shilling too tempting, eh?

The odd thing here is the fact that he is incredibly wealthy and will be able to, with a little imagination,  promote himself through viral campaigns and creative use of social media.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #766 on: June 10, 2021, 08:12:26 pm »
Always used to think it was Liam (not me :D )  who was the twat but Noel is becoming a proper bitter old man
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,875
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #767 on: June 10, 2021, 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 10, 2021, 06:59:10 pm
Murdoch's shilling too tempting, eh?

The odd thing here is the fact that he is incredibly wealthy and will be able to, with a little imagination,  promote himself through viral campaigns and creative use of social media.

Yep. Complete hypocrite still desperate for the media attention.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,533
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #768 on: June 10, 2021, 11:25:30 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on June 10, 2021, 08:12:26 pm
Always used to think it was Liam (not me :D )  who was the twat but Noel is becoming a proper bitter old man


Think the correct answer is that they're both utter arsewipes.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,198
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #769 on: June 11, 2021, 12:50:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 10, 2021, 11:25:30 pm

Think the correct answer is that they're both utter arsewipes.
Yes. They are both monumental gobshites.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
    • @hartejack
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #770 on: June 11, 2021, 09:15:00 am »
Particularly disappointing given his comments about the fight for truth & justice and his wearing of a HJC sticker in the not too distant past.  Only 2/3 weeks ago he picked a load of folks from Merseyside during his appearance as guest on Jools Holland.

https://twitter.com/empiresend/status/1402958071211642889

Quote
Ian McNabb @empiresend

@petepaphides NG has at least four Scousers working for him who knew people who died at Hillsborough. To grant an interview to The S*n is unforgivable.

12:57 PM · Jun 10, 2021

https://twitter.com/empiresend/status/1402960452343283715

Quote
Ian McNabb @empiresend

Well one of them is ex- Icicle Works drummer Chris Sharrock, Ex - Zutons bassist Russ Pritchard, and Noel has my ex-guitar tech Mick Winder. All big LFC fans and top notch chaps. I won't embarrass them by asking them.

1:06 PM · Jun 10, 2021
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #771 on: June 11, 2021, 09:15:11 am »
he wrote some top tunes when he was a council estate bedroom weed smoking lager drinking nobhead

now he's a country estate 8 bedroom coke taking champagne drinking nobhead - the songs have (surprisingly?) dried up

dried up - a bit like his prune-like face

i've said it before but he's trying to rewrite his own history and trying to make his persona into a messianic lennon-esque one
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,875
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #772 on: June 11, 2021, 09:48:37 am »
Quote from: jackh on June 11, 2021, 09:15:00 am
Particularly disappointing given his comments about the fight for truth & justice and his wearing of a HJC sticker in the not too distant past.  Only 2/3 weeks ago he picked a load of folks from Merseyside during his appearance as guest on Jools Holland.

https://twitter.com/empiresend/status/1402958071211642889

https://twitter.com/empiresend/status/1402960452343283715


Thanks for posting that. Emphasises the point that he doesn't give a fuck about anything except his own brand and trying to remain relevant. Prick.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,658
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #773 on: June 11, 2021, 03:29:22 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 11, 2021, 09:15:11 am
he wrote some top tunes when he was a council estate bedroom weed smoking lager drinking nobhead

now he's a country estate 8 bedroom coke taking champagne drinking nobhead - the songs have (surprisingly?) dried up

dried up - a bit like his prune-like face

i've said it before but he's trying to rewrite his own history and trying to make his persona into a messianic lennon-esque one


They dried up because he ran out of stuff to steal from The Real People, Slade and The Rutles. You could put together a good album for the first three records they put out combined but everything he's done in the last 25 years has been awful. Really cringy when people put him forward as some kind of songwriting genius, take Liam out of Oasis and they'd never have made it. Without his energy people would would've realised very quickly they were just listening to some basic Mancs rhyming know/grow/fly/die etc. 
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,504
  • Truthiness
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #774 on: June 11, 2021, 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 11, 2021, 03:29:22 pm
some basic Mancs rhyming know/grow/fly/die etc. 
Noel graduated from the Barney Sumner Polytechnic College of Rock Rhyming.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #775 on: June 11, 2021, 06:44:46 pm »
Been telling people that Liam was the better one and Noel is the arsehole.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline irc65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #776 on: June 11, 2021, 07:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 11, 2021, 03:35:50 pm
Noel graduated from the Barney Sumner Polytechnic College of Rock Rhyming.

yeah, what is it with Mancs writing shite inane lyrics. The Stone Roses were terrible for that too.

This whole situation has irrationally annoyed me. Back in the late 90s, NG seemed to be at every gig I went to in London, either in the audience with some of his Britpop pals or sometimes on stage, jamming with whoever I went to see. Seeing Ian McNabb's twitter posts reminded me that he joined McNabb for a version of Pushing Too Hard by the Seeds at Kings College, when McNabb was touring with the boys from Crazy Horse. Its on the live cd that came with the initial copies of the Merseybeast album. Great gig. I also was in a cinema once with NG and had to put up with a load of paparazzi pointing their cameras at me after the film as we left at the same time. I can remember one of them walking backwards in front of him snapping him and his wife and feeling slightly sorry that he had to put up with nonsense like that.

Back then I was fairly agnostic about him. I did like the first Oasis album but they quickly became boring. It all seemed a bit forced and cynical to me - climbing on the back of the Britpop/cool Britannia optimism, the ridiculous manufactured Blur/Oasis rivalry, the clever marketing to 'lads' who bought Loaded magazine.

Since the first Oasis album he hasn't produced anything of any worth. He is a fraud and charlatan who has made a little talent go a long way and it speaks volumes  for this country that he is viewed by the S*n as "the greatest songwriter of his generation". He is now a poster boy for the xenophobic fuckwits who voted for Brexit and Johnson and who will no doubt be booing the England players taking the knee on Sunday.

He's clearly not that bright either. Having publicly supported the Hillsborough families in the past, he must know the implications of taking money from the S*n. As McNabb points out, he may well need a new rhythm section and guitar technician soon and he also risks alienating quite a large section of his fanbase - I can see from the Oasis/NG threads on RAWK he probably has quite a few Liverpool-supporting fans. I hope he gets dogs abuse next time he attempts to play his derivative, Beatles knock-off tunes in Liverpool, the feather-cut headed, boot cut jean wearing muppet.

His meat-headed brother can do one too.       
« Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 07:56:14 pm by irc65 »
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #777 on: Today at 03:52:42 pm »
Every Year that goes by makes what the likes of Noel Gallaher/Thom Yorke/damon Albarn did look better when you see what as happened to British guitar music since.

Those great Oasis tunes from 94 - 96 are more popular now than they were 10/15 yrs ago.

Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #778 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:52:42 pm
Every Year that goes by makes what the likes of Noel Gallaher/Thom Yorke/damon Albarn did look better when you see what as happened to British guitar music since.

Those great Oasis tunes from 94 - 96 are more popular now than they were 10/15 yrs ago.
Putting Noel Gallagher in the same sentence as Thom Yorke. :o

Radiohead 25 years later still make amazing music, they actually take risks and experiment and their albums don't sound bland or dated.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:14:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:36:28 pm
Putting Noel Gallagher in the same sentence as Thom Yorke. :o

Radiohead 25 years later still make amazing music, they actually take risks and experiment and their albums don't sound bland or dated.



Noel's(oasis) 1st 2 albums are better than Yorke's(radiohead) 1st 2 albums IMO

Beyond that and it's a slam dunk in radiohead's favour.  But in 1996 Noel was king of a very good class, not sure we have had a british guitar music songwriter come along as good these 2 since

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:23:26 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:14:09 pm
Noel's(oasis) 1st 2 albums are better than Yorke's(radiohead) 1st 2 albums IMO

Beyond that and it's a slam dunk in radiohead's favour.  But in 1996 Noel was king of a very good class, not sure we have had a british guitar music songwriter come along as good these 2 since

Oasis 2nd album: What's the Story (Morning Glory)
Radiohead 2nd album: The Bends

Radiohead wins by a very, very big margin. Although both Blur and Suede reached higher peaks during that period (The Wild Ones is the pinnacle of the Britpop era).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #781 on: Today at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:14:09 pm
Noel's(oasis) 1st 2 albums are better than Yorke's(radiohead) 1st 2 albums IMO

Beyond that and it's a slam dunk in radiohead's favour.  But in 1996 Noel was king of a very good class, not sure we have had a british guitar music songwriter come along as good these 2 since
Oasis a better debut no doubt, Radiohead did a Grunge influenced album for their debut.

The Bends shits all over WTSMG though.

Then the trajectories of the bands by the 3rd album are light years apart, Be Here Now is laughably bad with god awful lyrics and a boring tired sound, Ok Computer still sounds fresh almost 25 years later and is lauded as one of the greatest albums ever.

Then Radiohead take the biggest risk career wise going away from being a guitar band to doing Kia A and Amnesiac, Noel never ever took a risk, he just stayed doing bland Status Quo music.

Radiohead are Di Vinci, Oasis are Banksy. :D



« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:16 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #782 on: Today at 08:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:23:26 pm
Oasis 2nd album: What's the Story (Morning Glory)
Radiohead 2nd album: The Bends

Radiohead wins by a very, very big margin. Although both Blur and Suede reached higher peaks during that period (The Wild Ones is the pinnacle of the Britpop era).

As a 1 - 2 punch Definitely maybe and Morning Glory are better than pablo honey and the bends IMO
Logged

Online meady1981

  • LEGACY FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:41:06 pm »
I have to laugh every time I see Noel Gallagher described as 'the greatest songwriter of our generation', or even labeled a songwriter to be honest. He's literally - and admittedly - shamelessly ripped off every three-chord tune he's ever 'written' and then added a barely incoherent nursery rhyme on top. There's Youtube videos of the rip-offs side by side. Hours of the stuff. He knocked out some catchy tunes in the 90's and reeped the financial benefits. Don't get me wrong, I went to tonnes of Oasis gigs, did the walk and thought I was MADFERIT as a teenager. But he's not even in the same conversation as Thom Yorke.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #784 on: Today at 08:44:08 pm »
Despite the well argued theses about the differing talents of Oasis and Radiohead the Gallagher Brothers are still a pair of twats.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • LEGACY FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:12:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:44:08 pm
Despite the well argued theses about the differing talents of Oasis and Radiohead the Gallagher Brothers are still a pair of twats.

Theyd probably take the Greenwood brothers in a fight though...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:39:57 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:37:19 pm
As a 1 - 2 punch Definitely maybe and Morning Glory are better than pablo honey and the bends IMO

If we're looking at 1-2, Suede and Dog Man Star reach much greater heights than Definitely Maybe and What's the Story (Morning Glory). Greater depths too, but little of the averageness that pads out WTSMG.

I'd not listen to WTSMG more than once, and Slide Away is the only track in DM that I'd keep listening to. A few in The Bends reach that quality though (Street Spirit, Fake Plastic Trees, The Bends). Pablo Honey, I'll admit, is crap.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:42:22 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:41:06 pm
I have to laugh every time I see Noel Gallagher described as 'the greatest songwriter of our generation', or even labeled a songwriter to be honest. He's literally - and admittedly - shamelessly ripped off every three-chord tune he's ever 'written' and then added a barely incoherent nursery rhyme on top. There's Youtube videos of the rip-offs side by side. Hours of the stuff. He knocked out some catchy tunes in the 90's and reeped the financial benefits. Don't get me wrong, I went to tonnes of Oasis gigs, did the walk and thought I was MADFERIT as a teenager. But he's not even in the same conversation as Thom Yorke.

Take Me Away, b-side of Supersonic (IIRC). Lovely tune. Cringingly awful lyrics.

"Take me away, just for today, 'cos I'm gonna need a line."

I shrank just typing that out.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online meady1981

  • LEGACY FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Noel Gallagher
« Reply #788 on: Today at 10:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:42:22 pm
Take Me Away, b-side of Supersonic (IIRC). Lovely tune. Cringingly awful lyrics.

"Take me away, just for today, 'cos I'm gonna need a line."

I shrank just typing that out.

High, fly, sky, sun, shine, time, mine, away, stay, gonna, wanna, station.
x100

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 