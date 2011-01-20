Noel graduated from the Barney Sumner Polytechnic College of Rock Rhyming.



yeah, what is it with Mancs writing shite inane lyrics. The Stone Roses were terrible for that too.This whole situation has irrationally annoyed me. Back in the late 90s, NG seemed to be at every gig I went to in London, either in the audience with some of his Britpop pals or sometimes on stage, jamming with whoever I went to see. Seeing Ian McNabb's twitter posts reminded me that he joined McNabb for a version of Pushing Too Hard by the Seeds at Kings College, when McNabb was touring with the boys from Crazy Horse. Its on the live cd that came with the initial copies of the Merseybeast album. Great gig. I also was in a cinema once with NG and had to put up with a load of paparazzi pointing their cameras at me after the film as we left at the same time. I can remember one of them walking backwards in front of him snapping him and his wife and feeling slightly sorry that he had to put up with nonsense like that.Back then I was fairly agnostic about him. I did like the first Oasis album but they quickly became boring. It all seemed a bit forced and cynical to me - climbing on the back of the Britpop/cool Britannia optimism, the ridiculous manufactured Blur/Oasis rivalry, the clever marketing to 'lads' who bought Loaded magazine.Since the first Oasis album he hasn't produced anything of any worth. He is a fraud and charlatan who has made a little talent go a long way and it speaks volumes for this country that he is viewed by the S*n as "the greatest songwriter of his generation". He is now a poster boy for the xenophobic fuckwits who voted for Brexit and Johnson and who will no doubt be booing the England players taking the knee on Sunday.He's clearly not that bright either. Having publicly supported the Hillsborough families in the past, he must know the implications of taking money from the S*n. As McNabb points out, he may well need a new rhythm section and guitar technician soon and he also risks alienating quite a large section of his fanbase - I can see from the Oasis/NG threads on RAWK he probably has quite a few Liverpool-supporting fans. I hope he gets dogs abuse next time he attempts to play his derivative, Beatles knock-off tunes in Liverpool, the feather-cut headed, boot cut jean wearing muppet.His meat-headed brother can do one too.