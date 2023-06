Funny timing - searched for this thread to bump it a few days ago but thought I'd leave it a few days in the hope of some development!Ordered Maximo Park's latest album a few weeks ago and it arrived with a few pouches of seeds - 12 chilli seeds and 4 tomato seeds. I don't think I've planted from seed before (or more likely since primary school!), so wasn't for turning down the opportunity. Just put them in some little sauce pots in the window for now, and I'm keeping the soil moist.