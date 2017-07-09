« previous next »
Dench57

  Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 11:10:05 am
"Fat rockabilly headed bell-end"  :lmao

Are these all from his site? What's RAWK's problem with Stewart Lee?!
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 03:10:27 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on September  1, 2021, 11:10:05 am
"Fat rockabilly headed bell-end"  :lmao

Are these all from his site? What's RAWK's problem with Stewart Lee?!


:lmao

That's from the RAWK legend that is/was Grifter.  Such a funny poster and I miss him

Never realised Grifter hated Stewart Lee like.
Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 03:14:52 pm
I sometimes listen to Richard Herrings podcast, and he often makes jokes about his relationship with Lee these days, and I have never managed to figure out how serious he is. Does Lee actually really hate Herring or is it just a long running in joke? Herring said somethign recently about Lee not respecting his work and basically thinking he is an idiot.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  Bam!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 03:16:02 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September  1, 2021, 03:14:52 pm
I sometimes listed Richard Herrings podcast, and he often makes jokes about his relationship with Lee these days, and I have never managed to figure out how serious he is. Does Lee actually really hate Herring or is it just a long running in joke? Herring said somethign recently about Lee not respecting his work and basically thinking he is an idiot.

I think Stewart Lee mentions something about it in his appearance on Paul Chowdhury's podcast. But it's been about 2 weeks since I listened to it so can't remember anymore.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Filler.

  Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 12:14:49 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  1, 2021, 03:10:27 pm

Never realised Grifter hated Stewart Lee like.

Don't think he hated him at all, but he was just in his path at the time ;D



Long story, but I was given an extra copy of an album by a band I put on who poetically suggested I could give it to a friend, or sell it, or give it to someone cool or keep it in a typically endearing letter. I kept it for ages as I don't know any cool people and not arsed about selling. But I went to Lee's ATP and wanted to give him a copy of the album as a big general thankyou really. I also wanted to get a photo of my hand handing the album of theirs into his hands and send it to them. The band are from America and don't even know who Stewart Lee fucking is.

Eventually I bump into Lee and tell him about the LP and he's immediately on the back foot about me taking selfies with him. I tell him I'm not interested in taking selfies (I've never taken one) - just a pic of the handover. He seemed to be confused at this. Anyway, he said leave it in the office which was fine by me... went back to the challet, grabbed record, brought to the office, explained things, and took a snap of the record on his desk. Absolutely fine. Lee is ridiculously busy and has a lot of shit to sort out as bands aren't getting paid. I'm literally the last thing he's interested in - tho he was excited that this band were big friends with Trumans Water.

When I saw him the next day, I asked if he got the record, and he was as uninterested about it all as you could wish to be.
kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 10:58:44 am
;D

Quote from: Dench57 on September  1, 2021, 11:10:05 am
"Fat rockabilly headed bell-end"


Grifter - the laureate of RAWK  ;D
jedimaster

  Anny Roader
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 11:27:41 am
An aging c*nt, with an eskimo face from the 90s
Red_Mist

  CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 01:10:15 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on September  2, 2021, 11:27:41 am
An aging c*nt, with an eskimo face from the 90s
Is that another quote? Or your bid to get on there? :D
Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 01:36:14 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on September  2, 2021, 01:10:15 pm
Is that another quote? Or your bid to get on there? :D

To be honest, that could apply to any of us older folk here on RAWK :)
Red_Mist

  CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 05:14:26 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  2, 2021, 01:36:14 pm
To be honest, that could apply to any of us older folk here on RAWK :)
;D

Youre not wrong there Pete. I just caught myself in the mirror and an Eskimo from the 90s wasnt far off!
Darren G

Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 8, 2021, 06:44:58 am
Looks like I had my "I hope crohn's disease fucking kills him" comment removed. Just to be clear mods, it's a line from his show where he's reading out mean stuff from the internet, not a personal opinion. I'm actually a big fan of his.
Andy @ Allerton!

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Today at 01:31:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on August 30, 2021, 08:27:46 am
;D Just seen Andy is quoted on there as well.

Stewart Lee is about as funny as a car crash. He really is the most boring comedian out there. I thought he was unfunny last time I saw him. Surely a tiny requisite for being a comedian is to be at least slightly funny? A total hypocrite  he has a go at people making money from writing books  which is something he does and then goes on to make other points that he himself does. Stewart Lee is just a hypocritial, unfunny, weird looking gobshite. Hed be crap on Top Gear.
He seems to be from the Jack Dee school of unfunny monotone comments that are just comments. Not funny comments or ones you agree with. Most of the laughter comes across as sympathy Wow, this fella is really boring and as funny as my cat eating whiskers. I think Stewart Lee is a total cock, unfunny as a dose of the clap and boring as shite and therefore dont watch him. He had a go at Clarkson for making money off a book. He himself makes money off books. The comedian had a go at someone else for making money off books. And he makes money off books himself. He is saying not good for something he does himself. = Hypocrite. An unfunny cock.  Andy@allerton, redandwhitekop.com

My review is pretty funny to be honest :)

I'll have to revise my view of him based on that last clip :D
I like cats

Andy @ Allerton!

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Today at 01:41:54 pm
Also, my comments weren't all about him, they were actually in the top gear thread (Which is why Top Gear was seemingly randomly mentioned)

Quote from: Andy@Allerton on February 10, 2011, 05:06:36 pm

    But we know that Clarkson is a blert. He doesn't pretend he isn't. But that's part of the show. This thread is about Top Gear. An irreverant show that takes the piss out of pretty much everyone and everything, shows a few cars, shows a few humourous sketches and is politically incorrect routinely. People know that when they turn the show on. No matter who you get on, Clarkson will usually have a bit of a piss take with them. If you watch it all the time, then you either accept it or choose to watch something else.

    The point is, though that the 'comedian' in question is a total hypocrite - he has a go at people making money from writing books - which is something he does and then goes on to make other points that he himself does.

    I choose to watch Top Gear and am talking about Top Gear in a Top Gear thread. Clarkson, although an annoying gimp at times is also randomly amusing from time to time and is part of the show that we're talking about.

    Stewart Lee is just a hypocritial, unfunny, weird looking gobshite.

    He'd be crap on Top Gear.

:D
I like cats

Dench57

  Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Today at 01:50:24 pm
did you get upset with him because he was mean about Jeremy Clarkson
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Andy @ Allerton!

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Today at 01:58:39 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:50:24 pm
did you get upset with him because he was mean about Jeremy Clarkson

I did.

But that was 11 years ago.

Thankfully, I'm over the worst of it now :)
I like cats

Wild Romany Boy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Today at 03:00:48 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on September  1, 2021, 03:14:52 pm
I sometimes listen to Richard Herrings podcast, and he often makes jokes about his relationship with Lee these days, and I have never managed to figure out how serious he is. Does Lee actually really hate Herring or is it just a long running in joke? Herring said somethign recently about Lee not respecting his work and basically thinking he is an idiot.

It's a bit essentially, with a lot of the truth added in. Herring has written at length about him being slightly hurt at the reasoning behind their split, but they remain friends, have appeared as guest on one another's work, and are just very different performers with no real bad blood.

Lee offstage is very different from his onstage persona, but he has made a number of comments about performers he thinks produce an act devoid of thinking - including his friend Al Murray - so it just seems to be the way he is.
