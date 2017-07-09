

Never realised Grifter hated Stewart Lee like.



Don't think he hated him at all, but he was just in his path at the timeLong story, but I was given an extra copy of an album by a band I put on who poetically suggested I could give it to a friend, or sell it, or give it to someone cool or keep it in a typically endearing letter. I kept it for ages as I don't know any cool people and not arsed about selling. But I went to Lee's ATP and wanted to give him a copy of the album as a big general thankyou really. I also wanted to get a photo of my hand handing the album of theirs into his hands and send it to them. The band are from America and don't even know who Stewart Lee fucking is.Eventually I bump into Lee and tell him about the LP and he's immediately on the back foot about me taking selfies with him. I tell him I'm not interested in taking selfies (I've never taken one) - just a pic of the handover. He seemed to be confused at this. Anyway, he said leave it in the office which was fine by me... went back to the challet, grabbed record, brought to the office, explained things, and took a snap of the record on his desk. Absolutely fine. Lee is ridiculously busy and has a lot of shit to sort out as bands aren't getting paid. I'm literally the last thing he's interested in - tho he was excited that this band were big friends with Trumans Water.When I saw him the next day, I asked if he got the record, and he was as uninterested about it all as you could wish to be.