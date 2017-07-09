« previous next »
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 11:10:05 am
"Fat rockabilly headed bell-end"  :lmao

Are these all from his site? What's RAWK's problem with Stewart Lee?!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 03:10:27 pm
Dench57:
"Fat rockabilly headed bell-end"  :lmao

Are these all from his site? What's RAWK's problem with Stewart Lee?!


:lmao

That's from the RAWK legend that is/was Grifter.  Such a funny poster and I miss him

Never realised Grifter hated Stewart Lee like.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 03:14:52 pm
I sometimes listen to Richard Herrings podcast, and he often makes jokes about his relationship with Lee these days, and I have never managed to figure out how serious he is. Does Lee actually really hate Herring or is it just a long running in joke? Herring said somethign recently about Lee not respecting his work and basically thinking he is an idiot.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 1, 2021, 03:16:02 pm
Just Elmo?:
I sometimes listed Richard Herrings podcast, and he often makes jokes about his relationship with Lee these days, and I have never managed to figure out how serious he is. Does Lee actually really hate Herring or is it just a long running in joke? Herring said somethign recently about Lee not respecting his work and basically thinking he is an idiot.

I think Stewart Lee mentions something about it in his appearance on Paul Chowdhury's podcast. But it's been about 2 weeks since I listened to it so can't remember anymore.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 12:14:49 am
Buck Pete:

Never realised Grifter hated Stewart Lee like.

Don't think he hated him at all, but he was just in his path at the time ;D



Long story, but I was given an extra copy of an album by a band I put on who poetically suggested I could give it to a friend, or sell it, or give it to someone cool or keep it in a typically endearing letter. I kept it for ages as I don't know any cool people and not arsed about selling. But I went to Lee's ATP and wanted to give him a copy of the album as a big general thankyou really. I also wanted to get a photo of my hand handing the album of theirs into his hands and send it to them. The band are from America and don't even know who Stewart Lee fucking is.

Eventually I bump into Lee and tell him about the LP and he's immediately on the back foot about me taking selfies with him. I tell him I'm not interested in taking selfies (I've never taken one) - just a pic of the handover. He seemed to be confused at this. Anyway, he said leave it in the office which was fine by me... went back to the challet, grabbed record, brought to the office, explained things, and took a snap of the record on his desk. Absolutely fine. Lee is ridiculously busy and has a lot of shit to sort out as bands aren't getting paid. I'm literally the last thing he's interested in - tho he was excited that this band were big friends with Trumans Water.

When I saw him the next day, I asked if he got the record, and he was as uninterested about it all as you could wish to be.
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 10:58:44 am
;D

Dench57:
"Fat rockabilly headed bell-end"


Grifter - the laureate of RAWK  ;D
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 11:27:41 am
An aging c*nt, with an eskimo face from the 90s
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 01:10:15 pm
jedimaster:
An aging c*nt, with an eskimo face from the 90s
Is that another quote? Or your bid to get on there? :D
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 01:36:14 pm
Red_Mist:
Is that another quote? Or your bid to get on there? :D

To be honest, that could apply to any of us older folk here on RAWK :)
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
September 2, 2021, 05:14:26 pm
Buck Pete:
To be honest, that could apply to any of us older folk here on RAWK :)
;D

Youre not wrong there Pete. I just caught myself in the mirror and an Eskimo from the 90s wasnt far off!
Re: Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
Today at 05:06:19 am
jedimaster:
An aging c*nt, with an eskimo face from the 90s

I hope that Crohn's disease fucking kills him.
