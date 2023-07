Heard Klopp's pal Agbonglahor talking to Natalie Sawyer this morning. God he is thick isn't he. Maguire was the subject. Has to go now he says, think of his England career. Take Chris Smalling as the example. Look what his move to Roma has done for him in that regard. And Chalobah. Neither of them play for England Gabby...Oh yeah.

Ok. So would you take him at Villa Gabby? Yes he would, no problem...but he wouldn't get in the team at Villa. He should go to West Ham then.....but he's a top 6 or 7 team player.