The Grauniad's article on this good news...':-ĎThe Voiceí of Premier League coverage joined Sky in 199077-year-old believed not to have retired from commentatingI imagine there'll be lots of articles paying tribute to his 'iconic' commentary and 'long service' over the next few weeks.Though we know the guy was a snide, happy to set an agenda, rarely commenting on what was occurring in the match unless a goal or 'talking point', but happy and eager to exaggerate and focus on the negative side for later talking points or 'bantz'. An attitude that the fans don't know much about the game - that his view was the correct one or the one that mattered. And lets' not forget an absolute cnut about Liverpool in his Sky years.Including his "" bullshit last year and later meaningless non-apology apology. www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/martin-tyler-hillsborough-hooligan-interview-b2138846.html (with audio of Tyler's comments going unchallenged at the BBC)(He apologised for any misunderstanding - not for what he actually said; more like 'Obviously I said nothing wrong - but I'm sorry you bunch of idiots mistakenly thought I did.')Glad he has gone. He became a leech sucking any enjoyment out of the game for some years now.It is long time coming that Sky gave us a choice of commentator to choose from - or to simply give the £££-paying fans the choice to have a 'crowd noise only' option and go commentator-free, though there'd be no way for them to set their precious agendas. And that seems to be more important than the actual football, going on their content, their commentator and pundit style, and their post match social media 'bantz'.' - from Andy Cantwell:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/lyQ5SxLR11g