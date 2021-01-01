Horncastle was a beacon of light in the sea of shite that is the two Cole's last night.
Unbelievable that BT didn't use him for the Milan derby semi final, instead of pretending Ferdinand knows anything about Italian football whatsoever.
From the Grauniad, on that semi-final: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/11/football-daily-email-milan-inter-big-cup
'The rights holders for Big Cup coverage in the UK, BT came in for no end of stick on the night, with plenty of viewers taking to Social Media Disgraces to question why a network known for its excellence in the field of Serie A coverage had come up so dismally short on such a big occasion. One of their hirsute regular experts was reduced to a minor pitchside role alongside whooping vibes man Rio Ferdinand, while the considerably less hairy but puntastic and diminutive doyen of British Serie A coverage, a man formerly of this parish and already on their payroll, was absolutely nowhere to be seen. Instead, viewers were treated to the banal, largely studio-based musings of a panel of Big Names chaired by an early-rising self-help guru and lawnmower salesman, who until very recently incurred the wrath of Serie A fanboys by repeatedly and incorrectly referring to Inter as Milan.
If you cant get those sort of basics right, dont expect subscribers to consider them world class
.'
The sad thing is, although Jake Humphrey is finally leaving (it only took 10 years for BT to work out he was shite), and BT Sport is becoming TNT Sport etc - it'll be the same thing next season. They really should use the Goals Show / old European Football Show team instead of the likes of Coles and Rio 'whooping vibes man' Ferdinand.