Great to see Paul Merson learning by his mistakes, going away and doing some research before spouting shite them coming back to the table well prepared. McAllister is a great signing for us he says. Reminds him of Gundogan from Man City but without the goals. You can see his point. Gundogan has 12 goals this season. With a goals per 90 mins of 0.31. Impressive McAllister has a mere 12 goals this season. His ratio is only a 0.31.



I think the distinction with Merson though in my opinion is that he doesn't seem to have an agenda. I mean he'll be biased towards the teams he played for etc, but I don't think there is any malice in his views or how he goes about things. He's got his demons and stuff that he will always have to deal with off the pitch and as someone said on here once, I think he gets gigs because people want to throw him a bone and give him something to focus on and not go down a dark path again.Maybe I'm wrong, and perhaps he's said things that I'm unaware of, but I think he's harmless despite many of his opinions being without thought or research as you say. I don't know, I kind of feel sorry for him.