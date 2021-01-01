Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 958703 times)

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10600 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 08:32:21 am
some twat on commentary said last night thet West Ham players were  legends  ;D

They clearly are West Ham United legends.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,518
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10601 on: Yesterday at 03:15:54 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:52:06 am
Horncastle was a beacon of light in the sea of shite that is the two Cole's last night.

Unbelievable that BT didn't use him for the Milan derby semi final, instead of pretending Ferdinand knows anything about Italian football whatsoever.


From the Grauniad, on that semi-final: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/11/football-daily-email-milan-inter-big-cup


'The rights holders for Big Cup coverage in the UK, BT came in for no end of stick on the night, with plenty of viewers taking to Social Media Disgraces to question why a network known for its excellence in the field of Serie A coverage had come up so dismally short on such a big occasion. One of their hirsute regular experts was reduced to a minor pitchside role alongside whooping vibes man Rio Ferdinand, while the considerably less hairy but puntastic and diminutive doyen of British Serie A coverage, a man formerly of this parish and already on their payroll, was absolutely nowhere to be seen. Instead, viewers were treated to the banal, largely studio-based musings of a panel of Big Names chaired by an early-rising self-help guru and lawnmower salesman, who until very recently incurred the wrath of Serie A fanboys by repeatedly and incorrectly referring to Inter as Milan.

If you cant get those sort of basics right, dont expect subscribers to consider them world class.'


The sad thing is, although Jake Humphrey is finally leaving (it only took 10 years for BT to work out he was shite), and BT Sport is becoming TNT Sport etc - it'll be the same thing next season. They really should use the Goals Show / old European Football Show team instead of the likes of Coles and Rio 'whooping vibes man' Ferdinand.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm »
Great to see Paul Merson learning by his mistakes, going away and doing some research before spouting shite them coming back to the table well prepared. McAllister is a great signing for us he says. Reminds him of Gundogan from Man City but without the goals. You can see his point. Gundogan has 12 goals this season. With a goals per 90 mins of 0.31. Impressive McAllister has a mere 12 goals this season. His ratio is only a 0.31.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,678
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 04:12:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm
You can see his point. Gundogan has 12 goals this season. With a goals per 90 mins of 0.31. Impressive McAllister has a mere 12 goals this season. His ratio is only a 0.31.



:lmao
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,637
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 06:09:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm
Great to see Paul Merson learning by his mistakes, going away and doing some research before spouting shite them coming back to the table well prepared. McAllister is a great signing for us he says. Reminds him of Gundogan from Man City but without the goals. You can see his point. Gundogan has 12 goals this season. With a goals per 90 mins of 0.31. Impressive McAllister has a mere 12 goals this season. His ratio is only a 0.31.
The idiots idiot
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,712
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:52:06 am
Horncastle was a beacon of light in the sea of shite that is the two Cole's last night.

Unbelievable that BT didn't use him for the Milan derby semi final, instead of pretending Ferdinand knows anything about Italian football whatsoever.

I said to my mate the other night, it's astonishing how BT uses its 'talent'

They've got Horncastle, Laurens, Honigstein and proper knowledge but they get 30 seconds and we spend 14 minutes of half time listening to Cole or Ferdinand saying "Ah fink right that these will want to score a couple of goals second half cos they're 1-0 down."
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,710
  • JFT96.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:46:49 pm
Great to see Paul Merson learning by his mistakes, going away and doing some research before spouting shite them coming back to the table well prepared. McAllister is a great signing for us he says. Reminds him of Gundogan from Man City but without the goals. You can see his point. Gundogan has 12 goals this season. With a goals per 90 mins of 0.31. Impressive McAllister has a mere 12 goals this season. His ratio is only a 0.31.

I think the distinction with Merson though in my opinion is that he doesn't seem to have an agenda. I mean he'll be biased towards the teams he played for etc, but I don't think there is any malice in his views or how he goes about things. He's got his demons and stuff that he will always have to deal with off the pitch and as someone said on here once, I think he gets gigs because people want to throw him a bone and give him something to focus on and not go down a dark path again.

Maybe I'm wrong, and perhaps he's said things that I'm unaware of, but I think he's harmless despite many of his opinions being without thought or research as you say. I don't know, I kind of feel sorry for him.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,522
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 01:24:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:52:06 am
Horncastle was a beacon of light in the sea of shite that is the two Cole's last night.

Unbelievable that BT didn't use him for the Milan derby semi final, instead of pretending Ferdinand knows anything about Italian football whatsoever.

Are you bent over far enough, clearly you are begging for the obvious correction to be made.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 01:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:13:42 pm
I think the distinction with Merson though in my opinion is that he doesn't seem to have an agenda. I mean he'll be biased towards the teams he played for etc, but I don't think there is any malice in his views or how he goes about things. He's got his demons and stuff that he will always have to deal with off the pitch and as someone said on here once, I think he gets gigs because people want to throw him a bone and give him something to focus on and not go down a dark path again.

Maybe I'm wrong, and perhaps he's said things that I'm unaware of, but I think he's harmless despite many of his opinions being without thought or research as you say. I don't know, I kind of feel sorry for him.

Awk yeah I agree there, he's not vindictive or spiteful like a lot are. He was actually here where I live last week doing a talk about alcohol and addiction and by all accounts he was really nice to speak to and deal with. I'm glad to see Sky have got him off doing their predictions too. Him with a gambling problem and them asking him to predict scores and printing the odds right next to it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 