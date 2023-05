Tyler has long needed to be binned, but seems to have a job for life, mental that Jeff Stelling is leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the season, yet Tyler is the one that really should be forced out.



Gary Neville should not be allowed to do our & Man Utd matches, can't hide his bias.



Commentators/pundits etc should be changed around a lot more than they are, it seems to be like a job for life. They go on far too long and just become awful at it and too out of touch.I tend to think with ex-player pundits once they haven't played or coached for 10+ years they've been out the game too long and lose touch because they still see the game the same from when they played it.