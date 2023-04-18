Commentary is so bad these days, just across the board. I can't watch Sky or BT anymore, the sound has to be turned down. BBC commentators are slightly better, although Guy Mowbray as lead commentator makes you realise how far behind the likes of Motson he is. He just doesn't have the voice or descriptive skills.
5Live guys are great, Ian Dennis and Conor McNamara in particular, so it's not a gripe against commentating in general. The television commentary is an absolute train wreck these days. Barring exceptions like McCoist, and the older commentators like Tyldsley, Drury and Champion, I can't be doing with any of the others.