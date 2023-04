I love Roy Keane



There's an interview on YouTube that was done in Ireland by Off the ball. Listen to Roy Keane on that. How anyone can like him after that is beyond me. So disrespectful to players and clubs. The way he spoke of Jon Walters was totally disgraceful, I've zero time for him after that. Walters lost his brother was just 35 and in the same week his wife lost a baby and his daughter suffered a spinal injury. By all accounts Walters wanted that kept fairly private, but Keane thought he'd highlight that he had family issues and needed time off as "He’s crying on the TV about his family situation." Then he "laughed his head off" when Walters went back to Ipswich on loan and retired. "maybe he should count his medals, that wont take long". Walters said this"And then I'll just compound it, I'm at an age where I'm 35 playing football. I've got three kids, Scarlet Sienna and Eli, Scarlett's the one with scoliosis, Eli's mental on the football."I went on loan to Ipswich at the same time so Eli could see me play because he's getting to that age and within two weeks, I ruptured my Achilles."Ipswich is four or five hours from the house so I took it as a sign that I was meant to be home, I’m meant to be with my family and on the back of that I’ve retired."Then Keane ended the Walters discussion by saying Walters promised to pay him a visit at his house, and he gave him the address and he's still waiting. Walters said on that claim that"I've gone and trained, told I could leave the club, driving by on the way home with my agent Paul Warhurst and I'm telling him the story and Roy rings him, doesn't know I'm in the car."He's gone, ‘Are you Jon Walters' agent?’ He's on loud speaker and he goes, 'Tell your client if he says anything about me, I'll sue him for everything he's got'."We're just giggling away to ourselves and he hangs up. I've gone to meet other clubs because they've given me permission to speak to Stoke, and a couple of days later a fine comes through the post of two weeks' wages."The fine says - and I've still got the letter - 'after our meeting in my office, I find it unacceptable that you threatened to carry out physical violence outside of club premises, if there was witnesses I'd look to take criminal proceedings or civil proceedings against you.'"That's what made me laugh. At the end of the interview he did the other day, he said to everyone, 'Yeah, Jon threatened to come to my house and I gave my address, and I'm still waiting.' I just thought, ‘Why are you lying?’”