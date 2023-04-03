Neville's agenda against Trent is quite impressive. Manages to crowbar in some criticism of Trent when he does something good. Manages to crowbar in some criticism of Trent when he's not involved in play whatsoever. Pretty sure I've heard him criticise Trent on games he's commentating that don't involve Liverpool. I would assume that it's because, as an ex-right back, he could never do the things Trent can do. But he also couldn't do the things Reece James and Kyle Walker can do and I don't hear much criticism of them, so I guess it's just an anti-LFC thing.



He vomited a paragraph on Nunez's 1v1 miss too, which aggravated me. A simple "that was a poor finish from Nunez" would have sufficed and we can all move on, but instead we had to suffer through a 30 second soliloquy on just how much of a shite finish it was, and how Nunez is definitely a terrible striker.



I just want him off Liverpool games. The man clearly cannot control his bias and it's making each Liverpool game an excruciating, torturous aural experience. Tyler and Carragher don't help, but I do feel those two are marginally more tolerable as a duo when Neville is absent.