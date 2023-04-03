Poll

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10280 on: April 3, 2023, 09:57:23 pm »
I'm no fan of Danny Murphy but fair play to him on radio comms tonight, he wasn't having Kane's theatrics at all and kept referring back it or, labelling him embarrassing. Good on him because Kane get's away with fouling and diving every single game. About time someone highlighted it
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10281 on: April 4, 2023, 12:54:08 am »
Quote from: slaphead on April  3, 2023, 09:57:23 pm
I'm no fan of Danny Murphy but fair play to him on radio comms tonight, he wasn't having Kane's theatrics at all and kept referring back it or, labelling him embarrassing. Good on him because Kane get's away with fouling and diving every single game. About time someone highlighted it
I saw the twat got a yellow card, please tell me it was for diving.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10282 on: April 4, 2023, 07:42:11 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April  4, 2023, 12:54:08 am
I saw the twat got a yellow card, please tell me it was for diving.

Unfortunately not. He got it for a foul in the same incident. Murphy really got into him after the game aswell talking about how he's the England captain and that's not what he wants his England captain to behave like. It was really stupid from Dacoure and it was a sending off, but Kane lay on the ground like he was knocked out and in agony. Bruno Fernandes style
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10283 on: April 6, 2023, 01:43:21 pm »
Thought Sturridge was great. Hope to see more of him.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10284 on: April 6, 2023, 03:26:23 pm »
Not a pundit as such, but LFC's audio commentator, Steve Hunter has done alright for himself.

Always nice to see a local lad get on. :)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10285 on: Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm »
Roy Keane was embarrassing today and quite insulting.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10286 on: Yesterday at 06:36:37 pm »
Someone at Sky must spend all week within the dregs of the 16 year old football fan accounts on Twitter and give the commentary team a list of the current discourse topics. Constant narrative peddling.

That and the fact Martin Tyler is incapable of commentating on the actual game thats happening, instead its a side note in a discussion about everything else. Within the first 15 mins hed mentioned Lampard, Chelsea, Bournemouth and City.

Heres Salah who missed a penalty at Bournemouth
Arsenal looking to win today ahead of their next game against West Ham

Then youve got Carragher and Neville shock jocking their way to some more Twitter retweets with shite tired opinions to drive the endless fucking boring drone of a debate.

Will look for a stream with overseas commentary on next week

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10287 on: Yesterday at 06:37:07 pm »
Fuck off Sky. Fucking kissing Arsenals ass like they were something special.

As for Roy Keane, the fucking blert.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10288 on: Yesterday at 06:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 06:36:37 pm
Someone at Sky must spend all week within the dregs of the 16 year old football fan accounts on Twitter and give the commentary team a list of the current discourse topics. Constant narrative peddling.

That and the fact Martin Tyler is incapable of commentating on the actual game thats happening, instead its a side note in a discussion about everything else. Within the first 15 mins hed mentioned Lampard, Chelsea, Bournemouth and City.

Heres Salah who missed a penalty at Bournemouth
Arsenal looking to win today ahead of their next game against West Ham

Then youve got Carragher and Neville shock jocking their way to some more Twitter retweets with shite tired opinions to drive the endless fucking boring drone of a debate.

Will look for a stream with overseas commentary on next week



Its the other way round, the pundits on TV start these narratives.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10289 on: Yesterday at 06:47:45 pm »
Carragher and Neville commentary in injury time made me want to vomit
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10290 on: Yesterday at 06:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 06:36:37 pm
Will look for a stream with overseas commentary on next week

won't help. Beglin was on Fubo today - when Mo was pulled down in the box right near the end, Beglin said it was Ok coz the guy "let go" in time for it not to be a foul. fucking twat.  what nonsense is that?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10291 on: Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm »
Saka runs left and Robbo falls over. Oh my god, world class he has done Robertson there.

Van Dijk knocks the ball into Martinellis path and its deserved but our goal was lucky.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10292 on: Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm
Saka runs left and Robbo falls over. Oh my god, world class he has done Robertson there.

Van Dijk knocks the ball into Martinellis path and its deserved but our goal was lucky.

:lmao thought the same thing, bizarre commentary.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10293 on: Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm »
Apparently linesman only needs a week off. So players can't touch referees.... Officials can do what they want ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10294 on: Yesterday at 07:59:53 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 06:47:45 pm
Carragher and Neville commentary in injury time made me want to vomit

Fucking squealing twats werent they?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10295 on: Yesterday at 08:03:21 pm »
Keane and Carragher liverpool haven't been a great team

Neville actually disagreeing

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10296 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
:lmao thought the same thing, bizarre commentary.

Ive never played football but I dont see what on earth was so special with what Saka did there. That whole goal was lucky, Robertson fell over and Van Dijk knocks it onto the player.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10297 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
Neville's agenda against Trent is quite impressive. Manages to crowbar in some criticism of Trent when he does something good. Manages to crowbar in some criticism of Trent when he's not involved in play whatsoever. Pretty sure I've heard him criticise Trent on games he's commentating that don't involve Liverpool. I would assume that it's because, as an ex-right back, he could never do the things Trent can do. But he also couldn't do the things Reece James and Kyle Walker can do and I don't hear much criticism of them, so I guess it's just an anti-LFC thing.

He vomited a paragraph on Nunez's 1v1 miss too, which aggravated me. A simple "that was a poor finish from Nunez" would have sufficed and we can all move on, but instead we had to suffer through a 30 second soliloquy on just how much of a shite finish it was, and how Nunez is definitely a terrible striker.

I just want him off Liverpool games. The man clearly cannot control his bias and it's making each Liverpool game an excruciating, torturous aural experience. Tyler and Carragher don't help, but I do feel those two are marginally more tolerable as a duo when Neville is absent.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 12:30:12 am »
Fucking hell, watching the first half again and Tyler and Neville going on about Arsenal like they're prime Brazil and the greatest premiership team
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 12:39:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Ive never played football but I dont see what on earth was so special with what Saka did there. That whole goal was lucky, Robertson fell over and Van Dijk knocks it onto the player.

It's how Sky built the premier league

I don't think they're even aware they're doing it now. Good team score extremely basic goal you better believe they'll rub something on it, much like any brands packaging

The Premier League are saying they want to cut out the middle man and run their own platform to show it. I'd welcome that same as I'd welcome beans being a 20p if they just came in a plain tin
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 11:29:27 am »
Tyler spent a lot of the second half talking about how this game is "what makes our league so good" and all that best league in the world sloganism.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10301 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Theyre all c*nts, the only one that is bearable is Micah Richards.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10302 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm
Saka runs left and Robbo falls over. Oh my god, world class he has done Robertson there.

Van Dijk knocks the ball into Martinellis path and its deserved but our goal was lucky.

Very weird. Not even hating on Saka - great player - but what did he do to deserve that praise? The goal was a shambles. Had little to do with great play.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10303 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:37:59 pm
Its the other way round, the pundits on TV start these narratives.

As evidenced by robertson being called a Baby by everyone on social media.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10304 on: Today at 05:08:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm
Roy Keane was embarrassing today and quite insulting.

Keane offers absolutely nothing except - he has to get closer there, he has to work harder there or hat's sloppy" bla bla bla. Then you get the "oh listen to Roy Keane he tells it how is it" mob. He doesn't , he says the same thing over and over again. On about Robertson,  "just concentrate on your defending". Defending what? It was half time and he get a elbow in the gob, does he want him to say "aah well Ive neen a shit defender lately, I'll just pretend that didnt happen and concentrate on Saka in the 2nd half"
Keane is a ballbag
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10305 on: Today at 08:55:03 pm »
Roy Keane's tactical insight is second-to-none. How can you argue with his managerial record?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10306 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
I love Roy Keane
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10307 on: Today at 09:19:37 pm »
Rat Faced c*nt yelling "Michael Thomas" when Arsenal broke late on - fuck off you meff :wanker
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10308 on: Today at 09:27:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:19:37 pm
Rat Faced c*nt yelling "Michael Thomas" when Arsenal broke late on - fuck off you meff :wanker
That c*nt shouldn't be allowed to do co-commentary on our games.
Him and Martin fucking Tyler despise us and they don't try hiding it at all. But will Sly Sports stop them?
No, they fucking well won't.  :wanker  :wanker  :wanker
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10309 on: Today at 10:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:27:02 pm
That c*nt shouldn't be allowed to do co-commentary on our games.
Him and Martin fucking Tyler despise us and they don't try hiding it at all. But will Sly Sports stop them?
No, they fucking well won't.  :wanker  :wanker  :wanker

Sly love it that they hate us, you can hear the joy when we concede and the dismay when we score. Pathetic.
