Gary Neville needs to listen to his own performance today and give himself one of his cringey ooooooooohhhhhhhhh's. Absolute tube. Utd gave a vintage away performance in the first half according to him. What! Absolute silence when Anthony, and Fred, were waving imaginary cards but my personal favourite moment was when he said Anthony has "revolutionised Manchester United". He was an absuolute disgrace today. Anyhony that is. And Neville. And Fernandes