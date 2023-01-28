I've always said one thing about Materface and the more you listen to him the more you can't get away from it - he spends an awful long time talking about people's appearance. What they are wearing, how their hair looks. It's so so boring.
There's probably a good reason why it doesn't happen but I'd love to see one of the broadcasters take a risk and have someone different each week. There has to be loads of really good ones out there. When you have the likes of Dixon, Keown, McMamanaman, Murphy etc etc etc on week after week, you get the same boring shitty lines week after week. You watch Match Of the Day Tonight too. As sure as in Eastenders a wedding never goes smoothly or Phil Mitchell has a punch up at Christmas, it will be full of "you'd of scored that Gary" or "you strikers are all the same" bullox and them all killing themselves laughing.