We all know Gaby Agbonglahor isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. Being his usual cringy Jack Grealish fan boy he had a pop at Simon Jordan on radio today for suggesting that Grealish goes down far too easy. According to the genius, Jordan doesn't like Grealish because Grealish snubbed him for lunch in Ibiza a few years back. Jordan left Piers Moron in a tizzy so it wouldn't be that hard to put Agbonglahor away but his response was excellent. Not only would he never go to Ibiza, he doesn't like happy meals so wouldn't go for lunch with Jack Grealish even if he was there. And if he did like them, the last person he would want to try to hold a conversation would be Grealish. He then added "the story may have some credibility if it came from someone who could add up, but it came Gabby, and we all know when Gabby does 2 + 2 he gets yellow"

I get Agbonglahor wants to try to stay relevant, but trying to out word people like Klopp and Jordan....