Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10000 on: January 28, 2023, 02:27:26 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on January 28, 2023, 12:50:54 pm
Worth bumping this to restate how truly awful Sam Matterface is. He was on the Arsenal v City game for ITV last night and I genuinely don't think he'd have noticed if the two teams had decided to stop playing, pack up and go home mid-game. He chats so much inane shite that has absolutely nothing to do with what's going on in front of him. It's like he's done his research before the game and feels he simply has to regurgitate every last word of it regardless of whether it's interesting or relevant.

The best commentators know when to speak and when to shut the fuck up and manage to enhance the viewing experience with their turns of phrase and observations.  This guy, paired with Lee Dixon who always sounds like he'd rather be literally anywhere else, and you have a commentary team that actively detracts from it. It will never make sense why ITV fucked off Clive Tyldesley and Ally McCoist in favour of those two bores.

I said in the match thread last night if Brexit was a commentary team it would be Matterface and Dixon. Just an absolute clusterfuck of bullshit.

Martin Keown isn't far behind Lee Dixon in being an insufferable wanker.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10001 on: January 28, 2023, 08:34:01 pm »
Matterface spent a good minute explaining the climate change pattern on Reading's shirts.

Talk a glass eye to sleep, that prick.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10002 on: January 28, 2023, 09:05:44 pm »
I'll never wrap my head around why ITV made Matterface lead commentator. The notion that there's a man sitting in ITV HQ and deciding that this is the man that viewers of ITV want to listen to for the big games absolutely blows my mind. They need to give their heads a wobble, pronto.

At least with Sky and Tyler, you can claim Tyler was formerly an exciting commentator and Sky are refusing to accept that he's an old man who's slowly losing his mind, but Matterface has nothing in his portfolio to command the position he finds himself in.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10003 on: January 28, 2023, 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Bread on January 28, 2023, 09:05:44 pm
I'll never wrap my head around why ITV made Matterface lead commentator. The notion that there's a man sitting in ITV HQ and deciding that this is the man that viewers of ITV want to listen to for the big games absolutely blows my mind. They need to give their heads a wobble, pronto.

At least with Sky and Tyler, you can claim Tyler was formerly an exciting commentator and Sky are refusing to accept that he's an old man who's slowly losing his mind, but Matterface has nothing in his portfolio to command the position he finds himself in.
Yep. The same can be said about a number of the current crop of commentators/presenters/pundits (both male & female) that TV companies insist on forcing upon us, despite how bad they are.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10004 on: January 28, 2023, 10:21:02 pm »
I've always said one thing about Materface and the more you listen to him the more you can't get away from it - he spends an awful long time talking about people's appearance. What they are wearing, how their hair looks. It's so so boring.
There's probably a good reason why it doesn't happen but I'd love to see one of the broadcasters take a risk and have someone different each week. There has to be loads of really good ones out there. When you have the likes of Dixon, Keown, McMamanaman, Murphy etc etc etc on week after week, you get the same boring shitty lines week after week. You watch Match Of the Day Tonight too. As sure as in Eastenders a wedding never goes smoothly or Phil Mitchell has a punch up at Christmas, it will be full of "you'd of scored that Gary" or "you strikers are all the same" bullox and them all killing themselves laughing.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10005 on: January 29, 2023, 01:05:07 pm »
McCoist doing our game thank God.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10006 on: January 30, 2023, 03:25:21 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 29, 2023, 01:05:07 pm
McCoist doing our game thank God.

Nearly had to turn them off last night....well, yesterday afternoon
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10007 on: January 30, 2023, 04:03:58 pm »
Particularly enjoyed Ally and Clive's Ronaldo / Dunk freekick piss-take  ;D  .....streets ahead of any other commentary duo
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10008 on: January 31, 2023, 02:24:45 pm »
Three Paul Merson opinions side by side on sky sports

'Outstanding, a top signing' Merson on Jorginho to Arsenal, who cannot get in the Chelsea side

'He can't get in the Bayern team. It's a panic buy' The same Paul Merson on Sabitzer to United or Chelsea

'Gallagher would keep Everton up!' Another cracker from the man himself
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10009 on: February 6, 2023, 10:00:17 am »
Just read that Iain Dowie is now a regional sales manager at GOTO surveys.

Even stranger, he has this a linkedin profile with no mention of his football connection

https://uk.linkedin.com/in/iain-dowie-46878b89
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10010 on: February 6, 2023, 11:45:03 am »
Quote from: Elzar on February  6, 2023, 10:00:17 am
Just read that Iain Dowie is now a regional sales manager at GOTO surveys.

Even stranger, he has this a linkedin profile with no mention of his football connection

https://uk.linkedin.com/in/iain-dowie-46878b89
Bouncebackability!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10011 on: February 6, 2023, 11:53:55 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on January 31, 2023, 02:24:45 pm
Three Paul Merson opinions side by side on sky sports

'Outstanding, a top signing' Merson on Jorginho to Arsenal, who cannot get in the Chelsea side

'He can't get in the Bayern team. It's a panic buy' The same Paul Merson on Sabitzer to United or Chelsea

'Gallagher would keep Everton up!' Another cracker from the man himself
He is a complete biff.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10012 on: February 9, 2023, 10:18:38 am »
We all know Gaby Agbonglahor isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. Being his usual cringy Jack Grealish fan boy he had a pop at Simon Jordan on radio today for suggesting that Grealish goes down far too easy. According to the genius, Jordan doesn't like Grealish because Grealish snubbed him for lunch in Ibiza a few years back. Jordan left Piers Moron in a tizzy so it wouldn't be that hard to put Agbonglahor away but his response was excellent. Not only would he never go to Ibiza, he doesn't like happy meals so wouldn't go for lunch with Jack Grealish even if he was there. And if he did like them, the last person he would want to try to hold a conversation would be Grealish. He then added "the story may have some credibility if it came from someone who could add up, but it came Gabby, and we all know when Gabby does 2 + 2 he gets yellow"
I get Agbonglahor wants to try to stay relevant, but trying to out word people like Klopp and Jordan....
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10013 on: February 9, 2023, 10:32:57 am »
Quote from: slaphead on February  9, 2023, 10:18:38 am
"the story may have some credibility if it came from someone who could add up, but it came Gabby, and we all know when Gabby does 2 + 2 he gets yellow"

What a put-down ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10014 on: February 9, 2023, 10:33:05 am »
Quote from: slaphead on February  9, 2023, 10:18:38 am
We all know Gaby Agbonglahor isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. Being his usual cringy Jack Grealish fan boy he had a pop at Simon Jordan on radio today for suggesting that Grealish goes down far too easy. According to the genius, Jordan doesn't like Grealish because Grealish snubbed him for lunch in Ibiza a few years back. Jordan left Piers Moron in a tizzy so it wouldn't be that hard to put Agbonglahor away but his response was excellent. Not only would he never go to Ibiza, he doesn't like happy meals so wouldn't go for lunch with Jack Grealish even if he was there. And if he did like them, the last person he would want to try to hold a conversation would be Grealish. He then added "the story may have some credibility if it came from someone who could add up, but it came Gabby, and we all know when Gabby does 2 + 2 he gets yellow"
I get Agbonglahor wants to try to stay relevant, but trying to out word people like Klopp and Jordan....
Another complete idiot stealing a living as a "pundit", why do halfwits like Agbonlahor and Merson continue to be employed in sports media?, the vast majority of these ex footballers in the media are either imbeciles, or complete miseries, why can't more of them be like Ally McCoist?, knowledgeable and genuinely enthused by commentating on football?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10015 on: February 9, 2023, 10:43:38 am »
the guy doing the Sunderland v Fulham game last night was quite good
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10016 on: February 9, 2023, 10:44:25 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February  9, 2023, 10:32:57 am
What a put-down ;D

Brilliant. The best about it is you can just picture Agbonglahor arguing with himself that 2 + 2 does = yellow
Jordan then had a go at Gary Neville as he usually does. About how he's not talking much about workers rights in Qatar all of a sudden
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10017 on: February 9, 2023, 12:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February  9, 2023, 10:33:05 am
Another complete idiot stealing a living as a "pundit", why do halfwits like Agbonlahor and Merson continue to be employed in sports media?, the vast majority of these ex footballers in the media are either imbeciles, or complete miseries, why can't more of them be like Ally McCoist?, knowledgeable and genuinely enthused by commentating on football?

I often think with Merson that if Sky binned him off he'd just end up drinking and gambling himself to death and they know that so they don't want to risk it.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10018 on: February 9, 2023, 12:42:18 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on February  9, 2023, 10:18:38 am
We all know Gaby Agbonglahor isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. Being his usual cringy Jack Grealish fan boy he had a pop at Simon Jordan on radio today for suggesting that Grealish goes down far too easy. According to the genius, Jordan doesn't like Grealish because Grealish snubbed him for lunch in Ibiza a few years back. Jordan left Piers Moron in a tizzy so it wouldn't be that hard to put Agbonglahor away but his response was excellent. Not only would he never go to Ibiza, he doesn't like happy meals so wouldn't go for lunch with Jack Grealish even if he was there. And if he did like them, the last person he would want to try to hold a conversation would be Grealish. He then added "the story may have some credibility if it came from someone who could add up, but it came Gabby, and we all know when Gabby does 2 + 2 he gets yellow"
I get Agbonglahor wants to try to stay relevant, but trying to out word people like Klopp and Jordan....

Jordan is a tit but he is funny and spot on at times.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10019 on: February 9, 2023, 01:10:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  9, 2023, 12:42:18 pm
Jordan is a tit but he is funny and spot on at times.

Oh he is, he's a right peacock but he has a unique way with words. He's actually very good when it comes to football finances and its nice to have that insight at times as opposed to endless tired boring cliches
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10020 on: February 13, 2023, 10:20:43 pm »
Christiansen on tonight's game wasn't bad. Better than Osman for sure.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10021 on: February 14, 2023, 10:09:53 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 13, 2023, 10:20:43 pm
Christiansen on tonight's game wasn't bad. Better than Osman for sure.

I had the great fortune of listening to Tyler. He's clearly not a Nunez fan either. Accused him of going down easy, his part in the goal was described as his pass just about and no more making it over the defenders head and could have been cut out, Not a good word to say at all. All the while praying for an Everton goal and reminding us every 2 mins that Everton are still in it if they can just get the next goal
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10022 on: February 14, 2023, 10:14:30 am »
Quote from: slaphead on February 14, 2023, 10:09:53 am
I had the great fortune of listening to Tyler. He's clearly not a Nunez fan either. Accused him of going down easy, his part in the goal was described as his pass just about and no more making it over the defenders head and could have been cut out, Not a good word to say at all. All the while praying for an Everton goal and reminding us every 2 mins that Everton are still in it if they can just get the next goal

The old trick of talking about what they want to happen, instead of what is happening. Neville and Tyler have perfected the art.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10023 on: February 14, 2023, 10:22:51 am »
As much of a c*nt as tyler is on comms, saying that kind of thing is basic commentary stuff to stop people turning it off and watching something else instead.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10024 on: February 14, 2023, 02:40:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 14, 2023, 10:22:51 am
As much of a c*nt as tyler is on comms, saying that kind of thing is basic commentary stuff to stop people turning it off and watching something else instead.
It has the opposite effect on me. I would rather listen to Bulgarian commentary than that c*nt.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10025 on: February 14, 2023, 04:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 14, 2023, 02:40:27 pm
It has the opposite effect on me. I would rather listen to Bulgarian commentary than that c*nt.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 07:34:59 pm »
Carra was dreadful today.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
Saint Maximin getting man of the match is hilarious :lmao
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 07:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:42:43 pm
Saint Maximin getting man of the match is hilarious :lmao
No end product. Can't remember a shot on target by him. Joke.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10029 on: Today at 07:47:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:43:56 pm
No end product. Can't remember a shot on target by him. Joke.

He had that one shot in the first half that was saved, other than that, he carried it a bit but thats it.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10030 on: Today at 07:50:34 pm »
he's very skillful but not at all productive.

MOTM?  gimme a break.

it was Ali by a l-o-n-g country mile.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10031 on: Today at 07:54:28 pm »
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #10032 on: Today at 07:55:44 pm »
Jamie Redknapp doesnt half chat some wham.
