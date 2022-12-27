Jamie O'Hara is a massive tube. Few games into the season he was everywhere saying how Spurs would win the league or run City close. That we have zero chance of finishing above them. That they were guaranteed top 4. Based on the players they signed. Perisic - proven world class player. Spence - best player in the championship. When specifically asked numerous times on their defense, insisted they have a premier league winning level backline

He was on Sky today slagging off every signing, and saying they need a whole new back 4. The best thing about him is, if they get off to a good start next season he'll say it all again