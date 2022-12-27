Poll

Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

voodoo ray

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 27, 2022, 09:10:19 pm
I always thought townsend was pretty shite myself so if he's now considered good that doesn't say much for the current crop.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 27, 2022, 09:21:46 pm
Why can't we just have Ally McCoist on every live match?
Terry de Niro

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 27, 2022, 09:26:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 27, 2022, 09:21:46 pm
Why can't we just have Ally McCoist on every live match?
Spot on.
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 28, 2022, 12:35:10 pm
Seen loads of comments from team mates, ex players, former players   people in the media  etc about Gakpo. All positive and looking forward to seeing him. Then you get Steve Nicol. What's he like eh. Miserable sod.  He makes Agnonglahor sound positive.
Terry de Niro

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 28, 2022, 04:50:18 pm
Quote from: slaphead on December 28, 2022, 12:35:10 pm
Seen loads of comments from team mates, ex players, former players   people in the media  etc about Gakpo. All positive and looking forward to seeing him. Then you get Steve Nicol. What's he like eh. Miserable sod.  He makes Agnonglahor sound positive.
I met Chico about 30-odd years ago and he was completely the opposite.
Does come across as a misery on TV though.
sinnermichael

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 30, 2022, 11:53:23 am
Absolutely sick of this sell out.


klopptopia

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 30, 2022, 07:33:27 pm
I pray a million times over its not Carragher on comms tonight
rob1966

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 30, 2022, 08:47:52 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on December 30, 2022, 07:33:27 pm
I pray a million times over its not Carragher on comms tonight

He's a fucking c*nt
reddebs

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
December 30, 2022, 09:39:11 pm
Fuck off Beglin you absolute morbid, dreary twat!!
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
January 2, 2023, 10:21:35 pm
I quite like the commentators on the darts Wayne Mardle and John Part. They're good together. They stay away from cliches and boring over used lines.
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
January 2, 2023, 10:21:59 pm
In saying that, I'm fully expecting Jermaine Jenas to be doing it this time next year
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 08:41:09 pm
Jamie O'Hara is a massive tube. Few games into the season he was everywhere saying how Spurs would win the league or run City close. That we have zero chance of finishing above them. That they were guaranteed top 4. Based on the players they signed. Perisic - proven world class player. Spence - best player in the championship.  When specifically asked numerous times on their defense, insisted they have a premier league winning level backline
He was on Sky today slagging off every signing, and saying they need a whole new back 4. The best thing about him is, if they get off to a good start next season he'll say it all again
