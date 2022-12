Jordan's a bigger hypocrite than Neville. He was calling the decision to award the WC to Qatar 'a morally reprehensible decision' six months ago, but all he's done during the tournament is gush about how brilliant it is and how wrong the BBC were to focus on human rights. I think he's even filmed interviews with a Qatari world cup official and the PSG owner where they complain about how unfair the other media coverage of them is.



Absolutely. It's amazing, they start by being critical of Qatar, then go over meet various dignitaries and officials in Qatar then come back speaking glowingly about reforms swallowing their talk of reforms as given without a critical thought in response about how they might just be lying. After all, why would they lie? A quick look on the review by Amnesty International shows that whilst reviews have been put in place on paper, they aren't enforced in any way that makes them worthwhile or effective.I hate to think how many workers will die in dismantling these stadiums.