Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 894912 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,225
  • Dutch Class
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9880 on: Yesterday at 08:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Xabisfeet on December  2, 2022, 07:41:23 pm
Is anyone listening to the 5 Live commentary tonight?

An absolute embarrassment.  Prioritized chat about Chris Sutton and commentator about their living accommodation and pre-prepared piss-taking of the referee.  You aren't the show.

"The public gets what the public wants?

Not me.  Makes me feel sick

Sutton complains and moans, while spending half the time commenting on unrelated things that have nothing to do with the game. Upson has been quite good. I'm surprised he hasn't been picked up to do more TV stuff. Nevin and Rob Green are alright as well
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9881 on: Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:03:19 pm
Sutton complains and moans, while spending half the time commenting on unrelated things that have nothing to do with the game. Upson has been quite good. I'm surprised he hasn't been picked up to do more TV stuff. Nevin and Rob Green are alright as well

Is that Alistair Bruce Ball? Awful commentator, one of the loudmouths/banter boys who has nothing to say who'll inevitably end up on TV like all the other shite there.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,225
  • Dutch Class
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9882 on: Today at 02:36:08 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm
Is that Alistair Bruce Ball? Awful commentator, one of the loudmouths/banter boys who has nothing to say who'll inevitably end up on TV like all the other shite there.

Yes. I believe they are paired together
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 243 244 245 246 247 [248]   Go Up
« previous next »
 