Is anyone listening to the 5 Live commentary tonight?



An absolute embarrassment. Prioritized chat about Chris Sutton and commentator about their living accommodation and pre-prepared piss-taking of the referee. You aren't the show.



"The public gets what the public wants?



Not me. Makes me feel sick



Sutton complains and moans, while spending half the time commenting on unrelated things that have nothing to do with the game. Upson has been quite good. I'm surprised he hasn't been picked up to do more TV stuff. Nevin and Rob Green are alright as well