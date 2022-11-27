I do find it odd that Jenas, Murphy and Dixon get so much work. They're bland and don't suggest any significant understanding of the game. Even moreso they seem to come from the Mark Lawrenson school of "seeming to be bored when being paid to chat about football for a living".I find it hard as when I was a kid, my dream job was being a football commentatorSo I just can't fathom how they seem to suck the joy from it. You get an Ally McCoist involved on co-comms and you really see the right vibe for it. You don't have to be Chris Kamara (though I'd much rather listen to him than Danny Murphy) but a bit of a spark, some personality, something.It's just bizarre. There must be better options than this.