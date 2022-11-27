Poll

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Dont know why but the standard of commentary and punditry is really getting to me this tournament. This time ITV are slightly better than BBC from what Ive seen.

Anyone watch the BT Sport Goals Show? Wish someone had the balls to give such journalists a major platform. We might actually get some thoughtful analysis.

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Quote from: S on November 27, 2022, 12:23:33 pm
Jenas is painfully bland. Hes like an AI thats been fed lines about football. Hes what I imagine football pundits will sound like in the metaverse.

It is like he grew up playing FIFA with the AI generated crowd commentary - single one liners that really don't have much to do with what is actually happening on the pitch - and used that as the template for his style of punditry.


Jenas is truly awful to the point where paint refuses to dry in his presence and tris to escape.

His agent, on the other hand, is some sort of God getting Jenas the work he has. Whatever his % is... it is not enough - and yet also... far too much ;)

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
I'm sure jenas ticks quite a few boxes though for those in charge of such things.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
As a neutral I feel American commentators are better than British commentators these days.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Pochettino doesn't really say much beyond the obvious, given he's meant to be a genius and England/United/Chelsea/Spurs's saviour. Might be a language thing but he did work here for the best part of a decade.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Quote from: TheMissionary on November 27, 2022, 11:59:28 am
That reminds me, what's happened to Alan Green? Haven't heard of/from him for yonks.  He was the same, if a game was cack he'd say so.

Nudged out the BBC door I believe a couple of years back, when his contract wasn't renewed.

Always liked his commentary and of course a top Red, though he tried his best to hide it. Saw him one time before he commentated on a European match at Anfield and he had his son with him, decked out in scarf and colours.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Quote from: Redknight60 on November 24, 2022, 04:11:30 pm
Thought Andros Townsend was decent this morning as a co commentator. At the very least, seems like a guy who enjoys football which seems a rarity in the commentary box these days. The rest of them just sound bored waiting for the next England game so that they can belittle the opposition.

I've enjoyed him a lot actually. His dad, Troy, is on the Guardian Football Weekly every now and again and is decent. Andros seems to understand and like football which is rare in commentators. It helps that's he's on with Seb Hutchinson who I also really like. Seb is infectious, really enjoys his job.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Jermaine Jenas irons his socks, pass it on.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Lee Dixon makes Murphy sound positive. Never stops criticising and moaning.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 28, 2022, 04:11:39 pm
Lee Dixon makes Murphy sound positive. Never stops criticising and moaning.
Luckily ITVs sound mixing is shite because I can barely hear him.  Or maybe my tvs broken. 
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9850 on: December 2, 2022, 07:41:23 pm »
Is anyone listening to the 5 Live commentary tonight?

An absolute embarrassment.  Prioritized chat about Chris Sutton and commentator about their living accommodation and pre-prepared piss-taking of the referee.  You aren't the show.

"The public gets what the public wants?

Not me.  Makes me feel sick
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9851 on: December 2, 2022, 07:59:06 pm »
f**king Joe Cole - I can't understand a word the little twat says
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9852 on: December 3, 2022, 05:35:58 pm »

Seems like Keown had a 'mare during the Netherlands v USA match on the BBC (or just a regular match for him)...


'BBC Viewers Were Driven Mad By Martin Keown During Netherlands-USA':-

www.balls.ie/football/martin-keown-bbc-commentary-netherlands-usa-535310


^ reading some of that... sounds about right for him  ::)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9853 on: December 3, 2022, 10:48:46 pm »
A personal bugbear is sent the keeper the wrong way after a successful penalty. The bloke on SKY just used it despite the keeper almost getting his hand to the ball.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9854 on: December 3, 2022, 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2022, 10:48:46 pm
A personal bugbear is sent the keeper the wrong way after a successful penalty. The bloke on SKY just used it despite the keeper almost getting his hand to the ball.
I've never understood ppl saying "he missed a penalty" when he didn't miss - it was saved.  2 totally different things.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9855 on: December 3, 2022, 11:51:29 pm »
I do find it odd that Jenas, Murphy and Dixon get so much work. They're bland and don't suggest any significant understanding of the game. Even moreso they seem to come from the Mark Lawrenson school of "seeming to be bored when being paid to chat about football for a living".

I find it hard as when I was a kid, my dream job was being a football commentator ;D So I just can't fathom how they seem to suck the joy from it. You get an Ally McCoist involved on co-comms and you really see the right vibe for it. You don't have to be Chris Kamara (though I'd much rather listen to him than Danny Murphy) but a bit of a spark, some personality, something.

It's just bizarre. There must be better options than this.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9856 on: December 3, 2022, 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  3, 2022, 11:47:05 pm
I've never understood ppl saying "he missed a penalty" when he didn't miss - it was saved.  2 totally different things.

Yup, agree on that too. Lazy use of familiar but inaccurate tropes.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9857 on: December 4, 2022, 02:32:42 am »
Quote from: oojason on November 27, 2022, 12:33:20 pm
It is like he grew up playing FIFA with the AI generated crowd commentary - single one liners that really don't have much to do with what is actually happening on the pitch - and used that as the template for his style of punditry.


Jenas is truly awful to the point where paint refuses to dry in his presence and tris to escape.

His agent, on the other hand, is some sort of God getting Jenas the work he has. Whatever his % is... it is not enough - and yet also... far too much ;)

I think you have something with the AI generated thing, but don't go far enough and his entire personality was actually generated by the game.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9858 on: December 4, 2022, 01:05:21 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December  3, 2022, 11:51:29 pm
I do find it odd that Jenas, Murphy and Dixon get so much work. They're bland and don't suggest any significant understanding of the game. Even moreso they seem to come from the Mark Lawrenson school of "seeming to be bored when being paid to chat about football for a living".

I find it hard as when I was a kid, my dream job was being a football commentator ;D So I just can't fathom how they seem to suck the joy from it. You get an Ally McCoist involved on co-comms and you really see the right vibe for it. You don't have to be Chris Kamara (though I'd much rather listen to him than Danny Murphy) but a bit of a spark, some personality, something.

It's just bizarre. There must be better options than this.

McManaman is the same, sound like he absolutely hates watching football. I remember when the lockdowns were on and theres was no crowds. These lads had a privilege that was taken away from the rest of us and sounded like they hated every minute. They're just full of the same old boring one liners. "you'd of scored that one" "he'd of scored that last season" "the striker gambled" "the game will be won and lost if midfield"
You can guarantee every one of them will use all of the same lines in every single game. I'd like to see more ex managers commentate. Not ex managers like Gary Neville who managed for about 3 weeks.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9859 on: December 4, 2022, 01:11:27 pm »
Keown isnt the worst but hes easily the thickest the BBC use. Within the space of 30 seconds yesterday he went from telling us Xavi Simons has been outstanding for PSV to being a lucky inclusion for Netherlands and that him coming on was probably a sub to keep the media happy. His knowledge of tactics and formations seems basic at best. He doesnt ever say anything that gives you any idea he once worked for Arsene Wenger.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9860 on: December 4, 2022, 01:22:47 pm »
Every bit of praise he gives is always outstanding, reminds me of Ted Danson in Curb calling everything heaven.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9861 on: December 4, 2022, 01:53:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 28, 2022, 04:11:39 pm
Lee Dixon makes Murphy sound positive. Never stops criticising and moaning.
the most miserable SOB in football.  sounds like he's being held hostage and forced to speak.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9862 on: December 4, 2022, 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December  4, 2022, 01:05:21 pm
McManaman is the same, sound like he absolutely hates watching football. I remember when the lockdowns were on and theres was no crowds. These lads had a privilege that was taken away from the rest of us and sounded like they hated every minute. They're just full of the same old boring one liners. "you'd of scored that one" "he'd of scored that last season" "the striker gambled" "the game will be won and lost if midfield"
You can guarantee every one of them will use all of the same lines in every single game. I'd like to see more ex managers commentate. Not ex managers like Gary Neville who managed for about 3 weeks.
was gonna post that.  someone with some real insight / wisdom about the game, plus actual verbal skills would be wonderful.  it's great to hear a pundit pointing out something you'd never notice / been aware of.

but an ex-manager who didn't have an axe to grind - or wasn't looking to get a new job as a manager - might be hard to find.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9863 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Came across this compilation video on Youtube of various commentators reacting to the Henderson goal against Senegal. No surprise to anyone that Martin Tyler's commentary is far and away the worst.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxfa5y3DRT8
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9864 on: Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm
Came across this compilation video on Youtube of various commentators reacting to the Henderson goal against Senegal. No surprise to anyone that Martin Tyler's commentary is far and away the worst.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxfa5y3DRT8
Bloody hell, I wasn't expecting it to be so miserable in comparison. Twat of a man.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9865 on: Yesterday at 09:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm
Came across this compilation video on Youtube of various commentators reacting to the Henderson goal against Senegal. No surprise to anyone that Martin Tyler's commentary is far and away the worst.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bxfa5y3DRT8
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
Bloody hell, I wasn't expecting it to be so miserable in comparison. Twat of a man.
Him and ratboy don't even try to disguise their disdain for anything Liverpool.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9866 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  4, 2022, 02:00:35 pm
was gonna post that.  someone with some real insight / wisdom about the game, plus actual verbal skills would be wonderful.  it's great to hear a pundit pointing out something you'd never notice / been aware of.

but an ex-manager who didn't have an axe to grind - or wasn't looking to get a new job as a manager - might be hard to find.
I think someone in here said Rafa punditry was great.
Id actually want to listen to Ferguson or Wenger. Id bet mouriniho would give a lot of tactical insight. Even moyesie would be worth a listen.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9867 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm »
I think Mourinho did do some on-air punditry a couple of years ago?  maybe it was for the Euros or something?

I never saw it over here but recall reading he was good.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9868 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
'Richarlison has 19 goals in 40 games, you do the math thats a goal a game' :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScottEaglen/status/1599835963219660801
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9869 on: Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm
'Richarlison has 19 goals in 40 games, you do the math thats a goal a game' :lmao

https://twitter.com/ScottEaglen/status/1599835963219660801
dear god .... :)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9870 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
I think Mourinho did do some on-air punditry a couple of years ago?  maybe it was for the Euros or something?

I never saw it over here but recall reading he was good.

He did a little bit for Sky when he was in between jobs. He was great. It sounds so silly but he talked about stuff like defensive walls and how they were set wrong at Utd because of the positioning of the players of different height and the problem it would give to a keeper. He at least offered something you don't hear from the other lads. None of your "you'd have scored that one" guff followed by a massive laughter.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9871 on: Today at 11:31:28 am »
Mourinho is great as a pundit, he's charming, knowledgeable and takes things in good humour.  It's when he's got any skin in the game that he turns into a whiney, bitchy twat.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9872 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:31:28 am
Mourinho is great as a pundit, he's charming, knowledgeable and takes things in good humour.  It's when he's got any skin in the game that he turns into a whiney, bitchy twat.

Correct.

Wenger, Howe, Rafa, Jurgen all done great bits that you not pick up from laughing boy Richards.

Eddie Howe was on once and was good I think it was Neville who questioned something from an attacking corner, where the attacking players should be placed etc to defend counter and Howe just ruined him with why he was wrong (Although he didnt say Gary you are wrong!)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9873 on: Today at 12:52:39 pm »
Vicky Sparks on the radio.  I've tried to focus just on her commentary which isn't at all bad really but I just can't get past her voice.  Nasally Estuary English with a twang of Alan Carr and dose of Harry Enfield's "You Don't Want to do it Like That" character.  It's like fingernails down a blackboard for me.
