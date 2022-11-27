Poll

Offline S

  pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9840 on: November 27, 2022, 12:28:50 pm »
Dont know why but the standard of commentary and punditry is really getting to me this tournament. This time ITV are slightly better than BBC from what Ive seen.

Anyone watch the BT Sport Goals Show? Wish someone had the balls to give such journalists a major platform. We might actually get some thoughtful analysis.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9841 on: November 27, 2022, 12:33:20 pm »
Quote from: S on November 27, 2022, 12:23:33 pm
Jenas is painfully bland. Hes like an AI thats been fed lines about football. Hes what I imagine football pundits will sound like in the metaverse.

It is like he grew up playing FIFA with the AI generated crowd commentary - single one liners that really don't have much to do with what is actually happening on the pitch - and used that as the template for his style of punditry.


Jenas is truly awful to the point where paint refuses to dry in his presence and tris to escape.

His agent, on the other hand, is some sort of God getting Jenas the work he has. Whatever his % is... it is not enough - and yet also... far too much ;)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,748
  • feck off
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9842 on: November 27, 2022, 01:39:30 pm »
I'm sure jenas ticks quite a few boxes though for those in charge of such things.
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9843 on: November 27, 2022, 09:58:54 pm »
As a neutral I feel American commentators are better than British commentators these days.
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,222
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9844 on: November 27, 2022, 10:10:20 pm »
Pochettino doesn't really say much beyond the obvious, given he's meant to be a genius and England/United/Chelsea/Spurs's saviour. Might be a language thing but he did work here for the best part of a decade.
Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9845 on: November 28, 2022, 08:08:52 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on November 27, 2022, 11:59:28 am
That reminds me, what's happened to Alan Green? Haven't heard of/from him for yonks.  He was the same, if a game was cack he'd say so.

Nudged out the BBC door I believe a couple of years back, when his contract wasn't renewed.

Always liked his commentary and of course a top Red, though he tried his best to hide it. Saw him one time before he commentated on a European match at Anfield and he had his son with him, decked out in scarf and colours.
Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9846 on: November 28, 2022, 10:44:49 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on November 24, 2022, 04:11:30 pm
Thought Andros Townsend was decent this morning as a co commentator. At the very least, seems like a guy who enjoys football which seems a rarity in the commentary box these days. The rest of them just sound bored waiting for the next England game so that they can belittle the opposition.

I've enjoyed him a lot actually. His dad, Troy, is on the Guardian Football Weekly every now and again and is decent. Andros seems to understand and like football which is rare in commentators. It helps that's he's on with Seb Hutchinson who I also really like. Seb is infectious, really enjoys his job.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9847 on: November 28, 2022, 03:15:22 pm »
Jermaine Jenas irons his socks, pass it on.
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9848 on: November 28, 2022, 04:11:39 pm »
Lee Dixon makes Murphy sound positive. Never stops criticising and moaning.
Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9849 on: November 28, 2022, 05:05:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 28, 2022, 04:11:39 pm
Lee Dixon makes Murphy sound positive. Never stops criticising and moaning.
Luckily ITVs sound mixing is shite because I can barely hear him.  Or maybe my tvs broken. 
Offline Xabisfeet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm »
Is anyone listening to the 5 Live commentary tonight?

An absolute embarrassment.  Prioritized chat about Chris Sutton and commentator about their living accommodation and pre-prepared piss-taking of the referee.  You aren't the show.

"The public gets what the public wants?

Not me.  Makes me feel sick
Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
f**king Joe Cole - I can't understand a word the little twat says
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 05:35:58 pm »

Seems like Keown had a 'mare during the Netherlands v USA match on the BBC (or just a regular match for him)...


'BBC Viewers Were Driven Mad By Martin Keown During Netherlands-USA':-

www.balls.ie/football/martin-keown-bbc-commentary-netherlands-usa-535310


^ reading some of that... sounds about right for him  ::)
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • Red since '64
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »
A personal bugbear is sent the keeper the wrong way after a successful penalty. The bloke on SKY just used it despite the keeper almost getting his hand to the ball.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:48:46 pm
A personal bugbear is sent the keeper the wrong way after a successful penalty. The bloke on SKY just used it despite the keeper almost getting his hand to the ball.
I've never understood ppl saying "he missed a penalty" when he didn't miss - it was saved.  2 totally different things.
Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 11:51:29 pm »
I do find it odd that Jenas, Murphy and Dixon get so much work. They're bland and don't suggest any significant understanding of the game. Even moreso they seem to come from the Mark Lawrenson school of "seeming to be bored when being paid to chat about football for a living".

I find it hard as when I was a kid, my dream job was being a football commentator ;D So I just can't fathom how they seem to suck the joy from it. You get an Ally McCoist involved on co-comms and you really see the right vibe for it. You don't have to be Chris Kamara (though I'd much rather listen to him than Danny Murphy) but a bit of a spark, some personality, something.

It's just bizarre. There must be better options than this.
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • Red since '64
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:47:05 pm
I've never understood ppl saying "he missed a penalty" when he didn't miss - it was saved.  2 totally different things.

Yup, agree on that too. Lazy use of familiar but inaccurate tropes.
