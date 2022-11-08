Poll

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 887720 times)

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 8, 2022, 05:41:45 pm

'Gary Nevilles days as footballs moral policeman are over':-

For all those who gush over Neville as the homme sérieux of the national game, an equal number regard him as colossal hyprocrite

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/11/08/gary-nevilles-days-footballs-moral-policeman

^ https://archive.ph/qCX2W



A quick 90 second video of Gary Neville on HIGNFY - with Ian Hislop quickly and easily nullifying Neville's 'defence'...

https://v.redd.it/pi0j0x34g0y91
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 8, 2022, 09:44:54 pm
Fantastic.

I've also enjoyed listening to Nedum Onuoha. I've never heard him shilling for Man City but maybe he does it in other contexts. But what I really want to do is a write-in vote for Philippe Auclair, he is just so good. On this week's Guardian Football Weekly, previewing Man City-RB Leipzig, he said Leipzig stood no chance over two legs because "City somehow always find the resources..." (pause for effect)... "whether that be diving for a 93rd minute penalty as De Bruyne did against Fulham..." - hallelujah! Someone in the media finally said it! He also provided thoughtful analysis for why sacking Hassenhutl might have been the wrong move, rather than the usual lazy claptrap about results not being good, something had to give, change is good as a holiday, new manager bounce, etc.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 8, 2022, 10:18:00 pm
Quote from: oojason on November  8, 2022, 05:41:45 pm
'Gary Nevilles days as footballs moral policeman are over':-

For all those who gush over Neville as the homme sérieux of the national game, an equal number regard him as colossal hyprocrite

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/11/08/gary-nevilles-days-footballs-moral-policeman

^ https://archive.ph/qCX2W



A quick 90 second video of Gary Neville on HIGNFY - with Ian Hislop quickly and easily nullifying Neville's 'defence'...

https://v.redd.it/pi0j0x34g0y91
Can we change his title to the Hypocritical Policeman then
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 11:47:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on November  8, 2022, 02:26:56 pm
Not having Nedum Onuha. He is another paid for City fanboy.

Yeah, his thoughts on the KDB penalty dive were embarrassing.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 02:42:03 pm
What's Carragher on about here then ? Re Arsenal...
"The City game was postponed and I think that probably helped them in someways. It just shows that players, no matter who you are, can transform a team. You look at Jesus. The thing about him not scoring shows how good he is."

Jesus not scoring shows how good he is?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 02:53:06 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November  9, 2022, 02:42:03 pm
What's Carragher on about here then ? Re Arsenal...
"The City game was postponed and I think that probably helped them in someways. It just shows that players, no matter who you are, can transform a team. You look at Jesus. The thing about him not scoring shows how good he is."

Jesus not scoring shows how good he is?

Carragher is really TNB and I claim my fiver.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 03:51:36 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  9, 2022, 02:53:06 pm
Carragher is really TNB and I claim my fiver.

I'm not up to speed on my abbreviations but I'll have a bang at it. TNB.... Twat Nob Bluenose ?   The National Ballbag ?
Bit harsh them actually. How about ....Tremendous News Broadcaster ?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 03:52:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  9, 2022, 02:53:06 pm
Carragher is really TNB and I claim my fiver.

It's not a fiver, they give you a library card...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 9, 2022, 03:56:23 pm
Quote from: slaphead on November  9, 2022, 03:51:36 pm
I'm not up to speed on my abbreviations but I'll have a bang at it. TNB.... Twat Nob Bluenose ?   The National Ballbag ?
Bit harsh them actually. How about ....Tremendous News Broadcaster ?
I'm sure The North Bank will be pleased with this?  ;)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 02:03:17 pm
I have a new found admiration for Simon Jordan. Absolutely destroyed Piers Moron today on radio and called out his hypocricy for when he slated Oprah Winfrey for how she did the Megan Markle interview with admiring eyes and didn't challenge anything, only for him to do the same with Ronaldo.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 02:20:44 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I have a new found admiration for Simon Jordan. Absolutely destroyed Piers Moron today on radio and called out his hypocricy for when he slated Oprah Winfrey for how she did the Megan Markle interview with admiring eyes and didn't challenge anything, only for him to do the same with Ronaldo.

the only person to think Piers Moron is not a twat is Piers Moron
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 02:46:44 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:03:17 pm
I have a new found admiration for Simon Jordan. Absolutely destroyed Piers Moron today on radio and called out his hypocricy for when he slated Oprah Winfrey for how she did the Megan Markle interview with admiring eyes and didn't challenge anything, only for him to do the same with Ronaldo.

Just seen that & fair play to Jordan. Morgan needed calling out on that - the deplorable fucking hypocrite.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 03:01:55 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:46:44 pm
Just seen that & fair play to Jordan. Morgan needed calling out on that - the deplorable fucking hypocrite.

Jordan was just too sharp tongued for him. This bit made Morgan look a right knob.

Jordan: But he described it separately, he described directors and the president. Lets deal in detail. Lets look at the pushback on someone spending 350million euros for him

Morgan: Youre talking total nonsense about the Saudi deal. I know exactly who made that deal and youre wrong.

Jordan: So youve seen the contract, have you?

Morgan: Ive spoken to the Saudi person who made the offer myself.

Jordan: So you havent seen the contract?

Morgan: Why would they lie?

Jordan: Oh, I dont know, why would people misrepresent things, you do that all the time!



Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 03:11:36 pm
Yeah that made me laugh!

Then Morgan goes on to try and distance his interview from the Meghan Markle stuff by saying Ronaldo is a victim and was just responding to months of slander and provocation.

Implying that the Harry/Meghan interview came out of nowhere and they were the instigators of the issues with the Royal Family.

The guy is almost as egotistical as Ronaldo and infinitely more detestable.

Phone tapping bastard.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 03:29:23 pm
Jordan is a bit of a smug git, but he's very often on the nose with his opinions, and he backs them up and argues them very well, he's obviously an outlier in terms of "pundits", in that he very obviously does a fair bit of research into the subjects he'll be discussing, I always thought he was a c*nt, he may well be, but he's one of the very few talking heads in football that I actually enjoy listening to.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 03:33:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:29:23 pm
Jordan is a bit of a smug git, but he's very often on the nose with his opinions, and he backs them up and argues them very well, he's obviously an outlier in terms of "pundits", in that he very obviously does a fair bit of research into the subjects he'll be discussing, I always thought he was a c*nt, he may well be, but he's one of the very few talking heads in football that I actually enjoy listening to.
Spot on. He tells it as it is, which is rare as hen's teeth these days.
Would love to see him on Sly sports as a guest and watch ratboy and co squirm.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 03:37:20 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:33:13 pm
Spot on. He tells it as it is, which is rare as hen's teeth these days.
Would love to see him on Sly sports as a guest and watch ratboy and co squirm.
He'd rip Ratboy limb from limb, he'd destroy him over his bias as a co-commentator/pundit, and for being a hypocritical champagne Socialist, it would be delicious.
