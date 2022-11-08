Just seen that & fair play to Jordan. Morgan needed calling out on that - the deplorable fucking hypocrite.
Jordan was just too sharp tongued for him. This bit made Morgan look a right knob.
Jordan: But he described it separately, he described directors and the president. Lets deal in detail. Lets look at the pushback on someone spending 350million euros for him
Morgan: Youre talking total nonsense about the Saudi deal. I know exactly who made that deal and youre wrong.
Jordan: So youve seen the contract, have you?
Morgan: Ive spoken to the Saudi person who made the offer myself.
Jordan: So you havent seen the contract?
Morgan: Why would they lie?
Jordan: Oh, I dont know, why would people misrepresent things, you do that all the time!