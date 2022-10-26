Jamie O'Hara has to the most arrogant Spurs fan I've hear heard. So condescending yesterday when someone suggested that we will finish above them this season. Liverpool? They're 9th, they got beat by Leeds at the weekend. Not a chance Liverpool finish above Spurs.
We're 10 points behind them with 26 games left (25 for them), we play them at the weekend, we have been light years ahead of them in recent years and yeah, we've not been great domestically but we finished level on points in the CL with a team who people are saying are one of the best in Europe at the minute and haven't been beaten in 20 odd games before last night. Tube