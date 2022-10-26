Poll

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 884320 times)

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9760 on: October 26, 2022, 10:24:57 pm »
My wife wanted to watch Blankety Blank at the weekend (no judgements please) and I was rather dismayed to find that Jermaine Jenas was on the celebrity panel. Sadly this was not one of the questions

Some say that Jermaine Jenas is an excellent football commentator, but to me hell always be a BLANK.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9761 on: October 27, 2022, 11:58:49 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on October 26, 2022, 10:24:57 pm
My wife wanted to watch Blankety Blank at the weekend (no judgements please) and I was rather dismayed to find that Jermaine Jenas was on the celebrity panel. Sadly this was not one of the questions

Some say that Jermaine Jenas is an excellent football commentator, but to me hell always be a BLANK.

;D

As I always say, hardest working agent in Britain he's got.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9762 on: November 1, 2022, 11:38:34 am »

'Commentators have taken over but its time to let game do the talking | Soccer':-

Televised football has gone only one way in the attention economy with more chatter and voices but perhaps less is more

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/01/commentators-have-taken-over-but-its-time-to-let-game-do-the-talking


High time these agenda-driven commentators and stations offered a 'commentary-free option' on their live football broadcasts.

They used to do it years ago, Amazon apparently offer it now, and there is no technical reason why others cannot offer it too.


Personally, a foreign language stream has been my alternative choice for years - players names are still mentioned when on the ball etc.

Their commentaries are often with more genuine passion and excitement for the game - and seemingly far less 'agenda' / bias from the UK commentators... who are more likely in interested in 'finding the story', creating lazy 'talking points; for 'analysis', or the social media reactions and 'HEATED DEBATES' videos that are released soon after - which often overlook the football itself. Or just talking bullshit to get a reaction or an argument for in their 'analysis' sections of the broadcast.


My rant over ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9763 on: November 1, 2022, 12:38:34 pm »
Totally agree. I've been having the radio on and syncing that up with the stream if possible. Can't stand any Sky or BT commentators.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9764 on: November 1, 2022, 10:40:23 pm »
Seems the only thing worse than Steve McManamans commentary (always terrible) is Owen Hargreaves hair.  What on earths is it meant to be? He looks like hes had to get a quick dye from boots to try and hide his true identity from a dodgy gang whore after him.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9765 on: November 2, 2022, 09:28:33 am »
Jamie O'Hara has to the most arrogant Spurs fan I've hear heard. So condescending yesterday when someone suggested that we will finish above them this season. Liverpool?  They're 9th, they got beat by Leeds at the weekend. Not a chance Liverpool finish above Spurs. 
We're 10 points behind them with 26 games left (25 for them), we play them at the weekend, we have been light years ahead of them in recent years and yeah, we've not been great domestically but we finished level on points in the CL with a team who people are saying are one of the best in Europe at the minute and haven't been beaten in 20 odd games before last night. Tube
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9766 on: November 4, 2022, 09:28:28 pm »
Never seen anything as wooden as Gary Neville on HIGNFY, and Hislop destroyed him too on the Qatar debacle
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9767 on: November 4, 2022, 09:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  4, 2022, 09:28:28 pm
Never seen anything as wooden as Gary Neville on HIGNFY, and Hislop destroyed him too on the Qatar debacle


Boss wasnt it.  They made him look like a right c*nt. 
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9768 on: November 4, 2022, 10:23:32 pm »
He wasn't really any worse than most of the guest presenters, seems like most of them can't use an autocue in a natural manner, but the way he got completely destroyed by Hislop was a joy to watch and you have to wonder who advised him that agreeing to this appearance was a good idea.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9769 on: November 4, 2022, 11:21:58 pm »
never heard of that program.

would love to see that segment -- anyone got a link?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9770 on: November 4, 2022, 11:32:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2022, 11:21:58 pm
never heard of that program.

would love to see that segment -- anyone got a link?

If you are in the UK, have i got news for you is on iplayer, but if not then try searching for #hignfy on twitter, it will probably have the clip on there.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9771 on: November 5, 2022, 12:23:37 am »
Has Neville never seen the program? Surely he knew this would be brought up and yet he looked utterly lost for words when confronted. Brilliant from Hislop.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9772 on: November 5, 2022, 12:26:04 am »
Just watched the clip online, shown up for the utter hypocrite he is, fantastic. Nice to see him lost for words.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9773 on: November 5, 2022, 07:25:46 am »
Quote from: S on November  5, 2022, 12:23:37 am
Has Neville never seen the program? Surely he knew this would be brought up and yet he looked utterly lost for words when confronted. Brilliant from Hislop.

he'd do anything for the money
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9774 on: November 5, 2022, 07:43:33 am »
Quote from: Elzar on November  4, 2022, 09:28:28 pm
Never seen anything as wooden as Gary Neville on HIGNFY, and Hislop destroyed him too on the Qatar debacle

Loved the "taking the Qataris money" jibe.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9775 on: November 5, 2022, 08:00:53 am »
I really don't get what he was thinking going on there. 'The best place to criticise Qatar from is in Qatar itself' never rang true as a defense for being employed by a branch of the state, but it genuinely seemed to be the only thing he had to deflect from a questioning that he must have known was coming.

It didn't even seem to be a light yet pointed ribbing on Hislop's behalf which is what I expected, he just seemed to be a bit non-plussed and disappointed by the meek manner in which Neville took it.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9776 on: November 5, 2022, 08:05:13 am »
Ill have to watch Neville getting destroyed.

Ive got the cricket on.   What a difference the commentators and analysts are compared to football    Eoin Morgan comes across really well.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9777 on: November 5, 2022, 10:12:51 am »
Quote from: spen71 on November  5, 2022, 08:05:13 am
Ill have to watch Neville getting destroyed.

Ive got the cricket on.   What a difference the commentators and analysts are compared to football    Eoin Morgan comes across really well.

Cricket guys are sound they enjoy the game and have fun only McCoist has that feel.

They arent agenda driven either and i'd say they are fair too.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9778 on: November 5, 2022, 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: spen71 on November  5, 2022, 08:05:13 am
Ill have to watch Neville getting destroyed.

Ive got the cricket on.   What a difference the commentators and analysts are compared to football    Eoin Morgan comes across really well.
Too many people hang onto Nevilles every word. While hes more articulate than the average player, hes not bright and Hislop showed him up perfectly.

He tried to polarise his justification for being involved by saying you can either stay away and say nothing or go with it and criticise from the centre. Hislop leapt on the glaringly obvious by saying that he could stay away and also criticise. Neville just looked very sheepish.

Hes a loudmouth, barrack room lawyer and most times he opens his mouth hes full of contradictions. The only difference this time was that there was someone bright enough to point out his hypocrisy.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9779 on: November 5, 2022, 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: Legs on November  5, 2022, 10:12:51 am
Cricket guys are sound they enjoy the game and have fun only McCoist has that feel.

They arent agenda driven either and i'd say they are fair too.

They aren't agenda driven but the bias in favour of England is obvious but that is understandable because they know where their bread is buttered. The whole cricket broadcasting set up is great though and as you say the people themselves presenting, commentating or analysing are all sound in the main.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9780 on: Yesterday at 12:44:21 pm »
We moved house last month and have had things on pretty much every weekend - it's been tiring. Today, I woke up at 10am after our first lie-in, had a lovely relaxing morning. We made bacon butties and a big pot of tea. Everything was alright with the world.

30 minutes of Jermain 'Fucking' Jenas and I'm tense now.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9781 on: Yesterday at 12:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on November  5, 2022, 11:57:21 am
They aren't agenda driven but the bias in favour of England is obvious but that is understandable because they know where their bread is buttered. The whole cricket broadcasting set up is great though and as you say the people themselves presenting, commentating or analysing are all sound in the main.

True Sky guys want England to do well but when they have to make a point they very rarely go over the top or put the boot in too much.

You would never hear Atherton/Hussain say England need to drop / sign 8 new players then two weeks later say we only need 2 new players aka G.Nev !!!

Sky Cricket is as good as it will get but on football they seem to enjoy complete idiots in the studio like many have said as the masses think Keane is funny thing is its eqsy money as he isnt telling you anything you dont know or havent seen.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9782 on: Yesterday at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 12:44:21 pm
We moved house last month and have had things on pretty much every weekend - it's been tiring. Today, I woke up at 10am after our first lie-in, had a lovely relaxing morning. We made bacon butties and a big pot of tea. Everything was alright with the world.

30 minutes of Jermain 'Fucking' Jenas and I'm tense now.

Tell Jenas to get out of your house mate ;)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9783 on: Yesterday at 01:10:27 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:53:01 pm
Tell Jenas to get out of your house mate ;)

I've got a theory that Jenas is trying to be like Ned Flanders in that Simpsons Halloween episode where he's the master of the universe, taking over all TV channels and eventually, people's homes. So in that context it makes sense.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9784 on: Yesterday at 03:05:56 pm »
Jenas thinks handball is dependent on where the players' legs are.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9785 on: Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm »
Shove it up your Second Half Spurs, Tyler.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9786 on: Yesterday at 06:31:54 pm »
Neville pre ejaculated at least 3 times in the 2nd half and he fully climaxed for Kane's goal, he's gonna need a new pair of jocks.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9787 on: Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm »
Nunez takes a pass in his stride at full pelt, knocks it past the full back and, had someone been up with him, he'd have slid it across goal.

"Clumsy touch from Nunez." - Tyler

Man's a cretin.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9788 on: Today at 01:02:56 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 03:05:56 pm
Jenas thinks handball is dependent on where the players' legs are.
Heard that.

Proper braindead comment - and he even asked the ex ref in the studio if that was the case!
