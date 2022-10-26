':-Televised football has gone only one way in the attention economy with more chatter and voices but perhaps less is moreHigh time these agenda-driven commentators and stations offered a '' on their live football broadcasts.They used to do it years ago, Amazon apparently offer it now, and there is no technical reason why others cannot offer it too.Personally, a foreign language stream has been my alternative choice for years - players names are still mentioned when on the ball etc.Their commentaries are often with more genuine passion and excitement for the game - and seemingly far less 'agenda' / bias from the UK commentators... who are more likely in interested in 'finding the story', creating lazy 'talking points; for 'analysis', or the social media reactions and 'HEATED DEBATES' videos that are released soon after - which often overlook the football itself. Or just talking bullshit to get a reaction or an argument for in their 'analysis' sections of the broadcast.My rant over