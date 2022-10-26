Poll

Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
October 26, 2022, 10:24:57 pm
My wife wanted to watch Blankety Blank at the weekend (no judgements please) and I was rather dismayed to find that Jermaine Jenas was on the celebrity panel. Sadly this was not one of the questions

Some say that Jermaine Jenas is an excellent football commentator, but to me hell always be a BLANK.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
October 27, 2022, 11:58:49 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on October 26, 2022, 10:24:57 pm
My wife wanted to watch Blankety Blank at the weekend (no judgements please) and I was rather dismayed to find that Jermaine Jenas was on the celebrity panel. Sadly this was not one of the questions

Some say that Jermaine Jenas is an excellent football commentator, but to me hell always be a BLANK.

;D

As I always say, hardest working agent in Britain he's got.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 1, 2022, 11:38:34 am

'Commentators have taken over but its time to let game do the talking | Soccer':-

Televised football has gone only one way in the attention economy with more chatter and voices but perhaps less is more

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/01/commentators-have-taken-over-but-its-time-to-let-game-do-the-talking


High time these agenda-driven commentators and stations offered a 'commentary-free option' on their live football broadcasts.

They used to do it years ago, Amazon apparently offer it now, and there is no technical reason why others cannot offer it too.


Personally, a foreign language stream has been my alternative choice for years - players names are still mentioned when on the ball etc.

Their commentaries are often with more genuine passion and excitement for the game - and seemingly far less 'agenda' / bias from the UK commentators... who are more likely in interested in 'finding the story', creating lazy 'talking points; for 'analysis', or the social media reactions and 'HEATED DEBATES' videos that are released soon after - which often overlook the football itself. Or just talking bullshit to get a reaction or an argument for in their 'analysis' sections of the broadcast.


My rant over ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 1, 2022, 12:38:34 pm
Totally agree. I've been having the radio on and syncing that up with the stream if possible. Can't stand any Sky or BT commentators.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 1, 2022, 10:40:23 pm
Seems the only thing worse than Steve McManamans commentary (always terrible) is Owen Hargreaves hair.  What on earths is it meant to be? He looks like hes had to get a quick dye from boots to try and hide his true identity from a dodgy gang whore after him.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
November 2, 2022, 09:28:33 am
Jamie O'Hara has to the most arrogant Spurs fan I've hear heard. So condescending yesterday when someone suggested that we will finish above them this season. Liverpool?  They're 9th, they got beat by Leeds at the weekend. Not a chance Liverpool finish above Spurs. 
We're 10 points behind them with 26 games left (25 for them), we play them at the weekend, we have been light years ahead of them in recent years and yeah, we've not been great domestically but we finished level on points in the CL with a team who people are saying are one of the best in Europe at the minute and haven't been beaten in 20 odd games before last night. Tube
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
Never seen anything as wooden as Gary Neville on HIGNFY, and Hislop destroyed him too on the Qatar debacle
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
Never seen anything as wooden as Gary Neville on HIGNFY, and Hislop destroyed him too on the Qatar debacle


Boss wasnt it.  They made him look like a right c*nt. 
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
He wasn't really any worse than most of the guest presenters, seems like most of them can't use an autocue in a natural manner, but the way he got completely destroyed by Hislop was a joy to watch and you have to wonder who advised him that agreeing to this appearance was a good idea.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm
never heard of that program.

would love to see that segment -- anyone got a link?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm
never heard of that program.

would love to see that segment -- anyone got a link?

If you are in the UK, have i got news for you is on iplayer, but if not then try searching for #hignfy on twitter, it will probably have the clip on there.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 12:23:37 am
Has Neville never seen the program? Surely he knew this would be brought up and yet he looked utterly lost for words when confronted. Brilliant from Hislop.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 12:26:04 am
Just watched the clip online, shown up for the utter hypocrite he is, fantastic. Nice to see him lost for words.
