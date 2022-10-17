Its why Ian Wright is good too, he just seems enthusiastic about it.



At the end of the day, Ian Wright loves the game and appreciates good football. He's enthusiastic about it too. I was recently listening to a podcast that was discussing punditry/media work in relation to ex-rugby players, but the discussion made me think of Ian Wright. On this podcast, a former rugby player noted that the media work was initially easy to get into with the right contacts, because your proximity appears closer to the game. But eventually, there is an awareness that once your name recognition begins to waver and a younger alternative is available, you'll likely get replaced.Some avoid this by being contrarians who take daft, biased positions that keep their name recognition in the public eye, but the really smart ones keep themselves involved in the sport. Not in the sense of talking with ex-teammates or visiting the training ground of their former clubs, but grasping an understanding of modern methods of training, tactics, analysis (i.e. advanced stats) and player development.I think part of what makes Ian Wright good is that not only does he like football, but he's also reached out into other areas (women's football, podcasts with the likes of the Ringer and Stadio) to keep himself knowledgeable in various facets of the sport. Too many don't do this and just rest on their laurels. And therefore unless they are a big household name, they likely don't survive, or become an annoying irrelevance.