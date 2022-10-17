Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 877813 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9720 on: October 17, 2022, 03:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 17, 2022, 11:49:18 am
Murphy and Keown saying Taylor was right in not blowing the whistle for the foul on Fabinho because he wanted to let the game flow. Just get rid of the ref and let VAR take over if that's the case. Also didn't have time to review the foul and attempted elbow on Salah that Klopp was sent off for.
[/b]

What was that about !  Big talking point in the game, and they "didn't have time" to review it? I'll tell you why. Because Klopp said what does Mo have to do to get a free kick, and every one of them have Salah does as a diver and a cheating foreigner, so they're not going to show something that dispels that myth. The treatment Salah gets from officials, and the media, is rotten.
If Salah had have dived there, and it was Guardiola who went mad and got sent, would they have time to have shown it?  There you go
Logged

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 09:06:59 am »
It might be a sign of the tide turning but Martin Tyler hasn't even been nominated for FSA Commentator of the Year. I'm pretty sure he's won it twice in recent years. Tyler is 77 it is a remarkable achievement that he's still commentating on the biggest matches but he really should be phased out as soon as possible.

Vicki Sparks is somehow on the list though. Just to qualify that comment, I have no problem with female commentators, Robyn Cowan who is also on the list is perfectly fine, but Vicki has always had such a grating voice and approach to the role.

I quite like Seb Hutchinson who has been doing Premier League games for Sky over the last couple of years. He makes the odd mistake but he has great enthusiasm for the matches he's commentating on. Hopefully he moves up the ladder.

Alex Scott has been nominated for best pundit, I like her as a pundit but haven't seen on actually be a pundit much lately I thought she was mostly a presenter these days?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,677
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 am »
Think she done a lot of punditry on the womens Euros, I actually prefer her on the punditry side, seems like she does a lot of preperation for the games. Not so much of a fan of the presenting, just comes across a bit bantery.

Agreed on Seb Hutchinson, too.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:34:17 am
Think she done a lot of punditry on the womens Euros, I actually prefer her on the punditry side, seems like she does a lot of preperation for the games. Not so much of a fan of the presenting, just comes across a bit bantery.

Agreed on Seb Hutchinson, too.

Oh yeah, I saw a lot of little videos of herself and Ian Wright throughout. Mostly watched it on a different channel so must have missed her. Fair enough so.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,871
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 01:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 17, 2022, 08:02:28 pm
I dunno if this is geo blocked but Telemundo highlights,and of course GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7pPHLgsitEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7pPHLgsitEk</a>

This is why...

7:16, "Salah, Salah, Salah!" while the ball is still in Allison's hands...

Andres knows...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm by afc turkish »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm »
a shout out to George Hamilton.  only the Irish on here will be familiar with him but has always been a great commentator imo.

just watched a programme on Hillsborough and he was interviewed in it as he was on commentary duty that day. i never knew he spoke so strongly in support of the Liverpool fans when Anne Williams was a guest on a talk show here back in 1999.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9726 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
Caught the second half of the Palace Wolves game on Amazon last night. McCoist still brilliant. No great secret to it. He simply comments on what is actually going on right in front of him and with no agenda. Why is that so hard for everyone else? (That's a rhetorical question by the way)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9727 on: Today at 11:42:32 am »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 11:38:27 am
Caught the second half of the Palace Wolves game on Amazon last night. McCoist still brilliant. No great secret to it. He simply comments on what is actually going on right in front of him and with no agenda. Why is that so hard for everyone else? (That's a rhetorical question by the way)

More importantly....he sounds like he actually enjoys football

Tyler, Neville, Danny Mills, Murphy, Hamann, Carragher etc etc etc just really dont seem like they do. Its why Ian Wright is good too, he just seems enthusiastic about it.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9728 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm »
Its ally McCoist all the way isnt it. With a bit of Ian Wright now and again.
Like you say a lot of the others clearly dont enjoy football and many dont understand whats happening on the pitch - so resort to tedious, cliched analysis of mistakes or VAR calls etc.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9729 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
a shout out to George Hamilton.  only the Irish on here will be familiar with him but has always been a great commentator imo.

just watched a programme on Hillsborough and he was interviewed in it as he was on commentary duty that day. i never knew he spoke so strongly in support of the Liverpool fans when Anne Williams was a guest on a talk show here back in 1999.

Do you have a link to that?

Always liked George and Jimmy McGee, I remember the quiz, Know Your Sport, they did and one of the prizes was an umbrella  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9730 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:42:32 am
Its why Ian Wright is good too, he just seems enthusiastic about it.

At the end of the day, Ian Wright loves the game and appreciates good football. He's enthusiastic about it too.  I was recently listening to a podcast that was discussing punditry/media work in relation to ex-rugby players, but the discussion made me think of Ian Wright. On this podcast, a former rugby player noted that the media work was initially easy to get into with the right contacts, because your proximity appears closer to the game. But eventually, there is an awareness that once your name recognition begins to waver and a younger alternative is available, you'll likely get replaced.

Some avoid this by being contrarians who take daft, biased positions that keep their name recognition in the public eye, but the really smart ones keep themselves involved in the sport. Not in the sense of talking with ex-teammates or visiting the training ground of their former clubs, but grasping an understanding of modern methods of training, tactics, analysis (i.e. advanced stats) and player development.

I think part of what makes Ian Wright good is that not only does he like football, but he's also reached out into other areas (women's football, podcasts with the likes of the Ringer and Stadio) to keep himself knowledgeable in various facets of the sport. Too many don't do this and just rest on their laurels. And therefore unless they are a big household name, they likely don't survive, or become an annoying irrelevance.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:09:50 pm
or become an annoying irrelevance.

Interesting points re: Ian Wright. He's one of the good guys.

I would argue though, that too many football pundits are an annoying irrelevance from the start - how the hell has Clinton Morrison got a gig as a pundit?!
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
a shout out to George Hamilton.  only the Irish on here will be familiar with him but has always been a great commentator imo.

just watched a programme on Hillsborough and he was interviewed in it as he was on commentary duty that day. i never knew he spoke so strongly in support of the Liverpool fans when Anne Williams was a guest on a talk show here back in 1999.
Loved him in that Columbo episode too



Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 02:01:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:09:50 pm
At the end of the day, Ian Wright loves the game and appreciates good football. He's enthusiastic about it too.  I was recently listening to a podcast that was discussing punditry/media work in relation to ex-rugby players, but the discussion made me think of Ian Wright. On this podcast, a former rugby player noted that the media work was initially easy to get into with the right contacts, because your proximity appears closer to the game. But eventually, there is an awareness that once your name recognition begins to waver and a younger alternative is available, you'll likely get replaced.

Some avoid this by being contrarians who take daft, biased positions that keep their name recognition in the public eye, but the really smart ones keep themselves involved in the sport. Not in the sense of talking with ex-teammates or visiting the training ground of their former clubs, but grasping an understanding of modern methods of training, tactics, analysis (i.e. advanced stats) and player development.

I think part of what makes Ian Wright good is that not only does he like football, but he's also reached out into other areas (women's football, podcasts with the likes of the Ringer and Stadio) to keep himself knowledgeable in various facets of the sport. Too many don't do this and just rest on their laurels. And therefore unless they are a big household name, they likely don't survive, or become an annoying irrelevance.

Great post mate.

Also on Ian Wright, the guy remembers where he came from!! There doesn't seem to be any ego, you can imagine if you grew up with him and lost contact then managed to reconnect, you would recognise him as the same lad you grew up with

Too many of the pundits seem to have this air of self importance to them as if their opinion is the be all and they wont hear any different
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,519
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9734 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm »
Chris Sutton dropped down the ratings dramatically today




Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:51 pm
Chris Sutton the lastest from the Daily Heil to chip in, theyve been having a daily article on Kloppos red card - its incredible.

He wants a 10 game suspension :lmao




Well, let's put that to bed straight away


https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/celtic-hero-chris-sutton-explodes-1013949
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9735 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Agbonlahor is the thickest person I've ever heard. His latest pearl of wisdom is that Klopp is jealous of Haaland's success.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:01:33 pm
Also on Ian Wright, the guy remembers where he came from!! There doesn't seem to be any ego, you can imagine if you grew up with him and lost contact then managed to reconnect, you would recognise him as the same lad you grew up with

Very true. His reaction to meeting his former schoolteacher  Mr. Pidgen being a prime example
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 239 240 241 242 243 [244]   Go Up
« previous next »
 