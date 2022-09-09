Kloppo's pal Agbonglahor this morning, he was asked about Jack Grealish and his nothing contribution and his response was pathetic. He loves Grealish, he's said he can be as good as Iniesta, Englands best player bla bla. He doesn't look at the stats he looks at his performances with his own eyes, which is probably worse. But, it's hard for Jack at City, because last Dortmund played "with 10 buses behind the ball". Team sit back. Sorry but, isn't that precisely the reason City paid 100 million quid for him ? For that exact reason. Klopp was right, what a tube