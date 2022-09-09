Hes unreal. Was laying into graham potter yesterday and trying to give him tactical advice



- just play 4/3/3, keep it simple



- logical for having to play koulibaly and forfana, as youve paid a lot of money for them



Football punditry nowadays is absolutely dreadful. Im not saying you have to be the best of the best to have an opinion but fuck me.



Hasselbaink was struggling to manage a side but still appearing on tv each week trying to pretend he knows what hes talking about. Imagine how infuriating that was for burton fans



Why is it a prerequisite that you have to have played football in England to be a pundit?, there's lads down the pub that could dissect a game and give you a point by point tactical analysis, instead of trotting out the same clichés and bullshit, then having a giggle about it like fucking Shearer and Lineker, most football fans I know want proper analysis of the game, the teams and players, stats prior to and after the game, the likes of Tifo Football on YouTube make an absolute mockery of the "banter" punditry of Carragher, Ratboy et al, it's in need of a big shakeup, and I'm all in favour of diversity, but I honestly don't think introducing women as commentators has helped much either.