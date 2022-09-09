Poll

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 9, 2022, 03:39:40 pm
Didnt see his name in the list, but personally think David Croft (Sky F1 race commentator) is quality.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 9, 2022, 05:25:07 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on September  9, 2022, 03:39:40 pm
Didnt see his name in the list, but personally think David Croft (Sky F1 race commentator) is quality.
Despises Hamilton and thinks David Crofty Croft is quality.  I dont think our views on F1 could be any more opposed  :D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 9, 2022, 05:35:39 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on September  9, 2022, 05:25:07 pm
Despises Hamilton and thinks David Crofty Croft is quality.  I dont think our views on F1 could be any more opposed  :D

Haha all good that mate. If everyone likes the same the world would be a boring place. 😀
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 9, 2022, 11:29:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on September  9, 2022, 10:40:46 am
Just read about that. Abu Dhabis talksport mouth piece is one of the most vile people in the media. Surely he will be sacked now.

He is by far and away the most annoying person on the radio, the single voice I cannot listen to 1 second of. Even if its a game, I hear him and off it goes.
TalkSport don't care who they have on and what they've done. He was calling us bin dippers not that long ago too. They might drop him for a bit but he'll be back. Just like Saunders when he was done for drink driving
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 9, 2022, 11:36:07 pm
Sinclair is Danny Mills level of gobshitery. Both among the worst you can get if you ignore Richard Keys. If you include Keys then there'll never be any contest.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 14, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
Didi Hamman eh. Always seems so down on us. He was on RTE last night saying that "fully expects Ajax to get something from the game". Sounded quite disappointed afterward too.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 14, 2022, 05:36:21 pm
He's lost the plot

Gary Neville@GNev2
I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just dont get it and think differently. They also dont stop till they get what they want!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 14, 2022, 05:47:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  9, 2022, 11:36:07 pm
Sinclair is Danny Mills level of gobshitery. Both among the worst you can get if you ignore Richard Keys. If you include Keys then there'll never be any contest.

Richard Keys infamous tweet never get's old, Everton have not been the same since[& the Ev were just as bad before the tweet too ;D]. :lmao
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 14, 2022, 10:01:32 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 14, 2022, 05:36:21 pm
He's lost the plot

Gary Neville@GNev2
I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just dont get it and think differently. They also dont stop till they get what they want!


He pretends he's some kind of saviour of football whereas in reality he's just a mercenary. Get rid of US investments, but bring in investments from human rights abusing sports washers, but only to Man Utd. That's what he wants
I suppose thats in relation to what the Chelsea fella said. If they want a real football man's take on it, read Klopp's comments
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 14, 2022, 10:07:22 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 14, 2022, 05:36:21 pm
He's lost the plot

Gary Neville@GNev2
I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just dont get it and think differently. They also dont stop till they get what they want!
Yeah Garry the problem with the English game is U.S. money/owners and not the fact people like Abu Dhabi and Saudi are just able to waltz in.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 15, 2022, 09:53:51 am
Kloppo's pal Agbonglahor this morning, he was asked about Jack Grealish and his nothing contribution and his response was pathetic. He loves Grealish, he's said he can be as good as Iniesta, Englands best player bla bla. He doesn't look at the stats he looks at his performances with his own eyes, which is probably worse. But, it's hard for Jack at City, because last Dortmund played "with 10 buses behind the ball". Team sit back.  Sorry but, isn't that precisely the reason City paid 100 million quid for him ? For that exact reason. Klopp was right, what a tube
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 15, 2022, 04:33:08 pm
Im starting to think that rat boy is being paid by the sportwashers.   
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 15, 2022, 05:56:36 pm
Quote from: slaphead on September 15, 2022, 09:53:51 am
Kloppo's pal Agbonglahor this morning, he was asked about Jack Grealish and his nothing contribution and his response was pathetic. He loves Grealish, he's said he can be as good as Iniesta, Englands best player bla bla. He doesn't look at the stats he looks at his performances with his own eyes, which is probably worse. But, it's hard for Jack at City, because last Dortmund played "with 10 buses behind the ball". Team sit back.  Sorry but, isn't that precisely the reason City paid 100 million quid for him ? For that exact reason. Klopp was right, what a tube

Hes unreal. Was laying into graham potter yesterday and trying to give him tactical advice

- just play 4/3/3, keep it simple

- logical for having to play koulibaly and forfana, as youve paid a lot of money for them

Football punditry nowadays is absolutely dreadful. Im not saying you have to be the best of the best to have an opinion but fuck me.

 Hasselbaink was struggling to manage a side but still appearing on tv each week trying to pretend he knows what hes talking about. Imagine how infuriating that was for burton fans
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 18, 2022, 08:25:12 am
So according to Micah Richards, the solution to Wolves problems is to get Costa back ASAP. You know, the same Costa thats not yet played a second for them.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 19, 2022, 10:17:06 am
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 20, 2022, 08:57:38 pm
Heard Danny Mills talking about the England goalkeeper spot. He says Pickford is unquestionably number one, with one of the reasons being that he is "streets ahead of the rest of them with his ability with ball at his feet"
I guess Pope and Ramsdale aren't capable of whacking the ball as hard as they can anytime it comes near them, because that's all I've ever seen Pickford do.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 20, 2022, 10:05:20 pm
What happened to Gordon Strachan. He was everywhere for abit then disappeared and seems to be back with BT for Scottish sides in Europe.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
September 20, 2022, 10:18:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 20, 2022, 10:05:20 pm
What happened to Gordon Strachan. He was everywhere for abit then disappeared and seems to be back with BT for Scottish sides in Europe.
Fighting lengthy lawsuits against all those manufacturers who used his likeness when making troll dolls?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 01:42:04 pm
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 01:48:23 pm
Saw someone on Twitter describe him as "commentating on every game as if he was watching Schindler's List."
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 07:24:33 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:42:04 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/mark-lawrenson-bbc-axed-me-because-im-a-65-year-old-white-male-b6xxvrzqm

https://archive.ph/WADQG

Lawro claiming he was "sacked" by the BBC as he was 65 and a white male!

Pundits are actually kept on far too long as it is. Lawrenson stopped playing in the 80s and was a failed manager in the late 80s/early 90s. He has no relevance to the modern game.

If he was still a good pundit then fair enough but he was always terrible anyway.

Is he supposed to stay on until death?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 15, 2022, 05:56:36 pm
Hes unreal. Was laying into graham potter yesterday and trying to give him tactical advice

- just play 4/3/3, keep it simple

- logical for having to play koulibaly and forfana, as youve paid a lot of money for them

Football punditry nowadays is absolutely dreadful. Im not saying you have to be the best of the best to have an opinion but fuck me.

 Hasselbaink was struggling to manage a side but still appearing on tv each week trying to pretend he knows what hes talking about. Imagine how infuriating that was for burton fans
Why is it a prerequisite that you have to have played football in England to be a pundit?, there's lads down the pub that could dissect a game and give you a point by point tactical analysis, instead of trotting out the same clichés and bullshit, then having a giggle about it like fucking Shearer and Lineker, most football fans I know want proper analysis of the game, the teams and players, stats prior to and after the game, the likes of Tifo Football on YouTube make an absolute mockery of the "banter" punditry of Carragher, Ratboy et al, it's in need of a big shakeup, and I'm all in favour of diversity, but I honestly don't think introducing women as commentators has helped much either.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm
Why is it a prerequisite that you have to have played football in England to be a pundit?, there's lads down the pub that could dissect a game and give you a point by point tactical analysis, instead of trotting out the same clichés and bullshit, then having a giggle about it like fucking Shearer and Lineker, most football fans I know want proper analysis of the game, the teams and players, stats prior to and after the game, the likes of Tifo Football on YouTube make an absolute mockery of the "banter" punditry of Carragher, Ratboy et al, it's in need of a big shakeup, and I'm all in favour of diversity, but I honestly don't think introducing women as commentators has helped much either.

Totally agree with all of that on BT early European stages has likes of Laurens Horncastle and its a really good listen then later on you get the planks bought in.

I dont listen to much now as I cant stand em my wife used to say dont let them bother you ! My response was they arent bothering me as such but they are terrible at their job and paid lots for it.

On this site some lads/gals bring facts/stats to the table ol not everyone likes stats etc but its interesting food for thought.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm
Why is it a prerequisite that you have to have played football in England to be a pundit?, there's lads down the pub that could dissect a game and give you a point by point tactical analysis, instead of trotting out the same clichés and bullshit, then having a giggle about it like fucking Shearer and Lineker, most football fans I know want proper analysis of the game, the teams and players, stats prior to and after the game, the likes of Tifo Football on YouTube make an absolute mockery of the "banter" punditry of Carragher, Ratboy et al, it's in need of a big shakeup, and I'm all in favour of diversity, but I honestly don't think introducing women as commentators has helped much either.
Probably because that's the way its always been in the U.K. so its just how it is I suppose. Sadly the likes of Sky, BT and the BBC know that the audience wants the shite banter ladden punditry and also they want that stuff to garner clicks/views online so its the road they have gone down.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 01:20:52 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:24:33 pm
Pundits are actually kept on far too long as it is. Lawrenson stopped playing in the 80s and was a failed manager in the late 80s/early 90s. He has no relevance to the modern game.

If he was still a good pundit then fair enough but he was always terrible anyway.

Is he supposed to stay on until death?

He was dreadful. He dialled it in every week, was ill-informed, didn't understand anything about modern football, conveyed absolutely no passion for the game, and wasn't funny. Apart from that, yeah, it was because he was a 65 year old white male.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 08:44:14 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:20:52 am
He dialled it in every week, was ill-informed, didn't understand anything about modern football, conveyed absolutely no passion for the game, and wasn't funny.

Martin tyler?
