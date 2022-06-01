Poll

Absolute disgrace this bloke.

Absolute disgrace this bloke.



As long as the viewing figures were okay, eh Jake?...  :butt

Has he still not found the decency to apologise for his comments, in blindly parroting UEFA's 'due to the late arrival of fans the match has been delayed' bullshit line, during pre-match segment of Final on Saturday?



Edit: it would seem Humphrey has deleted the tweet after some of the replies he received for posting it:-

www.footballreporting.com/clubs/liverpool/jake-humphrey-slammed-for-quickly-deleted-champions-league-final-tweet

& www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jake-humphrey-champions-league-tweet-27125379

What a prick.



Jim Boardman replying to a tweet by Jake Humphrey, after Humphrey had thanked Liverpool fans for looking after his elderly parents during the 2022 CL Final (though Humphrey still hasn't apologised for his comments that night):

"And theyd do it again Jake, even if theyd heard the way you initially parroted UEFA lies without question on the night. Its how we work, we look after each other, we help anyone who needs help, we welcome people to our city. We fight for each other because nobody else does.":-

https://twitter.com/JimBoardman/status/1532296312330366976



Edit: As of 3rd June... still no apology from Jake Humphrey or BT Sport (despite considerable numbers of people on Humphrey and BT twitter accounts asking them why not)...

This is not an age in which anything can happen and be covered up. My words at teams out. Lets make sure. Keep at it ⁦@LFC @TheAnfieldWrap Phil Scraton et al':-

https://twitter.com/CliveTyldesley/status/1532660372230254593 (with 30 second video)


^ kudos to Clive Tyldesley there.
This is not an age in which anything can happen and be covered up. My words at teams out. Lets make sure. Keep at it ⁦@LFC @TheAnfieldWrap Phil Scraton et al':-

https://twitter.com/CliveTyldesley/status/1532660372230254593 (with 30 second video)


^ kudos to Clive Tyldesley there.
Yep, well done Clive. I reckon I can forgive him for 'that night in Barcelona' now :)
Gets even better

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o58stoJJ5No&t=1s

"A can't speke! You bottleless get Campbell....you dickhead."  :lmao :lmao :wellin :wellin

The video is the best thing ever.

Proper Yorkshire passion.  8)
"A can't speke! You bottleless get Campbell....you dickhead."  :lmao :lmao :wellin :wellin

The video is the best thing ever.

Proper Yorkshire passion.  8)

Gerrim walkin!
If anyone wishes to vote and make sure Martin Tyler finishes dead last

https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-commentator-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards

No idea who the person leading it is, went Derek Rae -know him personally, so giving him a leg up.
If anyone wishes to vote and make sure Martin Tyler finishes dead last

https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-commentator-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards

No idea who the person leading it is, went Derek Rae -know him personally, so giving him a leg up.
Speaking of Tyler, There are people here in Australia who are actually happy he will be involved with the Australian coverage of the World Cup this year. It amazes me people still think he's good or they are totally unaware at how bad he is.
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
Fara Williams is the absolute pits.
It's so cringy how Talksport have tried to get elevate that fella that works there Andy Crook into something he's clearly not. He used to cover the odd game, do the odd update. Now they keep introducing him as their "tranefer guru" or "transfer expert"  , someone even referred to him yesterday as the "transfer god".  Then he comes on and rambles about absolutely nothing new. De Jong to Utd is possible but may not happen, Ronaldo wants to leave Utd but its hard to find a club. Tube
There is only one transfer god and thats Mac Red.

 Personally I could do without commentators and pundits. We pay a small fortune for the privilege to watch the Premier League, give us the no-commentary option as well.
There is only one transfer god and thats Mac Red.

Maybe they're the same person. He's been unmasked
Now they keep introducing him as their "tranefer guru"

Tranespotter, is he?
Jamie O'Hara going on about how good Spurs will be this season and how they will catch us and push City for the league. After the signing of Spence and Perisic in particular. His argument why they will finish above us?  Nunez hasn't done it in the Premier League. When reminded that neither have Spence and Perisic ?  Spence played well against Prem sides last season, and Peresic scored in the Champions League. And he wonders why he gets stick for being as thick as 2 planks eh.
While I'm on the subject of planks, Danny Mills seems to have a weirdly high opinion of himself and how much his views matter. Giving his season predictions about relegation, he reckons whoever he says will have it pinned on their dressing room wall. As if the players at relegation threatened teams like Man Utd, Everton, Fulham etc really care what he thinks
Jay Bothroyd is one you don't hear very much of. And going by what he has just came out with, thank God.
About the season. Man City have a player who can score 20 goals he reckons, in Haaland.......Liverpool don't have a player who can do that.
Ok, maybe one of the best players in Premier League history slipped his mind but, when reminded who that certain player was. "yeah but I'm talking Premier League only, 20 goals in the premier league. Haaland will do that but Liverpool don't have someone who can"
Jamie O'Hara going on about how good Spurs will be this season and how they will catch us and push City for the league. After the signing of Spence and Perisic in particular. His argument why they will finish above us?  Nunez hasn't done it in the Premier League. When reminded that neither have Spence and Perisic ?  Spence played well against Prem sides last season, and Peresic scored in the Champions League. And he wonders why he gets stick for being as thick as 2 planks eh.

Seems like he's conveniently forgot that Kane will be running himself into the ground at the World Cup whilst Haaland and Salah get 6 weeks off.

Spurs will be 3rd at best.
Jay Bothroyd is one you don't hear very much of. And going by what he has just came out with, thank God.
About the season. Man City have a player who can score 20 goals he reckons, in Haaland.......Liverpool don't have a player who can do that.
Ok, maybe one of the best players in Premier League history slipped his mind but, when reminded who that certain player was. "yeah but I'm talking Premier League only, 20 goals in the premier league. Haaland will do that but Liverpool don't have someone who can"


He's thick as shit.
He's thick as shit.

He really is. He's now arguing that Utd should keep Ronaldo, even if he huffs and moans and whinges his way through the season. ....Because he will score 20 goals and the rest doesn't matter. He's loving this 20 goals carry on
Dunno who it was, but the post match host on Talk Sport called out the city fans for singing Murderers and Always The Victims and said something has to be done.
The Roy Keane/Ian Wright Abu Dhabi wankfest yesterday was nauseating.
The Roy Keane/Ian Wright Abu Dhabi wankfest yesterday was nauseating.
I see we are in for another year of stupidity and nonsense from the pundits.
I see we are in for another year of stupidity and nonsense from the pundits.

Well don't watch it.  Turn on a minute before kick off, turn off as the players leave the pitch, and go for a cup of tea at half time.  Do yourself a favour.
David Connolly is very good. Has a very good knowledge of the football league in particular.
Well don't watch it.  Turn on a minute before kick off, turn off as the players leave the pitch, and go for a cup of tea at half time.  Do yourself a favour.
Ignoring pundits means you've still got to listen to the commentators talking wham about Pip and that night in Barcelona etc
I see BT have jibbed that dickhead off from presenting our game at the weekend.
I see BT have jibbed that dickhead off from presenting our game at the weekend.

Might need to be more specific here, BT employ a lot of them
Might need to be more specific here, BT employ a lot of them

I'm guessing he means Humphreys, as Lynsey Hipgrave has said she is leading BT sports coverage of the premier league this season. No idea if that means Humphrey is gone?
Didnt even notice shed mentioned the season. Even better!
I'm guessing he means Humphreys, as Lynsey Hipgrave has said she is leading BT sports coverage of the premier league this season. No idea if that means Humphrey is gone?
Fair play to BT if that is the case
Ooh I like a bit of Lyndsey...
The tweet for context:

After a weekend of dreams coming true for women in football the dreams of a football mad Geordie lass have also come true I couldnt be any prouder to be leading @btsports Premier League coverage this season 🥳 We KO with Fulham v Liverpool on Saturday at 11.30am
Might have to actually watch some pre-match, half time and post match stuff. Haven't done that in years
Well don't watch it.  Turn on a minute before kick off, turn off as the players leave the pitch, and go for a cup of tea at half time.  Do yourself a favour.
the mute button is your friend.
Great news. Although the gobshite of the South is still on Champs lg it seems.
