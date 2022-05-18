Heard 2 absolutely dreadful shouts on radio, 1 yesterday and 1 today. Can't work out which one was was the most pathetic attempts to stir the pot.

I was on my way home from 3 mental days in Liverpool, taxi from the airport here, head absolutely melted after 3 days on the lash. Taxi man was a big Liverpool fan asking about the game and atmosphere and all that, had the radio on.



Andy Goldstein, absolute tube. Reckons Raheem Sterling would get in our front 3 ahead of .......Salah. Yeah, the man with the Golden boot (again) and most assists would lose his place to Sterling.



Heads even more melted today, dunno who it was, anyway. Klopp didn't deserve the manager of the year award because he didn't win the league. Should of gone to Pep, who won the league by 1 goal and failed in the domestic cups, and in Europe, again.



I only thought that lad in Matthew Street at 2pm on Monday with the bottle of wine in his hand and one eye closed, staring in the windows of the bars, was mad.



There will be more shite than ever talked now the season is over.