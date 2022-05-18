Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 231 232 233 234 235 [236]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 833368 times)

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9400 on: May 18, 2022, 06:39:08 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 18, 2022, 12:46:47 am
Contrast the Martin Tyler's dirge above... to Peter Drury's commentary of the Matip goal:-

https://twitter.com/MathersLFC/status/1526692095074893827


Tyler was actually 'trending' on twitter earlier tonight - given the number of complaints about his commentary - not all from Liverpool fans either...

He seems to be trending every time theres a game on. I read last night that he actually said during the game "we are here for the underdog" did anyone hear that?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,671
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9401 on: May 18, 2022, 10:03:40 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 18, 2022, 02:42:12 am
i hear this all of the time but is it? whats so actually groundbreaking about his tactical analysis that was so good?  or is it a case of telling a lie so many times that it becomes the truth. Even earlier when he wasn't so unhinged thought his analysis was mediocre and basic at best.

I think when he started, he was better than mediocre, at least as far as the studio punditry stuff, he was rubbish even back then as a co-commentator though and I have no idea why Sky persist in using both him and Carra in that role since they are both still terrible at it, even if they weren't hampered by being alongside the bored and/or senile Tyler.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9402 on: May 18, 2022, 10:06:29 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 18, 2022, 06:39:08 am
He seems to be trending every time theres a game on. I read last night that he actually said during the game "we are here for the underdog" did anyone hear that?

Think it was "we support the underdog here" after the "everyone wants Liverpool to win" thing come up, was a bizarre bit of commentary. God forbid he and others there could just do their job and commentate on the game without roaring anyone on.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,704
  • Bam!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9403 on: May 18, 2022, 10:08:29 am »
One thing that's lowered Neville's analysis is the constant need to "banter" with Carragher.

He did have some interesting bits to add early on, and although I didn't always agree with it, he put it across well. It was a change from the crap "he didn't pass to the man in space 60 yards away" rubbish punditry we normally got.

These days he has become the kind of predicting things wrong, and all he seems to do is try and say things that will "get one over" on Carragher. The downfall of his precious team has driven him to more bias and repeating the same rubbish over and over. The encouragement they both get to support their team has made them hard to listen to and Neville has added in these weird sounds he makes throughout commentary too.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9404 on: May 18, 2022, 10:18:39 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May 18, 2022, 10:08:29 am
One thing that's lowered Neville's analysis is the constant need to "banter" with Carragher.

He did have some interesting bits to add early on, and although I didn't always agree with it, he put it across well. It was a change from the crap "he didn't pass to the man in space 60 yards away" rubbish punditry we normally got.

These days he has become the kind of predicting things wrong, and all he seems to do is try and say things that will "get one over" on Carragher. The downfall of his precious team has driven him to more bias and repeating the same rubbish over and over. The encouragement they both get to support their team has made them hard to listen to and Neville has added in these weird sounds he makes throughout commentary too.



They're at best annoying and at worst a bit disturbing. 



Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,550
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9405 on: May 18, 2022, 01:11:30 pm »

'The difference between Martin Tyler & Peter Drury on commentary.' - https://v.redd.it/glip7na618091 (Matip goal from Southampton vs Liverpool)

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/usavmf/the_difference_between_martin_tyler_peter_drury
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9406 on: May 20, 2022, 08:40:44 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 18, 2022, 01:11:30 pm
'The difference between Martin Tyler & Peter Drury on commentary.' - https://v.redd.it/glip7na618091 (Matip goal from Southampton vs Liverpool)

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/usavmf/the_difference_between_martin_tyler_peter_drury

Its the difference between someone with a genuine love and passion for the game, and someone working for a multi million pound cash cow focused on generating controversy for the sake of social media engagement. Sky are more arsed about creating drama and talking points to feed their discussion programmes and give them controversial content for twitter than they are about an exciting game.
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9407 on: May 21, 2022, 07:09:46 am »
Heard Tony Cascarino saying when Sheffield United came up there was a raucous atmosphere like every game was a cup final, their second year not so much of a great atmosphere. 🤔
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9408 on: May 21, 2022, 07:45:15 am »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on May 21, 2022, 07:09:46 am
Heard Tony Cascarino saying when Sheffield United came up there was a raucous atmosphere like every game was a cup final, their second year not so much of a great atmosphere. 🤔
So when they did decent the crowd was into it but when they were shit they weren't. What a brilliant take that is.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,137
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9409 on: May 21, 2022, 08:41:53 am »
More a case of there being no fans in the grounds the second season.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9410 on: May 21, 2022, 08:55:57 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 21, 2022, 08:41:53 am
More a case of there being no fans in the grounds the second season.
Oh yeah
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
  • JFT96
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9411 on: May 22, 2022, 04:32:25 pm »
Already got this game on mute because of Carragher
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9412 on: May 22, 2022, 04:34:37 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on May 22, 2022, 04:32:25 pm
Already got this game on mute because of Carragher

Absolutely awful... ive switched to supersport, he genuinly sucks all the fun out of the game for me...
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,137
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9413 on: May 23, 2022, 07:29:32 am »
Do them two gobshites think wearing welding glasses makes them look intelligent?
Logged
AHA!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9414 on: May 23, 2022, 10:36:34 am »
Crooks basically saying wanted to leave Mo out of his team of the season but felt he couldnt because he got the golden boot. Then goes on to talk about his form being awful and his contract negotiations. What a balloon.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9415 on: May 23, 2022, 10:56:51 am »
had the misfortune of hearing Robbie savage last night  - he claimed that man city success is not just down to spending big but to spending wisely

he then used Norwich City as an example of a club who had spent big but spent wrongly

FFS 

Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,884
  • Legend
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9416 on: May 23, 2022, 10:58:56 am »
I'm wondering why it is left to fan media to dissect a game and actually give some insight into what teams are doing.

The classic in you hear is how good someone is or xxx played well today.  Why did they?  What did they do? How did they beat the other team/their man?

It's race to the bottom, lowest common denominator stuff really.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9417 on: May 23, 2022, 10:14:09 pm »
just cannot wait for the day BT sports goes bust. they are 10 times worse than sky.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9418 on: May 24, 2022, 12:38:51 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on May 23, 2022, 10:14:09 pm
just cannot wait for the day BT sports goes bust. they are 10 times worse than sky.
But where will I get my amazing insight from Rio bruv
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9419 on: May 24, 2022, 12:40:19 am »
Quote from: oldman on May 23, 2022, 10:56:51 am
had the misfortune of hearing Robbie savage last night  - he claimed that man city success is not just down to spending big but to spending wisely

he then used Norwich City as an example of a club who had spent big but spent wrongly

FFS
I think he should switch Norwich with Everton and then he may have said something right for once.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9420 on: May 25, 2022, 11:44:37 am »
Heard 2 absolutely dreadful shouts on radio, 1 yesterday and 1 today. Can't work out which one was was the most pathetic attempts to stir the pot.
I was on my way home from 3 mental days in Liverpool, taxi from the airport here, head absolutely melted after 3 days on the lash.  Taxi man was a big Liverpool fan asking about the game and atmosphere and all that, had the radio on.

Andy Goldstein, absolute tube. Reckons Raheem Sterling would get in our front 3 ahead of .......Salah. Yeah, the man with the Golden boot (again) and most assists would lose his place to Sterling.

Heads even more melted today, dunno who it was, anyway. Klopp didn't deserve the manager of the year award because he didn't win the league. Should of gone to Pep, who won the league by 1 goal and failed in the domestic cups, and in Europe, again.

I only thought  that lad in Matthew Street at 2pm on Monday with the bottle of wine in his hand and one eye closed, staring in the windows of the bars, was mad.

There will be more shite than ever talked now the season is over.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9421 on: May 25, 2022, 02:33:14 pm »
Thierry Henry and Ian Wright are the ones i'd like to see and hear more from.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9422 on: May 26, 2022, 10:07:27 pm »
Anton Ferdinand doing absolutely nothing for improving the Ferdinand family IQ levels. Discussing who's been the best manager between Klopp, Guardiola and Mourinho. Proper Guardiola love in. It's fine to have an opinion but just because he has no intelligence he doesn't have to insult the rest of ours. They have not spent similar amounts of money and they both did not come into struggling teams
Oh and to make it even better, Guardiola is responsible for Spain and Germany wining the world cup, because he was coaching in those countries at the time, and he has changed how every kid if in England plays football now
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,940
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9423 on: May 26, 2022, 10:29:13 pm »
He went to Bayern in 2014/15. Germany won the World Cup that summer.  ;D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,136
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9424 on: May 26, 2022, 10:33:06 pm »
Think Im on the verge of hating all of them for a variety of reasons

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9425 on: May 26, 2022, 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 26, 2022, 10:29:13 pm
He went to Bayern in 2014/15. Germany won the World Cup that summer.  ;D

No need for facts Samie 😂
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9426 on: May 26, 2022, 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 26, 2022, 10:29:13 pm
He went to Bayern in 2014/15. Germany won the World Cup that summer.  ;D

haha I was wondering what the time frame was. What an idiotic claim to make eh. He then said something like "now he's in England just look how well England are doing now" Dick
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 05:15:06 pm »
How and why have BT Sport got Carlton Cole and Joleon Lescott for the biggest game in club football?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 231 232 233 234 235 [236]   Go Up
« previous next »
 