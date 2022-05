Contrast the Martin Tyler's dirge above... to Peter Drury's commentary of the Matip goal:-



https://twitter.com/MathersLFC/status/1526692095074893827





Tyler was actually 'trending' on twitter earlier tonight - given the number of complaints about his commentary - not all from Liverpool fans either...



He seems to be trending every time theres a game on. I read last night that he actually said during the game "we are here for the underdog" did anyone hear that?