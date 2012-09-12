Everything wrong with modern punditry can be summed up on last night's MNF season review. When they looked back at their pre-season predictions Neville went for:



Man Utd above Liverpool

Lukaku as top scorer

Everton as the team to over-perform

Arsenal as the team to under-perform

Verane as the player to watch



That is basically an E grade when it comes to getting things right. But will there be any major fallout over it? Will he hold his hands up and admit that he's basically failed to do the job that he is supposed to do (and is very well paid to do) and take his job more seriously? Will Sky look at this and think that maybe Neville doesn't deserve his soapbox to stand on and have his opinion held as fact? Or will they just laugh and banter about it because really no one actually gives a f*ck and it makes for good click bait videos?



Well, we didn't have to wait long for the answer because Neville then picked Walker over TAA in his team of the year despite the stats below:



Kyle Walker has played 20 PL games this season. 2 assists, 0 goals, and 14 goals conceded (0.70 per game).



Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 31 PL games this season. 12 assists, 2 goals, and 21 goals conceded (0.67 per game).



Welcome to punditry in 2022.

