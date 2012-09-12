Poll

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

redgriffin73

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9360 on: May 11, 2022, 02:05:56 pm
Tony Cascarino apparently thinks we should "respond to City buying Haaland" by buying...Harry Kane.
Crosby Nick

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9361 on: May 11, 2022, 02:19:50 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 11, 2022, 09:53:31 am
Him telling the story last week about how he turned up outside his old teacher's place in his white Bentley with the top down because she told him he would never be a footballer just shows what a massive twat he is.

That was very generous of his ex Spurs team mate David.
sinnermichael

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9362 on: May 11, 2022, 02:33:02 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 11, 2022, 02:05:56 pm
Tony Cascarino apparently thinks we should "respond to City buying Haaland" by buying...Harry Kane.

Yeah. Not like we're the top scorers in Europe's top 5 leagues or anything.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9363 on: May 11, 2022, 02:34:50 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 11, 2022, 02:05:56 pm
Tony Cascarino apparently thinks we should "respond to City buying Haaland" by buying...Harry Kane.

 :lmao
Fortneef

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9364 on: May 11, 2022, 02:41:03 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 11, 2022, 09:53:31 am
Him telling the story last week about how he turned up outside his old teacher's place in his white Bentley with the top down because she told him he would never be a footballer just shows what a massive twat he is.

She then turned up regularly at Billericay and reminded him that she was right after all.
Gili Gulu

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9365 on: May 14, 2022, 07:21:40 pm
Jenas before every Chelsea penalty, "Massive chance"
Skeeve

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9366 on: May 14, 2022, 08:21:18 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on May 14, 2022, 07:21:40 pm
Jenas before every Chelsea penalty, "Massive chance"

He's not wrong to be fair. :lmao
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9367 on: May 14, 2022, 11:51:31 pm
Linker confirmed what we all know tonight about BBC and how they've moved into the clickbait market. He asked Sheared and Richards today - whos the better team. Liverpool or City, When they couldn't answer he went off script a little. "come on you have to answer, its click bait , its what we have to do now"
Then at the very end -  come on 1 minute left. City or Liverpool.  BBC going full Talksport eh
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9368 on: Today at 11:07:16 am
Everything wrong with modern punditry can be summed up on last night's MNF season review.  When they looked back at their pre-season predictions Neville went for:

Man Utd above Liverpool
Lukaku as top scorer
Everton as the team to over-perform
Arsenal as the team to under-perform
Verane as the player to watch

That is basically an E grade when it comes to getting things right.  But will there be any major fallout over it?  Will he hold his hands up and admit that he's basically failed to do the job that he is supposed to do (and is very well paid to do) and take his job more seriously?  Will Sky look at this and think that maybe Neville doesn't deserve his soapbox to stand on and have his opinion held as fact?  Or will they just laugh and banter about it because really no one actually gives a f*ck and it makes for good click bait videos?

Well, we didn't have to wait long for the answer because Neville then picked Walker over TAA in his team of the year despite the stats below:

Kyle Walker has played 20 PL games this season.  2 assists, 0 goals, and 14 goals conceded (0.70 per game).

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 31 PL games this season.  12 assists, 2 goals, and 21 goals conceded (0.67 per game).

Welcome to punditry in 2022.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9369 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:07:16 am
Welcome to punditry in 2022.
Good summary.

He's just consistently wrong, mainly because he bases his predictions on what he hopes will happen rather than what is most likely to happen.

The other thing I struggle with is the status he is awarded by many, given his post playing achievements. Failed at Valencia, and has escaped scrutiny for his part in Hodgson's disastrous England spell. Then add in his record for being wrong.

Why any fucker takes what he says seriously or actively seeks his opinion is a mystery.
tubby

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9370 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:22:25 pm
The other thing I struggle with is the status he is awarded by many, given his post playing achievements. Failed at Valencia, and has escaped scrutiny for his part in Hodgson's disastrous England spell. Then add in his record for being wrong.

Why any fucker takes what he says seriously or actively seeks his opinion is a mystery.

It's because he legitimately changed the game when it came to post-match analysis.  His insight on tactics was streets ahead of anything else at the time.  Trouble is, the better we've become, the more unhinged his punditry has got.  He can't separate the fan from the pundit.
El Lobo

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9371 on: Today at 08:13:51 pm
Genuinely sounded like he just found out his mum died, the horrible fucking c*nt. Just retire and fuck off to Saudi Arabia with your old play mates you rank fucking twat.
cdav

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9372 on: Today at 08:15:04 pm
Tyler has never sounded as gutted as when we equalised then
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9373 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm
Fuck off you senile, unprofessional c*nt!
Samie

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9374 on: Today at 08:16:00 pm
That old goat needs to fuck off. I bet the decline of the mancs and our ascendancy has put the fool into a tailspin.
Ghost Town

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9375 on: Today at 08:17:18 pm
I assumed it must have been offside or disallowed or something as Tyler's tone of voice went down, not up
gerrardisgod

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9376 on: Today at 08:35:51 pm
Why the fuck is he trying to coin the phrase The Quad Squad?

Utter bellwhiff.
TepidT2O

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9377 on: Today at 08:36:01 pm
In most of the world the commentator goes mad when anyone scores. 

Sounds like theyve won the World Cup.


Tyler? Its like hes on death row.
bird_lfc

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9378 on: Today at 08:43:17 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Doesnt even hide it anymore. Bring in some new blood, some excitement, Id take Clinton Morrison over him for fucks sake
El Lobo

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9379 on: Today at 08:50:04 pm
When we win our next trophy I really hope they dont put that nasty spitting gobshite front and center like they normally do
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9380 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm
Tyler sounded like someone had shat in his bed when we scored. Absolute miserable c*nt
rob1966

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9381 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm
Tyler is a man City supporting c*nt. Should be nowhere near our games
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9382 on: Today at 09:15:30 pm
The Southampton stadium announcer genuinely sounded more pleased with our goal than Tyler. Job swap lads ?
rob1966

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9383 on: Today at 09:18:05 pm
It's fucking killing this c*nt that we refuse to give up 🤣🤣🤣
slaphead

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9384 on: Today at 09:18:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:18:05 pm
It's fucking killing this c*nt that we refuse to give up 🤣🤣🤣

It's killing me too lad
rob1966

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9385 on: Today at 09:23:40 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:18:51 pm
It's killing me too lad

So long as it kills Ped too and he fucks it up on Sunday
