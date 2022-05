Maybe its a slight guilty pleasure but I quite like Simon Jordan. He has an insight that very few on radio or TV have when it comes to football. How the finances work and ownership works. He's good to listen to on a lot of topics. I mean, he's a bit of a peacock and talks his fair share of bullox but, the things I like about him are he, ironically, sees through the media and doesn't buy into the hype, he doesn't have any time for people like Gary Neville and he appears to really dislike the ownerships of Man City and Newcastle.