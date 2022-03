I very rarely leave the game on for post match punditry anymore, but had it on last night for that little Merson/Souness bit. Got to say I didn't understand it from either side.



The question was "Who would you rather be right now" - Merson is perfectly fine saying City, he is right in that they could just go on an 8 game win streak, and they are at home in the game vs us. Why it then escalated into some argument is baffling and felt forced to me.