Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9120 on: Today at 04:23:32 pm
meady1981:
Whats the general consensus on Simon Jordan? Heard him talk for the first time and thought he sounded like he knew what he was talking about. Id always assumed he was a massive c*nt but I think I might have been mixing him up with Jason Cundy. Or that Daily mail guy who looks like Peter Griffin.

Simon Jordan is good to listen to on some things, like when it comes to running a club, finances, agents, TV deals, wages, managers etc, He admits he made mistakes and wasn't perfect but it's a good insight sometimes because there's not many people who were in his position who are on TV or Radio to offer it. There was a lot of that talk during the pandemic so his insight was interesting.
I actually quite like Cundy you know, I mean, he absolutely hates us. He hates everyone except Chelsea but he's fair. in his assessment, that's all you want.  I've heard him argue a few times that our title season was the best ever performance by a league team and we're up there with the best ever premier league teams with our performances.
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9121 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm
slaphead:
Simon Jordan is good to listen to on some things, like when it comes to running a club, finances, agents, TV deals, wages, managers etc, He admits he made mistakes and wasn't perfect but it's a good insight sometimes because there's not many people who were in his position who are on TV or Radio to offer it. There was a lot of that talk during the pandemic so his insight was interesting.
I actually quite like Cundy you know, I mean, he absolutely hates us. He hates everyone except Chelsea but he's fair. in his assessment, that's all you want.  I've heard him argue a few times that our title season was the best ever performance by a league team and we're up there with the best ever premier league teams with our performances.

Cundy has mellowed a bit, mainly because he has to work with Goldstein who steals a living. Absolutely clueless and completely bitter to boot.
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9122 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm
sinnermichael:
Micah Richards is clueless, excerpt 5000. Henry can't believe what he's hearing.

https://twitter.com/rodrygolazo/status/1501961426373681157
Hes a clown. Dumber than a random fan youll find in a pub.
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Reply #9123 on: Today at 10:55:02 pm
sinnermichael:
Cundy has mellowed a bit, mainly because he has to work with Goldstein who steals a living. Absolutely clueless and completely bitter to boot.

He definitely has. I used to dislike him but I find him easy listening now. Goldstein for me is one of the most biased men on radio. He's completely obsessed with us too. When you listen to him he turns every conversation into one about us.
