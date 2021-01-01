Whats the general consensus on Simon Jordan? Heard him talk for the first time and thought he sounded like he knew what he was talking about. Id always assumed he was a massive c*nt but I think I might have been mixing him up with Jason Cundy. Or that Daily mail guy who looks like Peter Griffin.



Simon Jordan is good to listen to on some things, like when it comes to running a club, finances, agents, TV deals, wages, managers etc, He admits he made mistakes and wasn't perfect but it's a good insight sometimes because there's not many people who were in his position who are on TV or Radio to offer it. There was a lot of that talk during the pandemic so his insight was interesting.I actually quite like Cundy you know, I mean, he absolutely hates us. He hates everyone except Chelsea but he's fair. in his assessment, that's all you want. I've heard him argue a few times that our title season was the best ever performance by a league team and we're up there with the best ever premier league teams with our performances.