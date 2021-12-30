Martin Tyler is that stooge who kissed arse to get to the top.



how this monotone bore becamse a flagship commentator is beyond me. he is actually one of the main reasons i could never bought a Fifa game in 20 years. he is incapable of broadcasting the match. god help you if you are watching a lower league match and he is commentating. if you arent familiar with the players, you will never find out who they are.



in my opinion the main criteria for a great commentator are:



- to be reasonably knowledgeable about the game: he hasnt a clue.

-inform the viewers who has the ball: he is incapable of doing this.

-be exciting and have a good strong voice: you would wonder at times if he actually likes the sport and his monotone drones would put you to sleep.

-Be neutral: incapable of this also but being the lick arse he is, he most likely is just towing the line in this regard.



Tyler ticks none of these boxes. there are commentators at smaller stations that are far better than this fraud.



dont get me started on that moron neville. i cant for the life of me understand how an ex united player who was vocal in his hatred of Liverpool is put on commentary duty for all our games. he is as bad a co-commentator as he was a manager. its like a child is co commentator.