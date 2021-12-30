Poll

Author Topic: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition  (Read 770751 times)

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8920 on: December 30, 2021, 12:31:59 pm »
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8921 on: December 30, 2021, 08:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on December 30, 2021, 12:05:43 pm
Agreed...again, the pain in the ringpiece that was the match itself might've soured my view but I think that was the first time Ally has got on my tits while covering a game....what's happened to Tyldesley btw?...Champion is a fuckin awful lead commentator...dragged McCoist down with his stat-based shite and tryhard non-sequiturs........and the least said about the poxy camera angle for the penalty the better.....sort it out Bezos

As long as Im able to tune out the commentator if need be, all good.

Its the fuckers you cant even tune out  utter trash like Robbie Savage for example. I simply dont know how he ever got a gig on tv. Hes thick and has a voice that makes me want to puke.

Edit: forget to mention that daft twat Garth Crooks too. Bitter little bozo
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8922 on: December 30, 2021, 11:25:19 pm »
Garth Crooks team of the year is genuinely something to behold, criminal that he picks up a wage for the shit he comes out with
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8923 on: December 30, 2021, 11:31:29 pm »
Being able to mute the commentary on Amazon is bliss. Even mccoist cant compete with that.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8924 on: January 2, 2022, 05:08:34 pm »
Neville just now - "If you swapped the front three of Liverpool and Chelsea, Chelsea would probably be 2-0 up". Stunning.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8925 on: January 2, 2022, 05:21:33 pm »
Tyler and Neville not hiding their feelings today.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8926 on: January 2, 2022, 05:23:39 pm »
Quote from: VVM on January  2, 2022, 05:21:33 pm
Tyler and Neville not hiding their feelings today.

Its been incredible to listen to.

Apparently Chelsea have players out injured who knew ??? We do now the amount of times mentioned !
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8927 on: January 2, 2022, 06:27:20 pm »

All lives matter
Martin Tyler off you there
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8928 on: January 2, 2022, 06:27:25 pm »
Hearing "it wasn't as bad as Mane's" or whatever the exact comment was as one of ours is smashed in the face with an elbow was pretty vile. Was begging for Fabinho to be booked too then the replay showed a pathetic Pulisic dive.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8929 on: January 2, 2022, 06:41:38 pm »
Tyler is well past his sell-by date, needs fucking off asap
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8930 on: January 2, 2022, 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January  2, 2022, 06:41:38 pm
Tyler is well past his sell-by date, needs fucking off asap
Tyler: advantage played but Im not sure how
Much of advantage it is as liverpool can regroup.

Literally no one gives us that comment the other way, least of all Tyler a few minutes prior.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8931 on: January 2, 2022, 06:58:20 pm »
Some of the groans from Neville today were fucking shocking. There's a big enough pool out there to have impartial commentators. Why we have to listen to him on Liverpool games is beyond me.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8932 on: January 2, 2022, 07:01:39 pm »
That was utterly grim today- both of them so biased its untrue

I actually wasn't sure Salah had scored given their miserable reaction and then the sex noises when Chelsea scored was just disgusting
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8933 on: January 2, 2022, 07:16:15 pm »
Jim Beglin reckons Sadio's elbow in the first minute was as a result of frustration from missing a header or something in the Leicester game. Watched the balance with sound off.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8934 on: January 2, 2022, 09:59:27 pm »
Kloppo was at home  today. He got first hand taste at what the Sky dickheads think of us.  :D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8935 on: January 2, 2022, 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  2, 2022, 09:59:27 pm
Kloppo was at home  today. He got first hand taste at what the Sky dickheads think of us.  :D

Would love him to make some kind of sarcastic comment about it at some point ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8936 on: January 2, 2022, 11:26:41 pm »
Muppet Of The Match - Jim Beglin

Pulisic tackle on Jota (16m) - 'It's a momentum tackle.. I'm not accusing Jota in this case but players do exaggerate, they do play on it... It's an occupational hazard that tackle (for the tackler)'

Havertz elbow on Konate (76m) - 'Standard elevation as you compete for the ball'

Fabinho tackle on Pulisic (79m) 'Now days you don't need to make contact, if you cause imbalance to your opponent... Pulisic trying to avoid the tackle'
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8937 on: January 3, 2022, 12:34:48 am »
Martin Tyler is that stooge who kissed arse to get to the top.

how this monotone bore becamse a flagship commentator is beyond me.  he is actually one of the main reasons i could never bought a Fifa game in 20 years. he is incapable of broadcasting the match. god help you if you are watching a lower league match and he is commentating. if you arent familiar with the players, you will never find out who they are.

in my opinion the main criteria for a great commentator are:

- to be  reasonably knowledgeable about the game: he hasnt a clue.
-inform the viewers who has the ball: he is incapable of doing this.
-be exciting and have a good strong voice: you would wonder at times if he actually likes the sport and his monotone drones would put you to sleep.
-Be neutral: incapable of this also but being the lick arse he is, he most likely is just towing the line in this regard.

Tyler ticks none of these boxes. there are commentators at smaller stations that are far better than this fraud.

dont get me started on that moron neville. i cant for the life of me understand how an ex united player who was vocal in his hatred of Liverpool is put on commentary duty for all our games. he is as bad a co-commentator as he was a manager.  its like a child is co commentator.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8938 on: January 3, 2022, 07:32:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  2, 2022, 11:26:41 pm
Muppet Of The Match - Jim Beglin

Pulisic tackle on Jota (16m) - 'It's a momentum tackle.. I'm not accusing Jota in this case but players do exaggerate, they do play on it... It's an occupational hazard that tackle (for the tackler)'

Havertz elbow on Konate (76m) - 'Standard elevation as you compete for the ball'

Fabinho tackle on Pulisic (79m) 'Now days you don't need to make contact, if you cause imbalance to your opponent... Pulisic trying to avoid the tackle'

I don't know how you got to the 79th minute of Beglin. He's unbearably biased. What did we do to him to earn this?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8939 on: January 4, 2022, 11:23:40 pm »
I give you Captain Bellend himself Tim Sherwood.   ;D

Quote
Ralf Rangnicks been managing in Germany for years and never come close to winning the Scudetto
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8940 on: January 4, 2022, 11:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2022, 11:23:40 pm
I give you Captain Bellend himself Tim Sherwood.   ;D


I mean, hes not wrong.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8941 on: January 5, 2022, 08:11:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2022, 11:23:40 pm
I give you Captain Bellend himself Tim Sherwood.   ;D


hahahahha what a tube. He thinks he's a genius too and made Harry Kane.  I'll use the word loosley but his knowledge of the European game is dreadful. He gave off when Spurs signed Regullion too because no one ever seen him play. Wally.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 09:06:10 pm »
Driving today heard a bit of the football today, unfortunately Trevor Sinclair was on. He's absolutely useless. Some of the rubbish he talks dear Jesus. On about a player can't mind who, scores his goals mostly in the 6 yard box because "thats where real athletes score goals from".  Also going on about how half of our young lads have to go on loan to play, to become men, to play against men and learn the ugly side of the game. Course, the likes of Foden were right to stay at Manchester City to learn from the best
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 10:15:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:06:10 pm
Driving today heard a bit of the football today, unfortunately Trevor Sinclair was on. He's absolutely useless. Some of the rubbish he talks dear Jesus. On about a player can't mind who, scores his goals mostly in the 6 yard box because "thats where real athletes score goals from".  Also going on about how half of our young lads have to go on loan to play, to become men, to play against men and learn the ugly side of the game. Course, the likes of Foden were right to stay at Manchester City to learn from the best

Ignore him he probably had a bottle of Peroni in his hand whilst pissing his pants !
