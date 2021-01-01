Agreed...again, the pain in the ringpiece that was the match itself might've soured my view but I think that was the first time Ally has got on my tits while covering a game....what's happened to Tyldesley btw?...Champion is a fuckin awful lead commentator...dragged McCoist down with his stat-based shite and tryhard non-sequiturs........and the least said about the poxy camera angle for the penalty the better.....sort it out Bezos
As long as Im able to tune out the commentator if need be, all good.
Its the fuckers you cant even tune out
utter trash like Robbie Savage for example. I simply dont know how he ever got a gig on tv. Hes thick and has a voice that makes me want to puke