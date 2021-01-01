Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Ian Wright-late option
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 12:31:59 pm
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 08:18:30 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:05:43 pm
Agreed...again, the pain in the ringpiece that was the match itself might've soured my view but I think that was the first time Ally has got on my tits while covering a game....what's happened to Tyldesley btw?...Champion is a fuckin awful lead commentator...dragged McCoist down with his stat-based shite and tryhard non-sequiturs........and the least said about the poxy camera angle for the penalty the better.....sort it out Bezos

As long as Im able to tune out the commentator if need be, all good.

Its the fuckers you cant even tune out  utter trash like Robbie Savage for example. I simply dont know how he ever got a gig on tv. Hes thick and has a voice that makes me want to puke
