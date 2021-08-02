Poll

2021 Who is the best

Ally McCoist
Pat Nevin
Liam Rosenior
Andres Cantor
Lutalo Muhammad
Barry Davies
Nasser Hussain
Michael Johnson
Gaby Logan
Natalie Sawyer
Andy Brasswell
Orla Chennaoui
Arlo White
Hazel Irvine
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Isa Guha
Clare Balding
Chris Hoy
Becky Adlington
Beth Tweddle
Katherine Grainger
Richie Woodhall
Kelly Cates
Alan Shearer
Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
Jamie Carragher
Graeme Souness
Martin Tyler
John Champion
Clive Tyldesley
Jim Beglin
Ian Darke
Seb Hutchinson
Karen Carney
Alan Parry
David Coulthard
Mark Webber
Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 04:32:09 pm
Natalie Sawyer's comes across quite well. She can do what 90% of them can't do and cut through the waffle, the sensationalist bullox and the tired lines.
What's the name of the fella that does a lot of European football too ? Andy Brasswell or something I think. He sounds alright.
Few decent spuds for the new season would be nice on the airwaves, but it will we polluted with tubes like Danny Mills, Trevor Sinclair and Garth Crooks
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 04:35:32 pm
slaphead:
Natalie Sawyer's comes across quite well. She can do what 90% of them can't do and cut through the waffle, the sensationalist bullox and the tired lines.
What's the name of the fella that does a lot of European football too ? Andy Brasswell or something I think. He sounds alright.
Few decent spuds for the new season would be nice on the airwaves, but it will we polluted with tubes like Danny Mills, Trevor Sinclair and Garth Crooks

Where's Natalie Sawyer presenting these days?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 04:43:04 pm
Been watching the majority of the Olympics on Eurosport and Orla Chennaoui is very good.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 04:43:57 pm
She does Talksport now. Honesty she's the same as the others just much better looking.  A few months back during the Trent being dropped by England thing she tried to make out that he was some average Full Back compared to the others ahead of him.  ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 05:06:27 pm
Gotta nominate Arlo White, best Premier League commentator. Americans are spoiled.
https://streamable.com/j78y9
https://streamable.com/xgzdj8

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 05:46:48 pm
Hazel Irvine is always a solid presenter for whatever sport she's covering.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 05:50:25 pm
rob1966:
I always have loved to listen to her. Having Terry Yorath as a Dad helped get her interested in football.

Terry did his absolute best to turn me off football with his stint at Wales ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 08:22:41 pm
Boaty McBoatface:
Hazel Irvine is always a solid presenter for whatever sport she's covering.

and has found the secret of not aging at all. either that or she's got a painting in her attic.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 08:50:51 pm
Ebony Rainford Brent, Isa Guha, and Keysey from the cricket are particular favourites of mine
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 2, 2021, 09:24:04 pm
Welshred:
Terry did his absolute best to turn me off football with his stint at Wales ;D

He got Wales closer to a World Cup than anyone didnt he? Hed definitely have got you to a couple of Euros if they let three quarters of the continent enter back then like they do now.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 5, 2021, 09:57:49 pm
Disappointed with the stripped down BBC Olympic coverage this time out (down to the myopic greed of the IOC I know)...but even allowing for that, the overall standard of BBC punditry has been first class...Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and of course Gabby Logan (best British sports anchor - and best MOTD host bar none for me) all terrific ...but what's really refreshing is to see and hear ex-pro's talking eloquently about their chosen sports...we've become so accustomed to the endless conveyor belt of footy plantpots talking absolute shite and stealing a living - that it's a joy to hear the insightful contributions of Chris Hoy, Becky Adlington, Beth Tweddle, Katherine Grainger, Richie Woodhall and Michael Johnson among others....Compare Adlington's or Woodhall's enlightening analysis to the desperate empty clichés farted out by Jenas, Murphy, Shearer etc...or the laid-back expertise of Gabby to the snide boysclub pointscoring of the jugeared crispeater.....will be delighted to have the footy season back...just a shame the gravy-train of imposters will accompany it...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 6, 2021, 10:18:47 pm
Pistolero:
Disappointed with the stripped down BBC Olympic coverage this time out (down to the myopic greed of the IOC I know)...but even allowing for that, the overall standard of BBC punditry has been first class...Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and of course Gabby Logan (best British sports anchor - and best MOTD host bar none for me) all terrific ...but what's really refreshing is to see and hear ex-pro's talking eloquently about their chosen sports...we've become so accustomed to the endless conveyor belt of footy plantpots talking absolute shite and stealing a living - that it's a joy to hear the insightful contributions of Chris Hoy, Becky Adlington, Beth Tweddle, Katherine Grainger, Richie Woodhall and Michael Johnson among others....Compare Adlington's or Woodhall's enlightening analysis to the desperate empty clichés farted out by Jenas, Murphy, Shearer etc...or the laid-back expertise of Gabby to the snide boysclub pointscoring of the jugeared crispeater.....will be delighted to have the footy season back...just a shame the gravy-train of imposters will accompany it...

This in absolute spades.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 8, 2021, 09:08:05 pm
Pistolero:
Disappointed with the stripped down BBC Olympic coverage this time out (down to the myopic greed of the IOC I know)...but even allowing for that, the overall standard of BBC punditry has been first class...Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and of course Gabby Logan (best British sports anchor - and best MOTD host bar none for me) all terrific ...but what's really refreshing is to see and hear ex-pro's talking eloquently about their chosen sports...we've become so accustomed to the endless conveyor belt of footy plantpots talking absolute shite and stealing a living - that it's a joy to hear the insightful contributions of Chris Hoy, Becky Adlington, Beth Tweddle, Katherine Grainger, Richie Woodhall and Michael Johnson among others....Compare Adlington's or Woodhall's enlightening analysis to the desperate empty clichés farted out by Jenas, Murphy, Shearer etc...or the laid-back expertise of Gabby to the snide boysclub pointscoring of the jugeared crispeater.....will be delighted to have the footy season back...just a shame the gravy-train of imposters will accompany it...

Spot on. I watched some coverage and while I had little knowledge of some of the sports, the people on the panel really helped with that because of their analysis and insight. Which is what you'd think the job is for a lot of these people. If you had no idea about football and listened to some of the clowns who comment on it, you'd come out even more clueless.

And please god whoever is Darren Bent's editor, have a word with him. 10 mins today I heard him for and its no exaggeration to say he said the word "listen" at least 30 times. Makes him sound patronising.
While I'm having a rant. Did anyone head Evra on BBC five live earlier ?  Talking about Kane. Used Van Persie moving to Utd to make his point. He said he (Evra) used to call Arsenal his baby, because when they played them they "slapped them every time". And he told him "welcome to a mans club" when he signed.  What a disrespectful nasty little wanker he is
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 9, 2021, 09:45:20 am
Pistolero:
Disappointed with the stripped down BBC Olympic coverage this time out (down to the myopic greed of the IOC I know)...but even allowing for that, the overall standard of BBC punditry has been first class...Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and of course Gabby Logan (best British sports anchor - and best MOTD host bar none for me) all terrific ...but what's really refreshing is to see and hear ex-pro's talking eloquently about their chosen sports...we've become so accustomed to the endless conveyor belt of footy plantpots talking absolute shite and stealing a living - that it's a joy to hear the insightful contributions of Chris Hoy, Becky Adlington, Beth Tweddle, Katherine Grainger, Richie Woodhall and Michael Johnson among others....Compare Adlington's or Woodhall's enlightening analysis to the desperate empty clichés farted out by Jenas, Murphy, Shearer etc...or the laid-back expertise of Gabby to the snide boysclub pointscoring of the jugeared crispeater.....will be delighted to have the footy season back...just a shame the gravy-train of imposters will accompany it...

I'd like to add Lutalo Muhammad to that list, he was the Taekwondo feller.  He was spot on, intelligent, eloquent, informative, passionate, and most importantly vacuous cliche free! 
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 9, 2021, 10:52:41 am
+ 1 Pistolero.
Was going to say something similar, but you've summed it up. It was an absolute pleasure to listen to them all. Insightful, intelligent, articulate and added to the viewers experience.

Night and day with 90% of football coverage.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 9, 2021, 10:33:37 pm
TheMissionary:
I'd like to add Lutalo Muhammad to that list, he was the Taekwondo feller.  He was spot on, intelligent, eloquent, informative, passionate, and most importantly vacuous cliche free!
I'd already mentioned him earlier in the thread. Now he's on it twice. ;D
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 10, 2021, 08:58:13 am
Boaty McBoatface:
I'd already mentioned him earlier in the thread. Now he's on it twice. ;D

Sorry, I obviously didn't go back far enough.  I can't stay interested for more than a couple of pages...getting old.   What was I saying?
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 11:38:22 am
The new season on BBC Radio 5 Live

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2021/5-live-premier-league-21-22-programming-announced

Not a great deal to get excited about it has to be said...unless you're related to Chris Sutton



Our live commentary team will be led by correspondent John Murray. He is joined by the likes of Ian Dennis, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Vicki Sparks, Conor McNamara and Seb Hutchinson. Pundits include Chris Sutton, Karen Carney, Dion Dublin, Rob Green, Clinton Morrison and Pat Nevin.

606 football phone-in returns following an incredibly eventful period during Euro 2020. Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton are reunited, taking fan calls and reacting to the latest results

Alongside 606 is BBC Radio 5 Lives home of fantasy football discussion, Fantasy 606. Hosted by Ali Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave

The Monday Night Club, with Mark Chapman, Micah Richards, Chris Sutton and Rory Smith, returns on Monday 16 August

Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 11:59:07 am
It makes one despair because Radio 5 Live used to be pretty good. I used to listen to it a lot and became a familar and valued part of the day. It wasn't perfect, but the tone and tenor of their football output was better than the aural clickbait and tabloid rubbish it has become
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 12:29:13 pm
After the Olympics and seeing experts in their own sport providing valuable insight, whilst also actually coming across as eloquent and knowledgeable in other sports, I for one can't wait to see the likes of Sutton, Murphy and Mills struggling to provide any insight into their own sport and coming across as miserable c*nts whilst doing so.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 12:30:37 pm
Does Kelly Cates not do it anymore?

Not that Id blame her, seeing those names.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 01:34:44 pm
fucking appalled:
After the Olympics and seeing experts in their own sport providing valuable insight, whilst also actually coming across as eloquent and knowledgeable in other sports, I for one can't wait to see the likes of Sutton, Murphy and Mills struggling to provide any insight into their own sport and coming across as miserable c*nts whilst doing so.

Might be an unpopular opinion but does it not just further cement the belief that footballers are on the whole pretty vapid?

Most of the former Olympians will have gone through a normal school education where they trained heavily in their sport/discipline. They probably would have had jobs like the rest of us, earning a crust whilst continuing their training on the side. They'll socialise with their colleagues and neighbours, meet people from different walks of life and develop as individuals.

Footballers, on the other hand, are picked at a very young age as being 'special' and their education takes a backseat whilst their skills are honed. At most they'll complete some GCSEs which are taken because the law says they have to do so. They live a life largely around other footballers and coaching staff whose sole job is to make them a good footballer. When they make the big time, their life is spent actively avoiding the public rather than spending time with them.

Due to the popularity of and the money in the sport, it leads to the development of adults who are not particularly well-rounded or very interesting and it shows through these idiot ex-pundits who are regular pretty vacuous.

Of course there are plenty of exceptions to this; Richards, Neville, Carragher etc. but I don't think it's too broad of a generalisation.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 01:44:10 pm
ALAN SHEARER   :lickin
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 11, 2021, 02:08:28 pm
.adam:
Might be an unpopular opinion but does it not just further cement the belief that footballers are on the whole pretty vapid?

Most of the former Olympians will have gone through a normal school education where they trained heavily in their sport/discipline. They probably would have had jobs like the rest of us, earning a crust whilst continuing their training on the side. They'll socialise with their colleagues and neighbours, meet people from different walks of life and develop as individuals.

Footballers, on the other hand, are picked at a very young age as being 'special' and their education takes a backseat whilst their skills are honed. At most they'll complete some GCSEs which are taken because the law says they have to do so. They live a life largely around other footballers and coaching staff whose sole job is to make them a good footballer. When they make the big time, their life is spent actively avoiding the public rather than spending time with them.

Due to the popularity of and the money in the sport, it leads to the development of adults who are not particularly well-rounded or very interesting and it shows through these idiot ex-pundits who are regular pretty vacuous.

Of course there are plenty of exceptions to this; Richards, Neville, Carragher etc. but I don't think it's too broad of a generalisation.

Probably a good element of truth there, but there also seems to be a desire in most other sports to get intelligent, eloquent, enthusiastic people to talk about their sports whilst football seems to veer heavily towards 'shock jockeys' and anyone who is basically going to generate as much social media interest as possible (good or bad, usually bad)
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 14, 2021, 09:31:53 am
Ghost Town:
It makes one despair because Radio 5 Live used to be pretty good. I used to listen to it a lot and became a familar and valued part of the day. It wasn't perfect, but the tone and tenor of their football output was better than the aural clickbait and tabloid rubbish it has become

This is taken from that BBC link posted above:

606 football phone-in returns following an incredibly eventful period during Euro 2020. Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton are reunited, taking fan calls and reacting to the latest results and developments within football. Expect drama, overreaching optimism and tragicomic pessimism - and thats just from Robbie and Chris!

Which is exactly what you've described. Their football coverage used to be excellent because it was just that but they've moved away from that, for whatever reason and it's a shame because it used to be a much better alternative than most other outlets.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 14, 2021, 10:37:32 am
Hazell:

606 football phone-in returns following an incredibly eventful period during Euro 2020. Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton are reunited, taking fan calls and reacting to the latest results and developments within football. Expect drama, overreaching optimism and tragicomic pessimism - and thats just from Robbie and Chris!

Which is exactly what you've described. Their football coverage used to be excellent because it was just that but they've moved away from that, for whatever reason and it's a shame because it used to be a much better alternative than most other outlets.

Theres dumbing down and then theres Robbie savage
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 14, 2021, 10:50:34 am
I declare this vote officially open!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
August 15, 2021, 12:54:24 pm
Was driving after the match last night and tuned in to talkSport (I know, that was my first mistake) and had the extreme displeasure of having to listen to arch mouth-breather Gabriel Agbonlahor.

How that man has ever been considered fit for a role where pronunciations, cognitive thought and incisive footballing opinions are a requirement is beyond me.

Yet again, this is the station which also employs Danny Murphy, Jamie O'Hara and Danny Mills, so clearly none of the aforementioned are any sort of requirement for them...
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 10:57:23 am
Came in here to mention Gaby Agbonlahor and lo and behold someone has beaten me to it. Surprise surprise.

Exactly the same as me.  Driving away from Carrow Road and didn't want to listen to Savage on 5live so went over to Talksport.  Oh my days how on gods sweet green earth is Agbonlahor getting paid for punditry.

Following a clean sheet and almost a year out of the game.  Gaby suggests that VVD didn't look the player he was and purely on the strength of the team we fielded, Liverpool categorically will not be winning the league.  He reckons Virgil was skinned multiple times by the likes of Pukki and made numerous mistakes.

Also, no mention of the multitude of usual starters left out completely or Fab and Bobby on the bench.

I honestly never want to listen to him ever again.  Stealing a living.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:09:04 am
Ive stopped listening to sports chat on the radio and TV. I listen and watch the 90 minutes only . In the car I now listen to music as pundits with an opinion do my tits in.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 11:14:09 am
Brain Potter:
Ive stopped listening to sports chat on the radio and TV. I listen and watch the 90 minutes only . In the car I now listen to music as pundits with an opinion do my tits in.

Me too.  It's pretty sad that it's had to come to this, but these are the times we live in.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:18:09 pm
Brain Potter:
Ive stopped listening to sports chat on the radio and TV. I listen and watch the 90 minutes only . In the car I now listen to music as pundits with an opinion do my tits in.

Yeah me too usually, but wanted to hear Jurgens interview

I finally got to hear the great man after I had suffered Gabys inane ramblings for 20 mins :(
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 12:35:15 pm
I thought Emma Hayes (Chelsea women's manager) was excellent across Euro 2020 but I appreciate why I can't cast a vote for her.  The best thing about the summer tournaments is that some managers like her do stints as pundits.  The gulf in knowledge and understanding between those and the normal pundits is really stark.

Those that have an aptitude for analysing football are working as managers or coaches while those that don't - a lot - are scrapping for punditry positions.

Anyway, I voted for McCoist as he at least sounds like he's enjoying the football!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 08:18:37 pm
Rory Smith is excellent. Feel sorry for him having to put up with Micah Richards and Chris Sutton on the Monday Night Club every week.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm
thaddeus:
I thought Emma Hayes (Chelsea women's manager) was excellent across Euro 2020 but I appreciate why I can't cast a vote for her.  The best thing about the summer tournaments is that some managers like her do stints as pundits.  The gulf in knowledge and understanding between those and the normal pundits is really stark.

Those that have an aptitude for analysing football are working as managers or coaches while those that don't - a lot - are scrapping for punditry positions.

Anyway, I voted for McCoist as he at least sounds like he's enjoying the football!
She was brilliant.

In fact most of the Women who have exploded on to punditry in football the last 18 months tend to be decent.

The Woman who did our game with Redknapp at weekend was insightful, everything she said was spot on especially on VVD easing himself back into side after injury.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
sinnermichael:
Rory Smith is excellent. Feel sorry for him having to put up with Micah Richards and Chris Sutton on the Monday Night Club every week.

Came on here to say exactly that. Heard most of that tonight, he's really good and he's someone we really should hear a lot more from. I especially likes how he was clear he was not there to over react and he makes his points very very well. 
On the flip side, Andy Townsend has to be one of the most unprepared people around. He was on today, about the football league. Didn't know some results, didnt know a few players,didnt know Fulham had Wilson sent off , didn't see goals. But at least his views on Arsenal were not full of cliches. Except that Brentford wanted it more, they gave 110%, if a player if fit enough for the bench they're fit enough to play, Arsenal should have got the game won in the hour and then take a few off.
It stunk of someone who just rocked up with absolutely no preparation done.  Which he has form for. If I recall it was him who was covering the AFCON last time, and said he had no idea about most of the teams were like.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm
I wouldnt mind this job Andy Townsend has got mate!
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm
Legs:
I wouldnt mind this job Andy Townsend has got mate!

Same here, most of us turn up here unprepared and talk shit but these fellas get coin for it.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 10:01:39 am
Nedum Onouha is decent. Works in the States though, so it's not hard to look like a genius compared to the clowns on ESPN.

He's very fair and rational though. The only ex City player who doesn't constantly blow smoke up their arse.
Re: Who is the best pundit? 2021 edition
Today at 11:00:43 am
