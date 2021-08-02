After the Olympics and seeing experts in their own sport providing valuable insight, whilst also actually coming across as eloquent and knowledgeable in other sports, I for one can't wait to see the likes of Sutton, Murphy and Mills struggling to provide any insight into their own sport and coming across as miserable c*nts whilst doing so.



Might be an unpopular opinion but does it not just further cement the belief that footballers are on the whole pretty vapid?Most of the former Olympians will have gone through a normal school education where they trained heavily in their sport/discipline. They probably would have had jobs like the rest of us, earning a crust whilst continuing their training on the side. They'll socialise with their colleagues and neighbours, meet people from different walks of life and develop as individuals.Footballers, on the other hand, are picked at a very young age as being 'special' and their education takes a backseat whilst their skills are honed. At most they'll complete some GCSEs which are taken because the law says they have to do so. They live a life largely around other footballers and coaching staff whose sole job is to make them a good footballer. When they make the big time, their life is spent actively avoiding the public rather than spending time with them.Due to the popularity of and the money in the sport, it leads to the development of adults who are not particularly well-rounded or very interesting and it shows through these idiot ex-pundits who are regular pretty vacuous.Of course there are plenty of exceptions to this; Richards, Neville, Carragher etc. but I don't think it's too broad of a generalisation.