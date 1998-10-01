Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
108 (11.2%)
Danny Murphy
98 (10.1%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
61 (6.3%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
226 (23.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
66 (6.8%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
15 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
18 (1.9%)
Paul Merson
29 (3%)
Robbie Savage
17 (1.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.2%)
Richard Keys
73 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
9 (0.9%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.2%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.3%)
Alan Brazil
8 (0.8%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
8 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
9 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
2 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
46 (4.8%)
Jamie Carragher
45 (4.7%)

Total Members Voted: 423

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8520
Barry Davies
1988 Olympics when GB won gold

Imran Sherwani scores the 3rd   Where oh Where were the Germans and frankly who cares
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8521
A few Micheal O Muircheartaigh quotes for you:

"Seán Óg Ó hAilpín: his fathers from Fermanagh, his mothers from Fiji. Neither a hurling stronghold."

 "Colin Corkery on the 45 lets go with the right boot. Its over the bar. This man shouldnt be playing football. Hes made an almost Lazarus-like recovery from a heart condition. Lazarus was a great man but he couldnt kick points like Colin Corkery."

 "and Brian Dooher is down injured. And while he is, Ill tell ye a little story. I was in Times Square in New York last week, and I was missing the Championship back home. So I approached a newsstand and I said, I suppose ye wouldnt have The Kerryman, would ye? To which, the Egyptian behind the counter turned to me and he said, Do you want the North Kerry edition, or the South Kerry edition? He had both  so I bought both. And Dooher is back on his feet!"

 
"Pat Fox has it on his hurl and is motoring well now, but here comes Joe Rabbitte hot on his tail Ive seen it all now, a Rabbitte chasing a Fox around Croke Park!"

 "1-5 to 0-8 well, from Lapland to the Antarctic, thats level scores in any mans language."


Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8522
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:51:57 pm
Barry Davies
1988 Olympics when GB won gold

Imran Sherwani scores the 3rd   Where oh Where were the Germans and frankly who cares

I remember that! Still gets quotes.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8523
"Kenny Dalglish, the creator supreme" always stands out for me, not sure who said it though.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8524
2 bellends in different ways, but I love Tyler and Gray's commentary for Collymore's winner v Newcastle and Gerrard v Olympiakos.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8525
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:42:15 pm
Is Gascoigne going to have a crack? He is you know...

Oh I say, that is brilliant, that is schoolboy's own stuff!

For some reason one bit of commentary I always remember is "Oh what a goal Mickey Thomas, he's done it, the magic little man, at the venerable age of 37"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8526
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:14:55 pm
"Kenny Dalglish, the creator supreme" always stands out for me, not sure who said it though.

Big Match Revisted showed highlights from Celtic v Aberdeen in 1976, Kenny scored a pen, funny hearing the Scottish comm call him Dugleish
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8527
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:14:55 pm
"Kenny Dalglish, the creator supreme" always stands out for me, not sure who said it though.

John Motson I think. Maybe in the 5-0 win over Everton. Definitely remember hearing it repeatedly on an old vhs anyway!

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8528
The big match, & MOTD would now & again show highlights from the lower divisions & Scottish football, shame MOTD from the 70s & 80s isn't shown, although not sure if BBC have the rights to show old MOTD episodes though, the big match revisited seems to be the same 3 seasons on a loop.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8529
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:32:30 pm
John Motson I think. Maybe in the 5-0 win over Everton. Definitely remember hearing it repeatedly on an old vhs anyway!

It was in that match against Watford, 82/83 season when we pissed it. When Kenny controlled a long ball or goal kick and put it on a plate for Rushie. Maybe it was Alan Parry
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8530
I always loved Barry Davies "And with such simplicity, the European Cup surely is won."


Made better by him sounding like he really was broadcasting from a faraway land.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8531
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 05:15:36 pm
It was in that match against Watford, 82/83 season when we pissed it. When Kenny controlled a long ball or goal kick and put it on a plate for Rushie. Maybe it was Alan Parry

According to this it was Alan Parry mate (it was bugging me... for some reason I thought it was Motson... so had to go check) :)

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1085441523087478784 (with 15 second video of the goal and comms)

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8532
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:32:30 pm
John Motson I think. Maybe in the 5-0 win over Everton. Definitely remember hearing it repeatedly on an old vhs anyway!


Portrait of a legend?
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8533
not a classic but "Thomas misqued, and Whelan fired and it came to Molby," will live with me forever, dont know why

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpfUCsM9dAM
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8534
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:56:45 pm
not a classic but "Thomas misqued, and Whelan fired and it came to Molby," will live with me forever, dont know why

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpfUCsM9dAM

Spurs away in the double season? I could just watch the clip I guess!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
Reply #8535
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:44:14 pm
According to this it was Alan Parry mate (it was bugging me... for some reason I thought it was Motson... so had to go check) :)

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1085441523087478784 (with 15 second video of the goal and comms)

Cheers mate. That was also the year Watford came second, think we won it in March or April, then lost a few at the end of the season.
