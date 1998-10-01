A few Micheal O Muircheartaigh quotes for you:



"Seán Óg Ó hAilpín: his fathers from Fermanagh, his mothers from Fiji. Neither a hurling stronghold."



"Colin Corkery on the 45 lets go with the right boot. Its over the bar. This man shouldnt be playing football. Hes made an almost Lazarus-like recovery from a heart condition. Lazarus was a great man but he couldnt kick points like Colin Corkery."



" and Brian Dooher is down injured. And while he is, Ill tell ye a little story. I was in Times Square in New York last week, and I was missing the Championship back home. So I approached a newsstand and I said, I suppose ye wouldnt have The Kerryman, would ye? To which, the Egyptian behind the counter turned to me and he said, Do you want the North Kerry edition, or the South Kerry edition? He had both  so I bought both. And Dooher is back on his feet!"





"Pat Fox has it on his hurl and is motoring well now, but here comes Joe Rabbitte hot on his tail Ive seen it all now, a Rabbitte chasing a Fox around Croke Park!"



"1-5 to 0-8 well, from Lapland to the Antarctic, thats level scores in any mans language."





