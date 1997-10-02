Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
107 (11.2%)
Danny Murphy
97 (10.2%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
58 (6.1%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
223 (23.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
66 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
15 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
17 (1.8%)
Paul Merson
29 (3%)
Robbie Savage
17 (1.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
72 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
8 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
8 (0.8%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
8 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
9 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
2 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
45 (4.7%)
Jamie Carragher
44 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 418

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them  (Read 704117 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8480 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:04:22 am
Finally looking forward to next season.
Surely there can be no more media led Salah dives campaigns.

In reality it will all be forgotten next time he has the brass neck to be fouled.
Well in to the commentators that had the balls to say that it was generous.
That scummy Egyptian cheat, kicked on the back of the calf and gets a penalty, which almost resulted in it being discussed at PMQs, I doubt Brave Sir Harry MBE or Raheem the rat shall be subjected to such scrutiny
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,906
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8481 on: Today at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:59:01 pm
That scummy Egyptian cheat, kicked on the back of the calf and gets a penalty, which almost resulted in it being discussed at PMQs, I doubt Brave Sir Harry MBE or Raheem the rat shall be subjected to such scrutiny

Looking forward to their mental gymnastics on MOTD next season when they insist that it's a contact sport when it involves a Liverpool player being fouled.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,775
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 06:15:49 pm »
I can't wait for next season's double standards when it involves a foreign lad.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 