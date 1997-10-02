Henry Winter - he was on the TV just now and the interviewer asked him about the match tonight and specifically Denmark - what to expect - whos good / something about the manager - and he didnt know anything - not one sentence - so saved his embarrassment with a question about Harry Kane.



He's a massive fucking weirdo that bloke. He gets a bit huffy when he's told to "stick to football" and says that everyone is allowed to talk about politics and life in general which is perfectly true. No-one should just be told to stick to whatever narrow field they've studied or trained in. I completely agree with that.



But that makes his whole "if you've not played the game you don't understand" stance even more ridiculous and hypocritical.



The Sunday Supplement crowd on Sky that was always made up of newspaper columnists that covered the England beat (Winter, Samuel, Custis, Andy Dunn et al) were all just England-centric and lazy. The journalist equivalents of the ex-player pundits.I rarely watch it now, but they have mixed it up a bit when i've seen some of the line ups on there and have had journos on who know more about football.As I say, when you look at the journos on The Athletic and some of the main podcasts, you get people who really know their stuff, rather than someone who was just good at kicking a ball about with a natural talent (ex-players) or someone who took a journalism course at Uni and was good at English (Winter and co).I always say the best minds in football among ex-players are the ones who become successful managers and coaches. Gary Neville is considered King Pundit. He's a failed manager and a failed coach.So he'd listen to Micah Richards's or Danny Mills's opinion over Jose Mourinho?There's an inbuilt arrogance at least with that generation of footballers.