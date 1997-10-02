Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
107 (11.2%)
Danny Murphy
97 (10.2%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
58 (6.1%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.8%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (0.9%)
Martin Tyler
223 (23.4%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
66 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
15 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
17 (1.8%)
Paul Merson
29 (3%)
Robbie Savage
17 (1.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
72 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
8 (0.8%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
8 (0.8%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
8 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
9 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
6 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
2 (0.2%)
Gary Neville
45 (4.7%)
Jamie Carragher
44 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 418

Author Topic: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8440 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:20:50 am
Written journalists like Rory Smith, Louise Taylor and Jonathan Liew would be great addition to these shows. Italian TV does it. However, if it were to happen in our country it would just reflect the piss poor state of our media, barring the exceptional stances above.

Wed have to resort to Henry Winter and Paddy Barclay sucking off Roy Hodgson, and Neil Custis highlights of him drooling on live TV with a vacant stare, such is the sorry state of the football media in this country.

Said it before, BT generally have one journalist on its Score show and they tend to be good ones with a particular knowledge of the other top European leagues. But they then just have to spend 90 minutes being derided by the likes of Chris Sutton for daring to have a different opinion to that of an ex-player.
redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8441 on: Yesterday at 09:39:04 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  6, 2021, 09:36:59 pm
Just seen a tweet for Stephs Packed Lunch, "tomorrow's guest is the voice of footie Jermaine Jenas"

Voice of footie :lmao

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  6, 2021, 09:44:08 pm
Genuinely wonder if his days are 40 hours long because I am done if I can figure how he fits all of this in.

His wife must be laughing her socks off at how little she has to put up with him boring her to sleep at home. She's probably actively encouraging him to go for more TV slots. Maybe she's his agent in fact.
redgriffin73

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8442 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  6, 2021, 11:07:03 pm
There's surely an argument for bringing in analysts who aren't former players.

Gary Lineker has probably vetoed that idea for MOTD, he's one of them who insists only ex-players have a real opinion.
Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8443 on: Yesterday at 09:48:02 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:39:55 am
Gary Lineker has probably vetoed that idea for MOTD, he's one of them who insists only ex-players have a real opinion.

He's a massive fucking weirdo that bloke.  He gets a bit huffy when he's told to "stick to football" and says that everyone is allowed to talk about politics and life in general which is perfectly true. No-one should just be told to stick to whatever narrow field they've studied or trained in. I completely agree with that.

But that makes his whole "if you've not played the game you don't understand" stance even more ridiculous and hypocritical.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8444 on: Yesterday at 10:17:12 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:48:02 am
He's a massive fucking weirdo that bloke.  He gets a bit huffy when he's told to "stick to football" and says that everyone is allowed to talk about politics and life in general which is perfectly true. No-one should just be told to stick to whatever narrow field they've studied or trained in. I completely agree with that.

But that makes his whole "if you've not played the game you don't understand" stance even more ridiculous and hypocritical.
It's a fine line between someone giving a valid opinion and someone spouting ignorant shite about stuff they know nothing about. Or worse, ignorant people shouting down the genuinely knowledgeable.

I can't stand the "if you've never played the game" shouts. If they want to hold that view then fine, do it in private. But don't insult a paying audience, many of whom will have played football at some level. Especially when many of the ex pro's who resort to that line are absolutely awful at communicating what's going on to a less knowledgeable (in their view) audience.

If they were capable of providing actual insight then I'd be a bit more sympathetic, but most resort to lazy analysis, cliche and bantz.

If they want a media career after playing then fucking train to be a journalist instead of trading on their fame and playing career - which in itself makes the likes of Jenas even more bewildering.
Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8445 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:20:50 am
Written journalists like Rory Smith, Louise Taylor and Jonathan Liew would be great addition to these shows. Italian TV does it. However, if it were to happen in our country it would just reflect the piss poor state of our media, barring the exceptional stances above.

Wed have to resort to Henry Winter and Paddy Barclay sucking off Roy Hodgson, and Neil Custis highlights of him drooling on live TV with a vacant stare, such is the sorry state of the football media in this country.

It's taken the success of podcasts to highlight just how shit TV punditry is, or the good quality of the coverage on the likes of The Athletic. The likes of Totally Football Show and Guardian Football Weekly (among others) have some very good journos on and then there's the fan media as well. Obviously there's good and bad analysts even then. It just show the futility of Sky and the BBC license payers forking out millions on ex-footballers to spout shit.

It's just second nature now for me to watch football with the sound down (helped by a year of no crowds) but i'd be more inclined to listen if it was someone like Michael Cox as co-commentator than a no mark like Jenas or a rat like Danny murphy.
Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8446 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:26:17 am
Henry Winter - he was on the TV just now and the interviewer asked him about the match tonight and specifically Denmark - what to expect - whos good / something about the manager - and he didnt know anything - not one sentence - so saved his embarrassment with a question about Harry Kane.

The Sunday Supplement crowd on Sky that was always made up of newspaper columnists that covered the England beat (Winter, Samuel, Custis, Andy Dunn et al) were all just England-centric and lazy. The journalist equivalents of the ex-player pundits.

I rarely watch it now, but they have mixed it up a bit when i've seen some of the line ups on there and have had journos on who know more about football.

As I say, when you look at the journos on The Athletic and some of the main podcasts, you get people who really know their stuff, rather than someone who was just good at kicking a ball about with a natural talent (ex-players) or someone who took a journalism course at Uni and was good at English (Winter and co).

I always say the best minds in football among ex-players are the ones who become successful managers and coaches. Gary Neville is considered King Pundit. He's a failed manager and a failed coach.

Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:48:02 am
He's a massive fucking weirdo that bloke.  He gets a bit huffy when he's told to "stick to football" and says that everyone is allowed to talk about politics and life in general which is perfectly true. No-one should just be told to stick to whatever narrow field they've studied or trained in. I completely agree with that.

But that makes his whole "if you've not played the game you don't understand" stance even more ridiculous and hypocritical.

So he'd listen to Micah Richards's or Danny Mills's opinion over Jose Mourinho?

There's an inbuilt arrogance at least with that generation of footballers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:44 am by Fromola »
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8447 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm »
Kasper Schmichael must be sick to the back teeth of people bringing his dad into it every time he makes a decent save. it's a night for predictable punditry on ITV. Materface bringing that up, Dixon talking about getting into the early, let them know you're there. And pretty sure he's on his 3rd "Gazza like" of the evening too
tubby pls.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8448 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Fair play to the pundits all saying it shouldn't have been a pen.  Dixon, Wright and Richards so far.
Ratboy3G

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8449 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Sam Matterface
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8450 on: Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm
Sam Matterface

Introduced himself to a wide audience tonight and rocketed up the charts!
gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8451 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
He still commentates as if hes on the radio, announcing every single action. Along with his general buffoonery.
Guz-kop

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8452 on: Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm »
Where did he used to commentate? I'm sure I heard him say Pickford was fingering Denmark at one stage
thejbs

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8453 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on July  6, 2021, 11:10:32 pm


In fairness, I doubt hed be worse than Jenas or Keown.
gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8454 on: Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm
Where did he used to commentate? I'm sure I heard him say Pickford was fingering Denmark at one stage
Talkshite.

But before that he was just your big standard anchor an on SSN.
gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8455 on: Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm »
Also, if you ever needed to know Question Of Sport is a dead show, theyve just announced Paddy McGuiness as the new host.
slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8456 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm
Where did he used to commentate? I'm sure I heard him say Pickford was fingering Denmark at one stage

haha he did say that, what the f**k was that about ?  He must of been fingering Dixon
Kekule

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8457 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
This is the kind of work that attracted ITV to his talents in the first place.

https://soundcloud.com/nic-english/sam-matterface-goes-full-alan-partridge
mattD

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8458 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm »
Gary Neville, I warn you, DON'T make me like you.

https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1412891795323772933
Ratboy3G

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8459 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm
Introduced himself to a wide audience tonight and rocketed up the charts!

I've never liked the smarmy c**t, but tonight was just abysmal. Tyldesley is far better.
BER

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8460 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm »
Five minutes before 96 was brought up.

Impressive.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 12:03:13 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm
Gary Neville, I warn you, DON'T make me like you.

https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1412891795323772933

Well it isn't difficult to dislike the c*nt. He championed Man Utd fans breaking into their ground and attacking police, trashing cars in the city, UEFA are the saviours of football  ::)
mattD

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 12:04:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:03:13 am
Well it isn't difficult to dislike the c*nt. He championed Man Utd fans breaking into their ground and attacking police, trashing cars in the city, UEFA are the saviours of football  ::)

Thanks for reeling me back in, didn't know he said that.
rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 06:57:29 am »
Matterface last night when T-Rex launched his fourth clearance out for a throw "Pickfords distribution is usually exemplary" No its not mate, he does that every fucking game :butt.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,235
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 07:54:17 am »
It took 10 minutes for ITV to notice that Denmark were playing with 10 men.

10 minutes!!!

Thats literally what they are there for
Elzar

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 08:06:39 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:41:51 pm
Gary Neville, I warn you, DON'T make me like you.

https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1412891795323772933
Did you not hear him singing along with his mic still on. Whiney gobshite.
AlphaDelta

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 08:12:46 am »
Materface and his "yes, yes, yes" bollocks, get fooked you bad tit, can't believe they actually think him and Dixon are an able replacement to Tyldesley and McCoist.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Finally looking forward to next season.
Surely there can be no more media led Salah dives campaigns.

In reality it will all be forgotten next time he has the brass neck to be fouled.
Well in to the commentators that had the balls to say that it was generous.
Online slaphead

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 11:28:26 am »
What's Carragher on about now ?  The Streetwise Kane is back the last 2 games. Getting free kicks from nothing.
Tongue in cheek or is he really applauding him for that ?
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8469 on: Today at 12:09:01 pm »
They just can't help themselves can they? Open their mouths and a stream of utter shite comes out.

I heard a couple of journos before the semi final going on about if England don't win it it'll be a failure and Southgate must go.

Along with the FA, the biggest thing that's held England back over the years has been the self-important media.
Offline Stubbins

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8470 on: Today at 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:54:17 am
It took 10 minutes for ITV to notice that Denmark were playing with 10 men.

10 minutes!!!

Thats literally what they are there for

Matterface said something along the lines of 'Denmark have one less member of staff on the pitch' It took a moment to realise he was telling us they were down to 10 players
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8471 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 12:18:55 pm
Matterface something along the lines of 'Denmark have one less member of staff on the pitch' It took a moment to realise he was telling us they were down to 10 players
Before saying that meant Denmark were down to nine men. Somehow.

Then trying to correct it by saying nine outfield men.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8472 on: Today at 12:38:03 pm »
It'll be BBC for me with Five Live commentary for the final. Having to choose between listening to Matterface or Jenas is like deciding whether to get your arm or your leg amputated.

There's only really Keane and Wright who I like on either channel. Can't stand Lineker, Shearer, Lampard, Ferdinand, Pougatch or Neville.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8473 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Matterface was absolutely nauseating yesterday. "Tell your bosses you won't be showing up to work tomorrow, tell your kids you can stay up late tonight, we as a nation deserve this after the last 18 months." Fuck off you bellend, England isn't the only country in the world that went through the pandemic.
Offline L4Red

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8474 on: Today at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:54:17 am
It took 10 minutes for ITV to notice that Denmark were playing with 10 men.

10 minutes!!!

Thats literally what they are there for

And then he said 'they've got less members of staff' like they work in a canteen or something. Divvy
Offline Elzar

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8475 on: Today at 01:25:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:21:41 pm
Matterface was absolutely nauseating yesterday. "Tell your bosses you won't be showing up to work tomorrow, tell your kids you can stay up late tonight, we as a nation deserve this after the last 18 months." Fuck off you bellend, England isn't the only country in the world that went through the pandemic.

His little moment of regret had me laughing.

"You can do whatever you want tonight..... well anything within the laws of the country" or some shit like that. What a tit.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8476 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:21:41 pm
Matterface was absolutely nauseating yesterday. "Tell your bosses you won't be showing up to work tomorrow, tell your kids you can stay up late tonight, we as a nation deserve this after the last 18 months." Fuck off you bellend, England isn't the only country in the world that went through the pandemic.

Would love someone to try and sue him for being sacked after not showing up at work today.
Online rob1966

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8477 on: Today at 04:46:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:21:41 pm
Matterface was absolutely nauseating yesterday. "Tell your bosses you won't be showing up to work tomorrow, tell your kids you can stay up late tonight, we as a nation deserve this after the last 18 months." Fuck off you bellend, England isn't the only country in the world that went through the pandemic.

Just a stupid c*nt thing to say for a fucking semi final. Sunday night if England win then there will be loads of that going on.

However, some of us don't actually give a fuck who wins and won't be joining in with the celebrations of people who don't give two fucks about footy 99% of the time.
Online Fromola

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8478 on: Today at 04:48:34 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:28:26 am
What's Carragher on about now ?  The Streetwise Kane is back the last 2 games. Getting free kicks from nothing.
Tongue in cheek or is he really applauding him for that ?

He always does it. Praises the English as clever and Johnny Foreigner is a cheat (he at least calls out Richarlison for it).

How long till the gobshite is calling Mo and Mane a cheat again, sat next to Neville and Tyler?
