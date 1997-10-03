Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
107 (11.4%)
Danny Murphy
97 (10.3%)
Darren Gough
5 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
56 (6%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.4%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
17 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
222 (23.6%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
65 (6.9%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
15 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
17 (1.8%)
Paul Merson
29 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
17 (1.8%)
Matt Le Tissier
12 (1.3%)
Richard Keys
71 (7.6%)
Roy Keane
7 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.3%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.4%)
Alan Brazil
8 (0.9%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
8 (0.9%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
23 (2.4%)
Craig Burley
9 (1%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.5%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
42 (4.5%)
Jamie Carragher
42 (4.5%)

Total Members Voted: 412

Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8400 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:35:29 pm
No one calls their child Matterface, its his surname mate :lmao

He's ITVs number one commentator after they demoted Tyldesley so it'll be him commentating the final

i mean even as a surname mate.   Tyldesley will always hold a special place for me because of his commentary during our 2005 CL win. Would like to see Tyldesley and  Ally McCoist do the big games.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 02:35:11 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
i mean even as a surname mate.   Tyldesley will always hold a special place for me because of his commentary during our 2005 CL win. Would like to see Tyldesley and  Ally McCoist do the big games.
Fond memories of Tyldesley during our European runs under Rafa in the '00s also he did the commentary for the FIFA games back then as well.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 02:38:29 am »
For the record, I voted for these 3 though there are others that aren't very good.

Richard Keys - Just out of pure principal
Robbie Savage - Just never liked him at all
Craig Burley - Probably one of the least offensive but I could never stand him ESPNFC (which is a terrible show)
