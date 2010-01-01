Poll

2020 Who is the worst

Danny Mills
103 (11.7%)
Danny Murphy
94 (10.6%)
Darren Gough
4 (0.5%)
Jermain Jenas
46 (5.2%)
Martin Keown
4 (0.5%)
Phil McNulty
2 (0.2%)
Phil Neville
16 (1.8%)
Alan Shearer
8 (0.9%)
Mark Lawrenson
9 (1%)
Martin Tyler
214 (24.2%)
Jonathan Pearce
10 (1.1%)
Pat Nevin
3 (0.3%)
David Thompson
1 (0.1%)
Garth Crooks
62 (7%)
Trevor Francis
1 (0.1%)
Glen Hoddle
14 (1.6%)
Michael Owen
15 (1.7%)
Paul Merson
27 (3.1%)
Robbie Savage
12 (1.4%)
Matt Le Tissier
11 (1.2%)
Richard Keys
64 (7.2%)
Roy Keane
6 (0.7%)
Chris Sutton
12 (1.4%)
Adrian Durham
13 (1.5%)
Alan Brazil
6 (0.7%)
Jason Mohammed
2 (0.2%)
Alan SMith
7 (0.8%)
Vassos "bloody" Alexander
0 (0%)
Tony Young
0 (0%)
Tim Sherwood
22 (2.5%)
Craig Burley
8 (0.9%)
Jonathan Pearce
5 (0.6%)
Graeme Le Saux
1 (0.1%)
Gary Neville
41 (4.6%)
Jamie Carragher
41 (4.6%)

Total Members Voted: 385

Offline rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,761
  • Dutch Class
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8040 on: June 11, 2021, 12:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on June 11, 2021, 11:56:05 am
Well why the fuck didnt he actually do a bit of fucking reading, and watch some of the qualifying campaign back, then? I mean hes had all week to prepare, and could have actually informed people instead of just ignorantly laughing at the idea of a lesser footballing nation playing in a major tournament.

I've never understood this mentality. The joke is these ex-player pundits would have during their career been required to watch some analysis of the opposition. They're in a privileged role in which their celebrity allows them to get a pulpit, when there are better pundits who won't get an opportunity because they aren't known to the casual viewer who only tunes in every tournament. I think we were at a tipping point a few years ago where it looked like media punditry was going to shift towards better analysis (hiring pundits who actually understood certain leagues and sides like Laurens and Honigstein), only for it to start shifting back in the other direction.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8041 on: June 11, 2021, 12:08:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 11, 2021, 12:07:09 pm
I've never understood this mentality. The joke is these ex-player pundits would have during their career been required to watch some analysis of the opposition. They're in a privileged role in which their celebrity allows them to get a pulpit, when there are better pundits who won't get an opportunity because they aren't known to the casual viewer who only tunes in every tournament. I think we were at a tipping point a few years ago where it looked like media punditry was going to shift towards better analysis (hiring pundits who actually understood certain leagues and sides like Laurens and Honigstein), only for it to start shifting back in the other direction.

BT Sport has some of the better, non-playing pundits on its score show from time to time, and the contempt that the likes of Chris Sutton treat them with is ridiculous.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,100
  • Bam!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8042 on: June 11, 2021, 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 11, 2021, 12:08:48 pm
BT Sport has some of the better, non-playing pundits on its score show from time to time, and the contempt that the likes of Chris Sutton treat them with is ridiculous.

Chris Sutton is an absolute clown
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Nitramdorf

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8043 on: June 11, 2021, 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 11, 2021, 12:08:48 pm
BT Sport has some of the better, non-playing pundits on its score show from time to time, and the contempt that the likes of Chris Sutton treat them with is ridiculous.

I was watching an old Room 101 the other night and Fay Ripley put football pundits in. Lineker was sat next to her and tried to do a jokey face but you could see he didnt like it much. He then went on to say, "Who better to talk about football, than an ex player"
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,186
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8044 on: June 11, 2021, 12:31:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 11, 2021, 12:07:09 pm
I've never understood this mentality. The joke is these ex-player pundits would have during their career been required to watch some analysis of the opposition. They're in a privileged role in which their celebrity allows them to get a pulpit, when there are better pundits who won't get an opportunity because they aren't known to the casual viewer who only tunes in every tournament. I think we were at a tipping point a few years ago where it looked like media punditry was going to shift towards better analysis (hiring pundits who actually understood certain leagues and sides like Laurens and Honigstein), only for it to start shifting back in the other direction.

I think it was a  few world World Cups ago that they had someone on who actually bothered to put in a bit of effort to find out some things about a lesser known side and tried talking about them before kick off in a game that actually involved them.  Lineker pulled one of those mocking Ooh fancy that faces and someone like Lawrenson just said you need to get out more then they all fell about laughing.  And that was the other pundits contribution to proceedings.  Utterly feeble.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,347
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8045 on: June 11, 2021, 12:56:53 pm »
It's actually considered a laughing matter on Sky when Paul "Merse" Merson butchers the pronunciation of a players name, people are paying top dollar for Sky Sports subscriptions and this is the best Sky can offer?
Offline SpartanTree. No deccies or lights.

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,311
  • This is ANFIELD !!!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8046 on: June 11, 2021, 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 11, 2021, 12:56:53 pm
It's actually considered a laughing matter on Sky when Paul "Merse" Merson butchers the pronunciation of a players name, people are paying top dollar for Sky Sports subscriptions and this is the best Sky can offer?

Absolute moron.
Let's be honest - he's a charity case in terms of keeping his job when Sky had their recent revamp in terms of presenter line up.  Sky know it'd probably drive him straight back to the marching powder and booze if they'd given him the boot...
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8047 on: June 11, 2021, 02:23:12 pm »
What are you expecting as the number 1 saying on the bulllshit bingo card then from old JJ this tournament.
I have - "You would have scored that Gary" - as my favourite
Followed by them all falling about laughing like this has never been said before.
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,695
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8048 on: June 11, 2021, 02:28:33 pm »
I think hes only on co-commentary. Thankfully.

And every advert.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8049 on: June 11, 2021, 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 11, 2021, 02:28:33 pm
I think hes only on co-commentary. Thankfully.

And every advert.

Is he ?  That's some good news at least. Must be flat out on the One Show and question time
Offline StevoHimself

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8050 on: June 11, 2021, 07:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 10, 2021, 07:48:44 pm
Odd example to get exercised about. Not sure what's so bad about that. A bit obvious maybe but it fit well with the narrative around that game. Seems pretty harmless.

All commentators script and rehearse various things they could say, depending on events and outcome. It makes things easier in the moment.

It doesn't make any sense, for a start.

"Don't ever tell them that nothing is impossible" would have been an incredibly awkward sentence anyway, but he used the word "possible" rather than "impossible." It's genuinely amazing that he took so many pregnant pauses and still managed to fuck up such a hackneyed line. "Don't ever tell them that something is impossible" or just "nothing is impossible" are both very boring, but they're definitely less awkward versions of what he was aiming for.

I know that commentators rehearse things and plan sayings for certain scenarios. That isn't a problem. This fella just always does the weird thing of making a massive effort to sound professional and clever while coming out with things that barely make sense.
Offline IgorBobbins

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,098
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8051 on: June 11, 2021, 08:52:51 pm »
I dont want to sound like a posh stuffy knob, but are there no standards for broadcasters (especially on the BBC) to try to speak and enunciate words properly as an example for those watching? Especially kids.  Is that not a thing anymore?  Im just listening to Jenas glottal stopping every word, saying things like innit etc. I guess people dont care about this kind of thing anymore.
Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8052 on: June 11, 2021, 09:32:47 pm »
They are poor to say the least and offer little to no tactical or technical advantage over plenty of 'fans', although that might just be more in the case of the legacy kind of fan then the plastic kind.

Being a good painter and decorator with lots of experience does not automatically make you an expert when painting a portrait. You do not need to be a politician to vote at elections or have a valid political opinion.

These people were basically just small pieces of a bigger jigsaw and often don't seem to have much knowledge outside of their own edges.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,271
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8053 on: June 11, 2021, 09:43:27 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on June 11, 2021, 07:11:11 pm
It doesn't make any sense, for a start.

"Don't ever tell them that nothing is impossible" would have been an incredibly awkward sentence anyway, but he used the word "possible" rather than "impossible." It's genuinely amazing that he took so many pregnant pauses and still managed to fuck up such a hackneyed line. "Don't ever tell them that something is impossible" or just "nothing is impossible" are both very boring, but they're definitely less awkward versions of what he was aiming for.

I know that commentators rehearse things and plan sayings for certain scenarios. That isn't a problem. This fella just always does the weird thing of making a massive effort to sound professional and clever while coming out with things that barely make sense.
*shugs* It's just a verbal typo. It was a very emotional moment after an incredible and historic performace by the team he supports. Errors like that do happen from time to time, even from neutral commentators. Given the circumstances I'd cut the guy some slack, personally.

To be honest I didn't even notice, probably because I got the sense of what he meant and my brain filled in. It's hardly Steve Macmanaman type bollocks
Offline glewis93

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8054 on: June 11, 2021, 09:45:53 pm »
Jenas is absolutely awful. I am willing to bet he's getting paid a hefty sum to state the obvious and make shit jokes. Critiquing players that are so far above the level he ever got to as a pro.

He adds absolutely nothing to the game. Get Ally McCoist, loved him as a commentator on Prime. Could tell he just loves football, which makes it even more exciting for the viewer. As opposed to the monotone ramblings of Jenas.
Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8055 on: June 11, 2021, 09:55:00 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on June 11, 2021, 09:45:53 pm
Jenas is absolutely awful. I am willing to bet he's getting paid a hefty sum to state the obvious and make shit jokes. Critiquing players that are so far above the level he ever got to as a pro.

He adds absolutely nothing to the game. Get Ally McCoist, loved him as a commentator on Prime. Could tell he just loves football, which makes it even more exciting for the viewer. As opposed to the monotone ramblings of Jenas.

And the worst thing is, the BBC are clearly grooming him to take over from Lineker on MOTD. Same as Alex Scott being groomed to take over from Dan Walker on Football Focus. That's why they were both presenting the One Show.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,656
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8056 on: June 11, 2021, 10:03:16 pm »
Jenas getting absolutely ripped to bits on Twitter. Shame the BBC don't seem to care what we think.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 63,715
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8057 on: June 11, 2021, 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 10:03:16 pm
Jenas getting absolutely ripped to bits on Twitter. Shame the BBC don't seem to care what we think.

Links please :D
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8058 on: June 11, 2021, 10:10:50 pm »
He is a poor commentator isn't he. States the obvious time after time. I particularly enjoyed him saying how Italy have changed things around recently, and Mancini probably has played his part in that.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,656
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8059 on: June 11, 2021, 10:15:14 pm »
Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8060 on: June 11, 2021, 10:21:25 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 11, 2021, 08:52:51 pm
I dont want to sound like a posh stuffy knob, but are there no standards for broadcasters (especially on the BBC) to try to speak and enunciate words properly as an example for those watching? Especially kids.  Is that not a thing anymore?  Im just listening to Jenas glottal stopping every word, saying things like innit etc. I guess people dont care about this kind of thing anymore.
I care and it drives me mad dunnit
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 63,715
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8061 on: June 11, 2021, 10:22:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 10:15:14 pm
He's trending so I just scrolled down the very long list ;D

https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Jermaine%20Jenas%22&vertical=trends&s=09

Ah right, thanks. Every media outlet take note.
Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,724
  • All is well
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8062 on: June 11, 2021, 10:22:59 pm »
Yeah Jenas really is awful but I did enjoy the other commentator calling him out for being boring ;D
Online Father Ted

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,880
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8063 on: June 11, 2021, 10:27:04 pm »
He's bland, sounds completely bored and has nothing of any interest to say - despite talking almost constantly. Anyone watching the game down the pub could do what he does (point out the blatantly obvious) and some of them might even stumble on some insight, enthusiasm or humour occasionally. He just poorly puts into words what anyone paying the vaguest of attention to the game would've noticed for themselves.

"He didn't want to miss that open goal..."

"He'll be gutted he's broken his leg there..."

"They won't be happy about being 6-0 down here..."

Admittedly that's what most of us do in the in-game threads on here, but we're not getting paid by the BBC to come up with interesting or perceptive analysis. Don't understand how he's managed to blag a career doing this, and even expanding outwards into regular presenting, which he seems equally abject at.
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,186
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8064 on: June 11, 2021, 10:28:32 pm »
Seeing as Italy is on the Amber list does that mean the fucker has to stay in Rome or quarantine in a hotel for 10 days if he wants to come back?

Or, please God no, was he just commentating on a live stream somewhere in the UK which means hes free to drone on over the BBCs other games?
Online Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,032
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8065 on: June 11, 2021, 10:30:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 11, 2021, 10:15:14 pm
He's trending so I just scrolled down the very long list ;D

https://twitter.com/search?q=%22Jermaine%20Jenas%22&vertical=trends&s=09

AFC GLEN
@AFC_GLEN
If i got washed up on a desert island with a tin of corn beef and Jermaine Jenas i would eat Jermaine Jenas and talk to the tin of corn beef.

 :lmao
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,174
  • YNWA
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8066 on: Yesterday at 03:38:00 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2021, 10:30:59 pm
AFC GLEN
@AFC_GLEN
If i got washed up on a desert island with a tin of corn beef and Jermaine Jenas i would eat Jermaine Jenas and talk to the tin of corn beef.

 :lmao

Absolutely cracked me up as well. My God that's a long list of people who hate him. Yet he's the face/voice of football in the UK outside of Sky Sports. Worrying times.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,271
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8067 on: Yesterday at 04:06:58 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 11, 2021, 08:52:51 pm
I dont want to sound like a posh stuffy knob, but are there no standards for broadcasters (especially on the BBC) to try to speak and enunciate words properly as an example for those watching? Especially kids.  Is that not a thing anymore?  Im just listening to Jenas glottal stopping every word, saying things like innit etc. I guess people dont care about this kind of thing anymore.
It's not that people don't care it's that there's a deliberate, active move away from valorising certain ways of speech as 'proper' and 'correct'.

You talk about proper enunciation, but enunciate properly in which accent? Which dialect? Who decides which is the 'correct way of speaking', and why should they be able to valorise one way over another? And glottal stops are a perfectly legitimate component of speech. Some accents use them, some don't. And that has also changed over time. What was once classed as 'correct' and 'elite' would now sound broad and common.

The whole notion of 'speaking properly' is a minefiled laced with elitism and class division and geographical hierarchialism. Until recently it was normal to valorise RP and 'proper speaking' and most of us have been brought up thinking there's a correct way of speaking and everything else is a corruption of that. And we all have accents we can't bear the sound of, as well as those which we think sound 'uneducated' or 'thick'. But how much difference is there between that and, say, people thinking the Scouse accent sounds leery or criminal or whiny or all those other adjectives that have been employed to do it down?

The current vogue in broadcasting is to feature a multiplicity of accents and speechforms. It can be painful but there's merit in that, if for no other reson than to give the lie to the purported link between accent and intelligence.

The old saying is that a language is just a dialect with an army; the same, or something similar, can be said about 'correct speaking'.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,353
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8068 on: Yesterday at 07:43:02 am »
Switched on last night to hear Lineker ask the pundits to give their opinion on what the England line up will be in the first game , taking into consideration the fact that some England players may not be fit until later in the tournament.
And there in the graphic is Harry Maguire at centre half. Switched the sound off and made a cuppa.
He was on crutches last heard, Lineker has just as good as admitted he wont be fit, and one of these over paid idiots (Fabregas?) puts him in the team. Ridiculous
Offline IgorBobbins

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,098
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8069 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:06:58 am
Snip
My comments werent intended as offensive or to come across as elitist. Of course theres nothing wrong with having different accents and ways of speaking, I just think its possible to try to enunciate words properly. Especially those who broadcast to millions of people - I think there is a responsibility there.  Im well aware in the minority in caring about this (dont even get me started on major corporations sending out tweets littered with spelling and grammatical errors to millions of followers  :no ;D) - and we clearly have different views, so Ill drop it now.
Offline Paisley79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8070 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2021, 10:30:59 pm
AFC GLEN
@AFC_GLEN
If i got washed up on a desert island with a tin of corn beef and Jermaine Jenas i would eat Jermaine Jenas and talk to the tin of corn beef.

 :lmao

Yeah, that made me laugh.

"Paint watches Jermaine Jenas dry..."  was another good one.

As was "I see all these comments on here saying how bad Jermaine Jenas is as a commentator. I disagree I think he's a lot fucking worse than you're making out"
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8071 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:06:58 am
It's not that people don't care it's that there's a deliberate, active move away from valorising certain ways of speech as 'proper' and 'correct'.

You talk about proper enunciation, but enunciate properly in which accent? Which dialect? Who decides which is the 'correct way of speaking', and why should they be able to valorise one way over another? And glottal stops are a perfectly legitimate component of speech. Some accents use them, some don't. And that has also changed over time. What was once classed as 'correct' and 'elite' would now sound broad and common.

The whole notion of 'speaking properly' is a minefiled laced with elitism and class division and geographical hierarchialism. Until recently it was normal to valorise RP and 'proper speaking' and most of us have been brought up thinking there's a correct way of speaking and everything else is a corruption of that. And we all have accents we can't bear the sound of, as well as those which we think sound 'uneducated' or 'thick'. But how much difference is there between that and, say, people thinking the Scouse accent sounds leery or criminal or whiny or all those other adjectives that have been employed to do it down?

The current vogue in broadcasting is to feature a multiplicity of accents and speechforms. It can be painful but there's merit in that, if for no other reson than to give the lie to the purported link between accent and intelligence.

The old saying is that a language is just a dialect with an army; the same, or something similar, can be said about 'correct speaking'.

I think this makes some very good points regarding accent and intelligence. However, when people are being paid to speak, it really shouldn't be too much to expect that they:

1. pronounce words correctly (and by that I mean being able to pronounce the necessary sounds in the correct order! I think that can be generally established outside of accent based differences, most of the time.) When it comes to pronouncing player and team names properly, that is part of the bloody job. Practice!

2. understand the meaning of the words they use (using "intelligent"-sounding words incorrectly really does make you sound like a dick).

3. not be lazy with language. Half the modern pundits sound like they are down the pub with some mates, with all the casual slang and memey "bants" that that seems to entail. It's fucking awful punditry, and if I want to listen to that level of inanity, I can go to an actual pub. Although the "banter" in my local is certainly wittier.

So while it's certainly true that some people still have pretty fixed notions about RP and what constitutes an intelligent or acceptable accent, I think the problem with the current bunch is that they are, for the most part, just not very good at words. Which is the job. Mind you, I think Micah Richards might have broken me because I'm beginning to find his all-out laugher approach to punditry quite funny. Ultimately, I'd like him to contribute nothing other than continuous laughter throughout the entire tournament, hopefully making Roy Keane explode in the process.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,267
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8072 on: Yesterday at 02:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:46:09 am
I think this makes some very good points regarding accent and intelligence. However, when people are being paid to speak, it really shouldn't be too much to expect that they:

1. pronounce words correctly (and by that I mean being able to pronounce the necessary sounds in the correct order! I think that can be generally established outside of accent based differences, most of the time.) When it comes to pronouncing player and team names properly, that is part of the bloody job. Practice!

2. understand the meaning of the words they use (using "intelligent"-sounding words incorrectly really does make you sound like a dick).

3. not be lazy with language. Half the modern pundits sound like they are down the pub with some mates, with all the casual slang and memey "bants" that that seems to entail. It's fucking awful punditry, and if I want to listen to that level of inanity, I can go to an actual pub. Although the "banter" in my local is certainly wittier.

So while it's certainly true that some people still have pretty fixed notions about RP and what constitutes an intelligent or acceptable accent, I think the problem with the current bunch is that they are, for the most part, just not very good at words. Which is the job. Mind you, I think Micah Richards might have broken me because I'm beginning to find his all-out laugher approach to punditry quite funny. Ultimately, I'd like him to contribute nothing other than continuous laughter throughout the entire tournament, hopefully making Roy Keane explode in the process.



Quite right. One of the pundits on the Wales game has just said "We was nervous with this one". That's not a question of accents or pronunciation, that's just laziness.
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,177
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8073 on: Yesterday at 05:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 11, 2021, 10:30:59 pm
AFC GLEN
@AFC_GLEN
If i got washed up on a desert island with a tin of corn beef and Jermaine Jenas i would eat Jermaine Jenas and talk to the tin of corn beef.

 :lmao
Thats stolen from Phil Neville from abar 3 tournaments ago.

Gurniad with a piece on aunties opening volleys of wisdom


https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/jun/12/euro-2020-on-tv-bbc-robbie-savage-boris-johnson





Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8074 on: Today at 11:17:52 am »
I cant help but feel that Jermaine Jenass agent has some dirt on someone high up in the BBC. How else can such a zero achieving, dull, non entertaining, non entity get so much air time and column inches. Ive never know anyone being forced down the throat of the public through the main stream media as much as he is. Its truly bizarre!
Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8075 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 11:17:52 am
I cant help but feel that Jermaine Jenass agent has some dirt on someone high up in the BBC. How else can such a zero achieving, dull, non entertaining, non entity get so much air time and column inches. Ive never know anyone being forced down the throat of the public through the main stream media as much as he is. Its truly bizarre!

And of course he's co-commentating on the England game today.  ::)
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8076 on: Today at 11:31:08 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:28:35 am
And of course he's co-commentating on the England game today.  ::)

Oh FFS!   radio commentary it is then.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,562
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Who is worst Commentator/Pundit? Get your votes in and I'll add them
« Reply #8077 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:28:35 am
And of course he's co-commentating on the England game today.  ::)

Use the 5 Live commentary instead then.
